John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

November 2025

On writin' for friends
Here's No. 553 with Vonnegut and ChatGPT's advice
  
John Nogowski
The final snowball...years later
Juvenile Delinquency just wasn't a good fit
  
John Nogowski
Thanksgiving thanks, Beatles!
Want to start Thanksgiving right? Watch Beatles' Anthology #3
  
John Nogowski
We weren't done with Tom Petty
There was so much more music to come...
  
John Nogowski
Elvis, Colonel Parker, truth
Guralnick's new book raises more questions than answers
  
John Nogowski
There was only one Dizzy Dean
Ex-Cardinal great makes one final mound appearance
  
John Nogowski
"The Big Train" is halted
Senator Hall of Famer almost left with a HR
  
John Nogowski
My Neil Young book is done!
It'll be a while 'till you - or me see it...but
  
John Nogowski
My own "Left Of The Dial"
Scotty Moore, The Replacements and fame
  
John Nogowski
© 2025 John Nogowski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture