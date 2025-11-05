The original idea for my latest baseball book -- “Diamond Duels” — sprung from deduction! There, I used a math term and didn’t even sweat it.

Scouring this tantalizingly thorough website called “Stathead” one afternoon, originally intending to dig up some dirt on my son John’s tomorrow Dominican golfing partner, ex-big leaguer Phil “The Vulture” Regan, I arrived at the following numbers and deduced that I was ON TO SOMETHING!

The legendary Stan “The Man” Musial, one of the game’s finest players, had stepped into the left-handed batter’s box some 356 times over the course of his 20-year careers, against another time-worn lefty, the Braves’ Warren Spahn.

Now, that’s a duel - Stan vs. Warren; Warren holding Stan to a .321 lifetime mark, 10 off his actual career numbers, Musial whacking 15 HRs off Spahn, the most he hit off an hurler. I’d read tons of baseball books, Bill James, the whole shooting match and I NEVER READ THAT ANYWHERE ELSE… Hmmmm.

Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, who were baseball's best 3-4 combo?

The more snooping I did on “Stathead,” my baseball statistical bible, the broader my initial definition of “duels” became. Baseball is all duels, isn’t it, when you think about it.

So, with all these glorious, complete statistics — I’m not a numbers guy but this is BASEBALL — what about the head-to-head, day-to-day matchups between Red Sox legend Theodore Samuel Williams and Yankee Joseph Paul DiMaggio? How about taking a peek at those head-to-head showdowns between the Athens and Sparta of the American League? Wouldn’t that be a nifty little saga to dig into, year by year, game by game? Yeah, I know the Yankees always won but nobody was stopping Teddy Ballgame.

Then I started expanding my thought plane. (Yes, I felt a crunch.) What about a theoretical general manager duel — who would you grab between the enduring, 300-game-winning, temperamental crank Robert “Lefty” Grove and the silky, short-lived, bow-and-arrow delivery of one Sanford Koufax? Would you go for a guy who’s going to win you 300 games, maybe as many as 30 in a season or a guy who won’t do much for a while, then get so good for six seasons you almost didn’t need to put an outfield behind him? Tough call.

So then, now that my Baseball History button has been tweaked (Can’t say where it is, family Substack and all) having watched a fair amount of these two outlaws during their reign in Fenway Park, how did David “Big Papi” Ortiz and Manny Ramirez’s reign of terror among American League pitchers compare to some of the game’s legendary 3-4 combos? Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews and the two guys who gave pitchers “the Willies”- Mays and McCovey?

The fun thing about writing “Diamond Duels” is these ALL seemed like cool ideas, the kinds of things that would keep baseball fans chatting and debating for hours — just what your prospective author would want to wish on his trusting audience, right?

Here’s my tip: You want them to read the book, sure, but to engage them, to rile them up, now you’re talking. That is precisely what I was trying to do by offering a post-career autopsy on the Yankees’ sainted Edward “Whitey” Ford, who, I thought, once I gave everyone the true lowdown on his career marks, would seem a lot less saintly!

Sometimes, the truth hurts, Whitey. And that it was hurting a Yankee, well, that was a bonus! A 6.16 ERA at Fenway Park. No wonder Casey Stengel was afraid to pitch him there. Not a single Game Seven World Series start? Not a one. Passed over SIX times! And get this: 73 lifetime starts vs. the Chicago White Sox compared with just 42 against the arch-rival, geographically adjacent Boston Red Sox. What kind of crap is that? Was poor little Whitey scared of the Green Monster? (Wasn’t a monster then. Except maybe in his dreams/nightmares.)

But David and Manny? How good WERE they, historically speaking?

Those damn Yankees had some good entries there, didn’t they? Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, they set the standard. Amazing career numbers: Babe - .342, 714, 2,214, Lou - .340. 493, 1995. Then you had the Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle years, right? There was that great home run chase of 1961, Maris winning back-to-back MVP awards in 1961-62, Mantle hot on his trail.

Yet when you looked closely, that Mantle-Maris gig was only special for a couple, maybe three seasons in all. After Maris hit 33 HRs, driving in exactly 100 runs in 1962, earning the MVP that shoulda gone to Mantle, the Maris fade was shocking: .269, 23, 53 in ‘63, .281, 26, 72 in ‘64, .239, 8, 27 and a sad .233, 13,43 in ‘66. Hall of Famer? Hell, no. And neither he nor Mickey Mantle — nobody has ever explained this one — could hit doubles. Really!

