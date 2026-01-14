The NFL playoff game had ended in disappointment. The upstart, surprising Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly had rallied to win in the final minutes to the thunderous vocal delight of the overflow Jacksonville crowd. This magical 2025 season, the kind of year nobody dared expect, was going to continue.

Then, achingly, following the franchise’s generally sad tradition, the Jags had found a way to lose to the Buffalo Bills and their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. And they folded like a cheap card table in the game’s final seconds. Awful.

The cadre of sportswriters trickled into the postgame postmortem where the Jaguars’ new coach Liam Coen would walk in and explain what just happened that we had all just seen, answer questions from reporters, trying to dig for that sassy quote or some outsized reaction.

And after Coen had offered a few comments about the game, the loss, the end of the season, a silver-haired, bespectacled African-American woman spoke up.

Jacksonville Free Press reporter Lynn Jones who spoke up at the Jaguars’ press conference.

“I just want to tell you congratulations on your success, young man,” Jones said, a reporter from the Jacksonville Free Press, the cities’ black newspaper. “You hold your head up, all right? You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. You just hold your head up, okay? You keep it going. We got another season, OK? Take care and much continued success to you and the entire team.”

It was shocking. Reporters, columnists, TV folks show up for these postgame press briefings as if they were Switzerland, neutral, objective, impartial, even if, in their heart of hearts, they were bleeding just as much as Coen and a stadium full of Jaguar fans. Those in attendance looked at one another in shock, surprise and for some, disgust.

“This is not awesome,” sportswriter Brandon Warne wrote. “This is called being a cheerleader. Reporters should be in PR if they want to carry on like this.”

“Nothing awesome about fans/fake media doing stuff like that,’ wrote Mark Long of the Associated Press. “It should be embarrassing for the people who credentialed her and her organization and it’s a waste of time for those of us who are actually working.”

Had I been there, I wonder what my reaction would have been? Jemele Hill, a prominent African-American TV voice, was instantly critical of her comment, then when she found out Jones worked for the city’s black newspaper, changed her tune.

While I’m sure I would have felt a bit uncomfortable — postgame press conferences are not really the place for buck-em-up chats — at the same time, understanding that she had lived in the city for decades, had even worked for the team briefly and like many of her readers and those who simply followed the fortunes of the Jaguars, seeing the team snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, in the old phrase, had to hurt.

And for a brand new Jaguar coach, still stunned by the suddenness of the defeat, hearing one voice, as wrongheaded and well-intended as it may have been saying in essence, “Hey, you and your team gave us a season to remember and more thrills and excitement than we ever could have imagined. Thank you!”

In my 25 years in the sportswriting business, I’ve done the “whose side are you on” drill. In fact, former Florida State defensive coach Chuck Amato asked me that question point blank after I’d written about the team’s stunning 24-7 loss to N.C. State in 1998.

”I’m on my side, Chuck,” I told him. He seemed surprised.

Pat McAfee, as is his MO, jumped in on this debate, not so much on Jones’s side but because her speech irritated the nation’s sports media, who have been critical of him and his show. ““Love seeing these sports ‘journalists’ getting ABSOLUTELY BURIED for being curmudgeon bums,” McAfee wrote on X. “They hate what sports are for people (happiness). They hate what sports are for society (unifier). ... Their days are numbered. My show being broadcasted on ESPN 10 hours a week with ZERO creative say from any ‘journalism school’ puppets is living proof of that.”

Covering a team or a game doesn’t mean you have to be against it, does it? I’ve been following the New England Patriots’ extraordinarily surprising season (I’m writing this wearing a Patriots T-shirt) which has been an absolute delight for me and all of New England.

I’ve written a little bit about the team and QB Drake Maye. And I’ve also followed the team’s coverage in the Boston Globe and on the talk shows on NBC 10 in Boston.

Listening to the area’s No. 1 sports talk show Felger and Mazz (Mike Felger and Tony Massarotti) after the Patriots’ thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers, their main topic of conversation was the two of them complaining about a Josh McDaniels’ called razzle-dazzle play that mimicked the one the Eagles pulled on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, where after some ball trickery in the backfield, the QB actually goes out for a pass. (This play didn’t work because of an overthrow. Drake Maye was open!)

Instead of celebrating and exulting in this back-from-the-dead season by the Patriots, the kind of civic celebration that is wholly unexpected, not unlike Jacksonville, two of the loudest voices in Boston were whining about a play call.

What we need here, it seems to me, is perspective. And I’m not sure Lynn Jones or Mark Long or Pat McAfee or Felger and Mazz is where to find it.