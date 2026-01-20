It’s May of 1955. The writer, a short, squat, bald, bespectacled guy headed for a fight in Dublin, climbed aboard a DC-3 to find there was a single vacant seat remaining. He settled in next to “a large fair-haired man of resolute and familiar appearance."

“To establish relations,” the writer asks how much his seatmate weighs. The man responds “Fourteen stone, eleven and a half…” then adds, “I’m only three pound more than when I fought Joe Louey.”

The man was Tommy Farr, the old Welsh heavyweight who went 15 difficult rounds with the great Joe Louis in Louis’s first title defense 18 years earlier. The writer, New Yorker correspondent A.J. Liebling was headed for Dublin because there was a fight to be held in Donnybrook, a term “universally synonymous with an unofficial free-for-all-fight.” As the conversation continues, Liebling could hardly believe what came next…

One of my favorite A.J. Liebling essays in "The Sweet Science" : "Donnybrook Farr"

In his retirement, Farr had turned to another profession.

“I’m a write-ter,” he told an astonished Liebling. “I love write-ing. I give it to them straight…I thank God I ‘ave found a way to make a living for my dear wife and kids. It seems I’m a natural-born write-ter. I’ve hod five revisions of contract since I came with the Pictorial.”

For Liebling, one of the most versatile and accomplished of all working writers, it had to be unsettling to see a championship-level boxer find a new profession, Liebling’s own! The story “Donnybrook Farr” is Liebling’s account, both of the boxing match in Dublin (Ray Famechon decisions Billy “Spider” Kelly II) and the aura surrounding Farr “in the double capacity of journalist and celebrity” where “he had the run of the house” and “my neighbors regarded me with the respect due my illustrious sponsorship.”

Liebling is there to watch the fight, sure. But he’s also marveling at Farr and the grace with which he handles his celebrity and life after boxing and his profession.

“He writes a very pretty style,” Liebling tells us, then offers a quote, including the Welsh stresses. “Kelly hos nothing for the seeker of blood and thunder, but those who enjoy the grace of movement and textbook poonching will be fully satisfied by the Derry craftsman.”

This charming story is the next-to-last entry in “The Sweet Science,” Liebling’s magical series of New Yorker dispatches from ringside in the middle 1950’s, a golden era in boxing that saw the fall of Joe Louis and the rise of Rocky Marciano. It was also a sport that seemed to be ever present in the early days of television with NBC’s Gilette Cavalcade of Sports, Friday Night Fights and ABC’s Wednesday Night Fights.

As someone who’s covered a few fights in his day, seen the fighter’s various entourages and the impact of celebrity, it’s a delightful account of this moment of self-reflection for a veteran journalist who’d been everywhere, including D-Day, yet found himself taking a long look at himself and his life, contrasted with Farr.

The two of them connect one last time at the hotel where they shared a post-fight meal and conversation. Liebling’s unerring ear puts us right at the table. Though surrounded by Dubliners, Farr’s candor on young Kelly’s performance is refreshing.

“The truth is that the lod fights like he was in a rooddy balloon at the end of a roody stick. Every time t’other lod ‘it ‘im in the goot, ‘e looked ot the referee. Is the referee ‘is roody grandmother? Was he too prroud to reciprrocate?”

Liebling pauses. “He rose, granitic and dignified. “I must take an early plane in the morning. Bock to my sweet wife and wonderful children. Each Saturday afternoon I take the kids to the cinema and tea. High tea.”

Then he shows his hand. “He made his way to the lift, the pattern of a literary man who leads a sane family life. I stayed on until the porter himself decided to go to bed, at dawn. He has insomnia in the dark, he said.”

The last is a literary allusion to the famous Ernest Hemingway story “A Clean Well-Lighted Place” where the sad, compassionate older waiter — like the porter — has problems sleeping in the dark. Liebling’s New Yorker readers were sure to make the connection.

THE FARR-LOUIS FIGHT IS ON YOUTUBE 8/30/37 - A good fight!

(Cut and paste) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18lvvZdlYnl