When Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza took off for the end zone — and made it — I don’t know how many other people who were there or watching on TV thought the very same thing that I did: THIS IS HISTORY!

Mendoza’s whirling dervish run and last-minute plunge into the end zone was ballsy, thrilling, instantly memorable in Indiana’s once-in-a-lifetime National Championship win. And it was one hell of a capper for the sport in yet another in what’s seemed to be a month-long showcase series of just fantastic football games, mostly, of course, focusing on the NFL playoffs. People will never stop talking about that play and call. Nor should they.

For years now, when ESPN would replay old Super Bowl highlight films, their standing title was “America’s Game” which used to annoy me a little bit. Nobody ever said football was “America’s Pastime.” In my heart and mind, that belonged to baseball even if I knew the numbers were so tilted in football’s favor. It was just the principle of the thing.

In 2025, 48 of the top 100 viewed TV shows were football games. Game Seven of the heart-stopping Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series did rank No. 5 with 27 million viewers which looks pretty good until you compare it to No. 2 - last year’s AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, which drew almost 58 million.

And the Super Bowl. forget about it. KC and Philly drew 126 million viewers or nearly five times as much as a Game Seven. Football is America’s game now, ain’t it?

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza leaped into history with this QB draw in the title game.

Being a New England Patriots’ fan, admittedly, I was a lot more interested in the NFL playoffs this season. Their two playoff games with the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans were really exciting, if a tad sloppy. And they’re a win from the damn Super Bowl! You may remember earlier in the season, I wrote a Substack laying into the NFL Sunday Ticket for (A.) nearly doubling their price and (B.) roping me into a subscription this season since I missed the cutoff date. Uh, let’s say it all worked out.

But following the rest of the NFL Playoffs, the Chicago Bears’ thrilling comeback win over Green Bay, then their overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams where a literal last-second Caleb Williams half-the-length-of-the-field toss forced the overtime, or the Buffalo Bills’ dramatic save-the-day win over Jacksonville, then Buffalo’s sad loss in Denver, there were just so many down-to-the-last play games, you’d think somebody in Las Vegas was pulling strings (which, let’s face it, may be the case!)

Football is a sport that does translate to television. There are major collisions on a regular basis that we get to view in slow motion (and don’t feel a thing), spectacular plays in every game — you will not see a better catch than New England Patriots’ wideout Kayshon Boutte’s end-zone grab of a Drake Maye pass late in their snow-drift game with the Texans. These one-hand catches are just extraordinary; that’s one area where this era’s NFL players are far superior to the Raymond Berry’s and Boyd Dowler’s of years gone by.

The kickers are ridiculous now. Nobody is a straight-ahead Lou Groza-style kicker now, it’s all soccer-style. (So I guess we have to give soccer credit for SOMETHING.)

The one area that continues to be difficult to watch, to officiate and to justify is the old pass interference call. When I played football for Fairgrounds Junior High, if a defensive back laid his hands on a receiver the way they do now, they’d be put in jail for receiver abuse. I was a tight end and just because I never actually caught a pass in a game doesn’t mean that I would have put up with a defensive back grabbing me the way they do now, right off the line of scrimmage. It was always hands off.

I was a pass receiver. Nobody would have touched me

It’s become a cliche now. It’s third and forever, let’s send some speed merchant deep and the QB will heave it in his general direction, expecting the defensive back to grab him — which he almost always will. The Patriots’ Carlton Davis, for example, got himself three separate pass interference calls in the Texans’ game. (He also got two interceptions). These plays happen so quickly, these guys are so athletic, it’s almost impossible to fairly judge whether it is indeed pass interference or just bad luck.

I’m still not sure about the Brandin Cooks-JaQuan McMillan play in the Buffalo game and neither is ex-Bills’ coach Sean McDermott who probably lost his job over the call. When is a catch a catch? It’s not always so easy to tell.

So, I guess I’ll have to concede that football, NFL or college, is “America’s Game” now. I’ll certainly be watching Sunday afternoon’s New England Patriots’ game at Mile High Stadium in Denver, hoping my team can get to the Super Bowl.

And I am a little bit encouraged that the 68th-rated TV program of 2025 was Game Three of the 2025 World Series, which drew 11 million, 229 thousand viewers. I was one of them, yes, for the entire 18 innings. Since baseball games are nine innings, shouldn’t that viewing total be doubled?