Home run hitters always hit doubles, don’t they? Not these two. Mantle’s doubles output from 1960-66: 17, 16, 15, 8, 25, 12. Maris: Excepting his 34 in 1962 when his GPS evidently was able to point out second base, Maris’ doubles were pathetic: 18,16,14,12, 9 and 7. Shouldn’t somebody have pointed that out? In reading and researching these Yankees for “Diamond Duels,” the NY media seemed to overlook a lot of stuff. The Whitey nonsense. These missing doubles. And how about this, the great, the never-made-a-wrong-move Joe DiMaggio (Oh, yeah? Whatabout Marilyn?) Did you know Joe DiMaggio (“The greatest living ballplayer” was how he insisted on being introduced at ballparks late in life) TWICE led all American League outfielders in errors - 17 in 1937, 15 in 1938! That’s a hell of a lot of errors for a centerfielder, ain’t it?

So, you see, writing “Diamond Duels” is making me — and I hope my loyal readers out there — start to ask questions about the grand ol’ game, stuff we thought we already knew that we didn’t. It was fun.

And so, running the numbers, it turns out that the combination of David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez when they were Boston’s 3-4 sluggers actually OUTDID, the legendary Ruth-Gehrig combo, 77.6 HRs per season to Babe and Lou’s 77.2. (Did the math twice!)

Aaron and Mathews were third (71.4) though it didn’t explain why Mathews, a career .271 hitter, batted third and Aaron (who wound up at .305 but hit as high as .355) fourth. Mantle and Maris were next (69.8, with no doubles) and then Willie Mays and Willie McCovey, averaging 67 home runs for their run together at breezy Candlestick Park. If they’d have hit in that Yankee Stadium bandbox, they might have had 70. Each!

And I don’t want to go overboard on the doubles’ thing but you were allowed to hit doubles in Yankee Stadium. Tony Kubek hit 38 of them then. So did Bobby Richardson. Clete Boyer hit 23. Elston Howard, who couldn’t outrun a fire hydrant, got 23 himself, along with inventing the donut you put on your bat. Learned that at the Negro League museum this summer. I’m just a wealth of information, aren’t I?

Well, friends, it’s November and we ran out of World Series games. Which made me think, well, hell, if people want to keep thinking and reading and talking about baseball, I know somebody who can help them out. ME!

Hell, there are two really fun companion baseball books side by each, just sitting out there on the bottom shelf at Barnes & Noble (Thanks, Ward), some of ‘em already signed by yours truly, the author. (Ward insisted.) They even have the third edition of my comprehensive book on Bob Dylan (signed that one, too) on the top shelf of the music section. That’s 332 pages of pure Bob Dylan information for you, too.

They have both the baseball books at Books A Million, too, last time I looked. And if they aren’t signed, why just reach out. I’d be honored. With the holidays approaching — Christmas is just 50 days away! — I thought for those of you who don’t want to rush, who like to tuck a present or two away just to keep a handle on things, as a public service, it’d be good to mention them. And describe WHERE they are in the store. You know. Just to help. The least I can do.

There are so many other interesting little tidbits in “Diamond Duels” that I bet you’ll like. A 17-year-old Mel Ott, the guy who used to hit with his right foot dangling in the air, whacking his first major-league home run, an inside-the-park job at the Polo Grounds. Or poor Cy Young, the guy with 511 wins now fat as a lord, giving up eight - count ‘em - EIGHT CONSECUTIVE HITS to get chased from a mound for the very last time. Stories like that and, you know, stuff about the doubles, there’s all that and more in “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” too, which tells about the final games of all these all-time greats and the very first game of another all-time great in my house, my son, John, who got his first major-league hit in Chicago just a few days before his Dad turned a youthful 47 in 2020.

We had to watch it on TV because of COVID but you bet we did and our living room was the happiest place in the United States. Except maybe the bit of ground in front of first base in Chicago where John happened to be bouncing on the balls of his feet, smiling. Stuff like that, it’s cool to write about and think about when it’s November and you’re out of World Series games and you have all this information out there ready to help the American reader. Have a wonderful night, friends!

John Nogowski lashes his first major-league hit, a single off to centerfield.

HERE THEY ARE — JUST AWAITING ON YOU….

John Nogowski is the author of two baseball books, his latest, “Diamond Duels,” a look at some of the game’s great pitcher/hitter or hitter/hitter duels and his first book, “Last Time Out” a collection of stories about the final games of baseball’s greatest players. Both available locally (Barnes & Noble above) and at Books A Million. In Thomasville at The Bookshelf.