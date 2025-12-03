John’s Substack
Learning to play guitar - why not?
Teaching myself to play was fun, challenging, rewarding
15 hrs ago
•
John Nogowski
5
2
1
Greatest coaching job? Vrabel!
Could FSU learn from Patriots' stunning turnaround?
Dec 2
•
John Nogowski
6
7
Your school is not listening
FSU football's collapse is sad, hard to watch
Dec 1
•
John Nogowski
5
6
1
November 2025
On writin' for friends
Here's No. 553 with Vonnegut and ChatGPT's advice
Nov 29
•
John Nogowski
17
12
5
The final snowball...years later
Juvenile Delinquency just wasn't a good fit
Nov 28
•
John Nogowski
23
16
9
Thanksgiving thanks, Beatles!
Want to start Thanksgiving right? Watch Beatles' Anthology #3
Nov 27
•
John Nogowski
10
1
2
We weren't done with Tom Petty
There was so much more music to come...
Nov 26
•
John Nogowski
19
5
3
Elvis, Colonel Parker, truth
Guralnick's new book raises more questions than answers
Nov 25
•
John Nogowski
7
1
1
There was only one Dizzy Dean
Ex-Cardinal great makes one final mound appearance
Nov 24
•
John Nogowski
8
12
4
"The Big Train" is halted
Senator Hall of Famer almost left with a HR
Nov 23
•
John Nogowski
8
8
2
My Neil Young book is done!
It'll be a while 'till you - or me see it...but
Nov 21
•
John Nogowski
22
16
3
My own "Left Of The Dial"
Scotty Moore, The Replacements and fame
Nov 20
•
John Nogowski
9
6
2
