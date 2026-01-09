Why New Year’s? Are they trying to set the stage for a new year of craziness? Is it foreshadowing? Or are they trying to cheer us up for the ugliness ahead?

We’re not exactly sure who ultimately in charge of programming for the networks or in this case, Turner Classic Movies. But every New Year’s Eve or sometimes even New Year’s Day, they haul out the old reels of Marx Brothers’ movies and let them romp.

From “Animal Crackers” to “Monkey Business” to “Horse Feathers” to “Duck Soup,” there they are, the wild and crazy Marx Brothers cavorting across your TV screen. If you’ve never seen them, you’re in for a treat. But let me say this, watching them on TV is a poor substitute for watching the Marxes in a theater where the laughs are contagious and I can guarantee this — relentless.

Harpo Marx, the most silent of The Marx Brothers

I’d seen a couple of Marx Brothers’ movies at home. Then I got to go to Coolidge Corner Theater in Cambridge, a Marx Brothers’ triple-header in a nearly full theater, three college kids dressed up like Groucho, Harpo and Chico, running around, up and down the aisles between the films…

The next closest thing for me to seeing the Marx Brothers in a theater was showing their films in my classroom. A room full of 20-25 teenagers watching a black and white film from the 1930’s made for an interesting sell-job but once things started to unfold, they loved Groucho’s wisecracks — even if they didn’t always get the joke, the tone was so hostile, they loved it. But almost every student, it seemed, fell hard for Harpo.

Harpo, the silent Marx Brother, could actually speak. But a critical comment from a reviewer when they were acting in vaudeville so hurt Harpo’s feelings, he determined that he’d never again speak on stage. So how can you be a comedian and NOT SAY A WORD? Simple. Go watch Harpo.

While I tried a couple different Marx Brothers’ films with my classes, “Monkey Business” seemed to be the best for writing purposes. This was filmed right after the Depression (1931) and was a great satire on how the wealthy lived (as well as poking fun at organized crime) and it begins with the Marxes as stowaways on this exclusive cruise. So there was ample opportunity to mess with those running the ship as well as some of the travelers.

One of Harpo’s most brilliant bits takes place when the ship’s captain takes a kid to a puppet show and Harpo winds up as one of the puppets!

In this scene from “Monkey Business” Harpo has a lot of fun with myopic First Officer Gibson.

As the scene progresses, Harpo gets into it with Gibson, then later, even the ship’s captain as a willing audience of kids think these conflicts are all part of the show! They’re laughing and loving the ever-disrespectful Harpo’s maneuver after maneuver until finally, at the close, he cleverly finds a way to escape and departs on a little ramp, squatting on a roller skate, an absolutely classic finish to the uproarious scene.

Though certainly one of the selling points to 1931 audiences was the Marx Brothers’ absolute disregard for authority and status — they were underdogs, always outsmarting those in positions of power.

It was easy to hear and see Groucho’s disdain “How dare you invade the sanctity of the Captain’s quarters!” and Chico’s fake Italian accent alternated between charm and con, It was up to Harpo to find other ways to make you laugh, befriending a frog, obliterating a handlebar mustache in a barber’s chair, fake-fighting and knocking out Chico to impress a mob boss - “You pay too much he too much tough…” or pretending to be then-singing star Maurice Chevalier, giving a very credible audible experience for a moment until officials spot the record player strapped to his back.

Right after that, a moment we all could relate to was, after failing to meet passport requirements, Harpo cuts loose on their stack of papers with both hands, launching two piles of endless passport paperwork into the air, just like you probably wanted to do if you’ve ever had to wait in line for a long time.

Harpo, whose real name was Arthur, was the second-oldest brother behind Chico (Leonard), two years older than Groucho (Julius), was self-taught on the harp, actually played it on the wrong shoulder, but had a real feel for the instrument.He later gave concerts and performances.

It was his seemingly childlike not-quite innocence, his visual puns that won the day. “Hey, we’re looking for a couple of mugs,” one ship’s official, trying to locate the ship’s stowaways, tells Harpo and Chico. Harpo immediately hands him two shaving mugs.

For a comedy team as clearly and intentionally anti-social as the Marxes, there somehow remained a sweetness about Harpo, a trait that seemed to come across to my students on a black and white film, even some 70-80 years later.

How does that happen? Of all the brothers, what if his comedy lasted longest? With no words.