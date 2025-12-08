Going back a bit to January 10 of this year, I had just happened to notice that our suddenly silent friend Paul Westerberg had his 65th birthday coming up on New Year’s Eve. Knowing his history both as a recording artist, a performer and someone who has struggled with substance abuse, it made sense that every day of his life was like New Year’s Eve. That was how — for a lot of it — he acted.

The point of my Substack, which has gone on to what must be record-setting dimensions-- 20,950 views, 226 loves, 42 comments, 34 re-stacks, 85 downloads — was to encourage him to keep writing (which you knew he was doing anyway) AND to keep posting, publishing, releasing the wonderfully, exciting, expressive, one-of-a-kind music that it seems like he was put on Earth to make. I wasn’t trying to bug the guy but instead to encourage him, to let him know that there were a lot of us out here who’d love to hear what he’s been up to. That there shouldn’t be a lot of throwaways.

There were a few spoilsports out there — the Internet seems to be created for them — “Don’t bother Paul. Leave him alone.” and crap like that. Like Westerberg needs some Internet protector to stick up for him. Ridiculous.

While I am a long way from being a psychiatrist, in listening to Westerberg’s hour-long interview with Peter Wolf, it seems like the guy is still writing, creating, going down to his basement and knocking out rock and roll. He just can’t be bothered with record companies or PR campaigns or documenting what he has or getting it down somewhere, somehow. He needs someone to step in. Hence my plan.

Wolf gets him talking about “Wild Stab” - the well-named, one-off album Westerberg assembled with Juliana Hatfield that came out in 2016. And it was immediately clear that he enjoyed doing the record, that Hatfield was able to hear some songs he’d dismissed and recorded them and generally, gave him a boot in the seat of his pants to make another good record. Which he did. And he has more in him.

Here’s the film clip which is on YouTube (wouldn’t let me download) of the talk with Wolf

To Wolf, the record was stunning, exciting, an instant classic. And in his humble, sort of stumbling way, Westerberg sort of agrees with Wolf and we see the artist, disillusioned and disappointed by the music business — but not music itself, ready to keep going.

The moment in the interview that struck me was right about the halfway point. Now, first off, let me explain that I’m not a Peter Wolf fan. Though I’m from New England, I never liked the J. Geils Band, there wasn’t a Peter Wolf song I could stand and had he not been talking to Westerberg, I surely wouldn’t have paid the least bit of attention to him.

But maybe I undersold Wolf. He has a new book out called “Waiting On The Moon” where he talks about seeing and meeting a very young Bob Dylan at the start of his career in Greenwich Village and Wolf has connected with all sorts of interesting folks in the music and film business, leading the kind of life you would never have expected.

From the way Westerberg opens up to him, Wolf had earned a measure of respect. When halfway through, Wolf explains that he’d just finished reading Peter Guralnick’s book on Sun Records’ founder Sam Phillips and what he took away from it.

Phillips, for those who don’t know, built Sun Studios in Memphis and discovered and recorded artists like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Charlie Rich, Roy Orbison, Howlin’ Wolf and B.B. King.

Peter Guralnick’s latest book - he defends the Colonel! I wrote about it.

Obviously, Phillips was way ahead of the curve, hearing and understanding where rock music was going to go in the wake of the Elvis explosion. And when Wolf explains that for Phillips what Wolf found interesting is “he didn’t give a damn about technique, he didn’t give a damn about where the placement (of the mikes were) was, you know, I mean, he did. It’s like, ‘I don’t care’ but he did care but what he really cared about was getting that decisive magic chill factor performance and he didn’t care of the guy was in tune, out of tune…”

“Or the telephone ring,” Westerberg says, acknowledging that he knew about that happening on one of the historic Sun Recordings (Jackie Brenston’s classic “Rocket 88” which some say is the first rock and roll record.)

“And I find that in here,” Wolf says, holding up “Wild Stab” in front of Westerberg. “I think Sam Phillips will love the attitude in this because I think that’s what he searched for.”

Comparing Westerberg-Hatfield to Sun Records’ classic, there couldn’t be higher praise, could there? So what’s the plan? Evidently, Westerberg and Hatfield had some sort of relationship. He suggests he wrote the song “Born For You” for her but it was a one-off, from the looks of it.

So who’s next? How about Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders? Her voice and Paul’s would be a good blend, she’s certainly no shrinking violet when it comes to her opinion on things and as a tough, strong woman, she might bring out the best in Paul Westerberg, grabbing some of those tunes he’s kept in the basement or on some unnamed cassette tape somewhere into the light.

It seems unlikely that Westerberg would take the first step; we might have to find a way to get Hynde to Minneapolis and set the whole thing up. But wouldn’t be a great way to ring in 2026, knowing we had a brand new Paul Westerberg/Chrissie Hynde CD on the way?

Come on, Chrissie! Never mind an album of covers. Buttonhole Paul Westerberg. The Pretenders meet The Replacements. Now that’d be a Christmas present for all of us.

