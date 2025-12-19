A psychologist would probably have a lot of fun with yours truly if we started talking about guitar playing. As I noted earlier. when it comes to my personal prowess on the six-string, I align myself with U2’s Bono, who once famously said: “I always wanted to play guitar very badly. And now I do.”

Almost since I got interested in music and moved past my initial fascination with The Beatles and Beach Boys, next up were the kings of guitar, the masters of the fretboard. Could I play like them? Hell, no. But who wouldn’t want to?

I mean, the reason I have a mustache is the day after graduation, I went to a friend’s house to hear him and his band “jam.” That’s what they called it in those days. And since my hair was fairly long then, when I showed up at the door, my friend took one look at me and said, “You need a mustache. You’d look like Eric Clapton.”

That was enough for me. I’ve had it since that day. I didn’t get around to the guitar for another 10 years.

When it came to idolizing guitarists, I had to start with “God” or Eric Clapton. Seems really silly now but back then, there were graffiti artists in England who’d go around writing “Clapton is God.”

He was one of the first to make the guitar solo an art form. First with John Mayall, then Cream, then Blind Faith, then Derek and the Dominoes, then on his own.

Then came Jeff Beck with the Yardbirds, then the Jeff Beck Group, then on his own. Of course, there was Jimmy Page with the Yardbirds, then Led Zeppelin and Pete Townshend with The Who, Neil Young with Crazy Horse and some of the others, Mark Knopfler, Danny Gatton, Roy Buchanan and of course, Jimi Hendrix, Duane Allman, Keith Richards, then later on, Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music and U2’s The Edge, all with their distinctive, almost immediately identifiable styles.

Eric Clapton, Phil Manzanera, The Edge - Guitar giants, aren't they?

There are, of course, dozens more from John McLaughlin to Allan Holdsworth to Joe Bonamassa some of these fleet-fingered, finger-tapping maniacs who could simply dazzle you but ultimately, made me think, are they serving the song or showing off?

This is a good question, believe it or not. Clapton, for example, seemed to be able to improvise a mini-composition when it came time for the solo, never better, in my view than on this live version of “Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad” with the Dominoes. A version so fantastic that the idiotic record company replaced it with a slightly longer - and less well-played version on the re-release.

Clapton had a lot of great, memorable solos, on “Crossroads” with Cream, on “Let It Rain” on his solo album, there are several on the “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs” album. But as time went on, the more guitar players I heard, the more I appreciated the subtleties of the guitar work.

With Roxy Music, for example, Manzanera’s guitar work was sharp, crisp, punchy. He wasn’t given to long solos, but ones that fit perfectly with Ferry’s compositions like “Prairie Rose” or “Amazona” or “In Every Dream Home A Heartache.” There are a number of videos on Manzanera on YouTube, clips where he’s talking about his new memoir “Revolucion To Roxy,” plays a bit and talks about answering an ad in Melody Maker that asked for a guitarist to be “original, creative, adaptable, melodic, fast, slow, elegant, witty, scary, stable, tricky.”

Though Manzanera didn’t get the gig originally, they first selected David O’List, he was their next choice and an inspired selection it turned out to be. When the band got a little more guitar-oriented on “Stranded” and especially “Country Life,” Manzanera was brilliant.

With David Evans “The Edge” his guitar sound was central to U2’s success but again, never long solos, typically short, concise work that often surprised by doing the opposite of what you’d expect. On “With or Without You”, for example, “The Edge” said that the rest of the band expected him to really “go off” when it came to the guitar solo part. Instead, he did the opposite, simply referred back to the song’s simple melody and it worked brilliantly, underplaying things, which surprises. The one major guitar solo he’s probably known for was on “All I Want Is You” which is exceptional and the one time — so far — he’s let himself go.

Spending a year with Neil Young’s music definitely gave me an appreciation for his unusual guitar sound which he’s perfected as he’s gotten older. Though his “Year Of The Horse” live album a few years back didn’t draw raves from the critics, I found it fantastic. And I felt the same about “Ragged Glory” and even the one-off club date “Down In The Rust Bucket,” a hastily recorded, all-out rockin’ session that really demonstrates Young’s one-of-a-kind guitar work. He’s more Hendrix than Clapton but at 80, you can still hear him rock out.

I still love guitar work and yeah, I don’t understand why a fabulous guitar band like Big Country never quite caught on here. I was listening to their great “Steeltown” this morning. I like the occasional AC/DC cut, Led Zeppelin still sounds great to me and The Who never lose their power.

But I must admit, I’m not riffling through guitarists now, trying to find the next great one. That may mean I’ve matured. But gee, I’d hate to think so.

DEREK AND THE DOMINOES LIVE “WHY DOES LOVE GOT TO BE SO SAD”

(Cut and paste)

https:/m.youtube.com/watch?v=KHDsevl0brY

NEIL YOUNG AND CRAZY HORSE “LOVE TO BURN”

(Cut and paste)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1_uoxlyGn7Y

PHIL MANZANERA/ROXY MUSIC “AMAZONA”

(Cut and paste)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YNzbYGB0VOs

John Nogowski is the author of several books, including “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive Critical Discography and Filmography” which be released in 2006. He’s also written two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and written about teaching “Teaching Huckleberry Finn” and politics, “Nashua: How Ronald Reagan led us to Donald Trump” a book about my first job in Nashua, New Hampshire and the Reagan-Bush disastrous debate sponsored by my newspaper. All the books are available on Amazon.