This particular time, the memory does not deliver the precise image. The film, it might have been a Nathaniel Hawthorne short story called “Dr. Heidigger’s Experiment,” a Fountain of Youth saga, seems to me.

The on-screen moment that registers is one where, at the story’s shocking ending, an attractive woman, made attractive one last time because of the effects of the Fountain of Youth run amuck, now drunk beyond its capabilities, reverses itself.

All of sudden, she sees herself age dozens of years in a flash, a horrible sight that actually makes the mirror shatter as she collapses like a crumbling watch tower.

Sorry, baseball fans, that was the image that popped into my head when I spotted those two graphics below; the ERA Committee Ballot of recently cleared current candidates for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown (who originally missed the Hall) were now reconsidered as voted on by that ERA committee and therefore, eligible to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on December 7, Pearl Harbor Day, how about that? A day that, again, will live in infamy. A 16-member panel will make that vote in Orlando, home of Disneyland, and if elected, some of these eight will join the crew on July 26 in hallowed Cooperstown.

Meanwhile, across the way, is that collection of the unlikelys and improbables, those recently retired players who now are eligible for Cooperstown, a laughable collection any way you slice it, but statistically further away than they can imagine. "Oh my God, the Hall of Fame can’t come to this, can it?”

Yes, fans, it’s black and white, so to speak. On the left side, you have the shunned eight; Hall of Fame caliber players who were never called, either stained with accusations (some say proof) of steroid use or some other inexplicable malady that has taken them to this extreme, finding themselves here, long into retirement, out on the rails with Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and a strongly suspected juicer or worse, the black-marked Barry Bonds, the game’s all-time home run champ and, if the allegations are true, someone who illustrated beyond statistical comprehension what a devastating combination steroid use and a singular baseball striking talent could be if used uniformly.

Across from them, you have an eager bunch of just-retired, proud of their years in the majors, players wondering if any of them have the stuff to make it across to Valhalla. (They don’t)

Here are the ones who ought to be in, achievement-wise; and the hopefuls and the unlikely.

This is exactly where we are right now with Cooperstown, even after a sensational World Series that drew as many as 25 million TV fans to those spectacular seven games, even with one team spending astronomically — maybe unfairly — to defend its title and finally prevailing, after a mighty struggle.

That’s the either-or you’re facing now. Clemens and Bonds, definitely convicted of roidage in the public eye, anyway. Worthy candidates whose personality or lack of same hurt their chances (Jeff Kent, he might have been Bonds’ closest friend on the team, that’s how hated he was, Carlos Delgado, a fine, if colorless player, Gary Sheffield, a multi-teamed, alleged roider who had the misfortune - or luck - of having a suspiciously quick-handed swing that looked roid-aided whether it was or not; the Dodgers’ ever-popular Mexican lefty Fernando Valenzuela, the eyeballs-to-the-sky guy whose big leg kick and endless succession of screwballs had the San Fernando Valley in ecstasy every time he took the hill, surely nobody would object to signing him into the Hall, even if injury held him from a lengthy career.

There were two other heavily sentimental picks, it seemed to me. Former New York Yankee Don Mattingly, a superb player who had a likely Hall of Fame career was derailed by back ailments, then went to the purgatory of the Miami Marlins for a good while and the beleaguered Dale Murphy, the Irish-eyes-are-smiling, big-strong two-time MVP of the Atlanta Braves who fell just two home runs short of 400 for his career and it seemed the game never forgave him for it. No other practical reason can be summoned to keep him from the Hall but it has.

Pardon me getting conspiratorial here — you cannot help it, under these circumstances — how can we get the all-time pitching king (7 Cy Young Awards) and the all-time home run king (7 MVP awards) into the Hall where their statistical achievements pre-steroids would have almost certainly landed them anyhow?

Well, what if we jerry-rig a special vote since they’d all been already squeezed out of Hall of Fame balloting, let that ERA Committee take the heat, squeeze ‘em in, put some blast on their plaque about their misdeeds and restore the Hall to what it was supposed to be in the first place, a place to celebrate the game’s very best PLAYERS, not the best citizens.

On December 7, let’s see what that committee has to say. For it is probably the Bonds candidacy that’s hardest to swallow. Clemens impacted games once a week, right? He didn’t win every game. A once-a-week cheater may be easier to tolerate.

Bonds was in the lineup every day, the shadow of his steroid-stained bat and hulking presence hovering over every scorecard on every dugout wall for all those seasons in question 1999-2004, putting up the kind of numbers that were so far beyond what Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays could have managed that you HAD to question it.

Turning 35 that summer of 1999, it would have been completely normal for Bonds’ numbers to wither as did most 35-year-old in the relentless game of baseball. But his statistical compilations as he “aged” were so out of this statistical world, there didn’t seem to be ANY way a mere human could do what he did unless he was fueled by an unearthly substance.

The year 1999 followed one where the nation came back to baseball, thanks in large part to a dramatic summer-long home run chase between an excitable Latin American Chicago folk hero named Sammy Sosa, who seemed to be jumping into the air and hitting baseballs into the seats with equal joy and aplomb and a stern, no-nonsense XXL Irish-American drawhorse with an ax-handle swipe of a baseball swing that launched baseballs into supersonic orbit with regularity, then hulk around the bases ala a red-headed Herman Munster. They chased one another all summer long, they chased Roger Maris’s 61 and America swooned.

Joined at first by “The Natural,” Ken Griffey Jr. who was precocious enough to play ALONGSIDE HIS FATHER in the majors a year or two earlier, even joined for a while, all in the pursuit of Roger Maris’s 61 home run season.

Meanwhile, left out by the San Francisco bay, less a teammate than a dark force that appeared in the left-hand batter’s box a few times a game, often just to watch pitches elude striking distance, was Bonds, already in perpetual sulk even before the Sosa-McGuire season-long parade of joy. He had already won MVP awards before, was a cipher in postseason, and had the personality of a rattlesnake so it wasn’t as if the national media was eager to have him participate in the HR march, even if he was the best hitter in the game.

So, the story goes, he stewed and mulled and drew even further inward and decided, at some point, to “get on the juice” or “the clear” or whatever lame name they concocted, stuff that might not have been technically speaking illegal — in that there might not have been a specific law that said “If you use this stuff, it’s going to let you hit home runs and cheat” but the results were overwhelmingly as evident as the number of baseballs flying out of stadiums. They all knew it was wrong and skewed the game and they did it any way.

It was then, so they say, that Bonds decided to see what he could do with the stuff that McGuire, Sosa and many others were using. The results, particularly for a player in his age range, were breathtaking; 73 home runs, an .863 slugging percentage, 1.422 OPS (on-base plus slugging); hitting a home run every 6.52 at bats, a .609 On-Base-Percentage, 232 walks in a season, 120 of them intentional, a .362 batting average (no speed hits), often getting no more than a pitch or two to possibly take a swipe at.

So, you take a look at what you have now; sinners, perhaps, cheaters, maybe. But players who had a clear and definitive impact on the game, guys who were a large part of the history of the sport, whether the stewards of the game approved their input or not.

On the other hand, on the other side of next year’s entries and you have Hunter Pence and Jeff Samardzja and Chris Davis, didn’t he go like 0-54 or something or the immortal Shin Soo-Choo. No. I’m not kidding. His name will be on the Hall of Fame ballot. Next year. Really.

Trouble ahead? What will this Pearl Harbor Day bring us in Disneyland? It bears watching…