Jeff Pomerantz
Nov 7

John- great essay. I have never understood this compulsion (not just in baseball hall of fames, other sports too) to have to elect someone to the hall every year. It cheapens the hall.

Selection to the hall shouldn’t just be about statistics. For example trying to compare Aaron Judge’s home run totals to Mickey Mantle’s is silly. In Mantle’s day the dimensions of Yankee Stadium were very different than today; Mantle had to contend with a center field of 460 feet where Judge plays in a park with a center field more than 50 feet shorter. This shouldn’t downgrade Judge’s accomplishments but you can’t compare players from different eras just by using statistics.

For what my opinion is worth I feel players in the hall should be head and shoulders above their contemporaries. At the very least they should be dominant players at their positions. And as fine a player as Don Mattingly was does he really belong in the same group as Lou Gehrig?

1 reply by John Nogowski
Kid Charlemagne
Nov 7

Trouble ahead, trouble behind

And you know that notion just crossed my mind

