4h

Thanks for this piece. My guitar god timeline started with Steve Howe, then Joe Walsh, Neil, and finally Eric and Duane. I wrote a Substack piece on guitar solos some time ago noting that the "best" solos nest snugly into a song, the pause before the solo, the creation of a melody within the melody, and finally the transition out of it. Strangely, two polar opposites are in my personal HoF: Neil Young's "one-note solo" on "Cinnamon Girl" and Howe's live Yessongs' take on "Starship Trooper." I suppose, though, cases can be made for Clapton's solo on the live D&D "Have You Ever Loved a Woman" and Prince's debut performance of "Purple Rain" in addition to the ones you mentioned.

I’m a philistine when it comes to music, though I remember way too many arguments over Clapton v. Knopfler - and also recall thinking (as a 50s kid) then that Chuck Berry was no slouch. I kept my mouth shut.

So many greats then and now. And how can anyone be objective when music hits on so many levels .. ?and how can that not skew judgement?

