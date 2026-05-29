When I first sat down and started the work on “Last Time Out,” my first baseball book some 22 years ago, I had no idea what I might turn up. A sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat at the time, I’d bluffed my way into a brief interview with the great John Updike, a visiting author at Florida State. Why? He wrote “Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu,” about Ted Williams’ dramatic parting shot home run.

Now, I just wanted to talk about his Williams’ story, not his 23 novels or his brilliant 60-book bibliography. He was willing and some 44 years after he had written that story for The New Yorker, still seemed surprised at the impact it had.

Yes, he was there to see Ted Williams leave the game with one last perfect swing and a solo home run, perfectly capturing Williams’ steely-eyed farewell to the game. But what could I do? I remembered the great Babe Ruth had a three-home run game near the end of his run and of course, I watched Carl Yastrzemski’s final game with the Boston Red Sox, tears streaming down my face like the rest of New England.

Was there a book there? I didn’t know. And with no real Internet impact just yet - it was 2004, remember - neither did anyone else.

“Nobody’s done that book,” Bill Guilfoile told me in an excited voice that long ago afternoon, speaking from his office at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. “That’s a great idea, John. Call this lady in Indiana. She’ll get you a book deal.”

Yeah, we still talk about the "fixed" 1919 World Series and plenty more. Baseball history endures

Sure enough, Jill Langford did. Some 17 years later, after my son John had played at FSU, was drafted by the Oakland A’s and had fought his way into a major-league lineup with the St. Louis Cardinals, I came out with a second, updated edition of the book, including a new raft of stories of the MLB farewells of some all-time greats who’d recently left the game. Almost before I knew it, I was ankle-deep in baseball history once again.

John was playing in the Dominican Republic and the team’s pitching coach was an ex-big league reliever named Phil Regan. Since they had a golf date scheduled, I thought I’d look up Regan’s stats to give John “ammunition” he might need, say, when Regan was lining up a $20 putt.

When I happened to see that St. Louis Cardinal great Stan Musial had 356 lifetime at bats against the Braves’ great Warren Spahn, I was stunned. I’d been following baseball pretty closely for decades, read a ton, even had my Baseball Writers card one year and I never knew that. That led, indirectly, to Book Two - “Diamond Duels” and another stunning - at least to me - set of discoveries.

What do you mean that Hank Aaron was 1-for-his first 23 against Don Drysdale? Didn’t he hit 17 home runs off the guy? Are you saying that Harry Heilmann won TWO batting titles with six-and-seven-hit days in a pair of last-day doubleheaders? What do you mean that Yaz was 2-for-26 (.077) against little Darold Knowles?

Staring at the three books on my desk, leaning against one another, I wondered how much history IS there to this game? Why does it mean so much to so many of us, still?

A recent visit to New York and a Saturday rainout gave me a chance to return to Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame. As always, despite the rain and chill, the streets and shops were filled with fans of all ages in assorted uniform tops, jackets and baseball caps. And if you brought your wallet…

For $250, you could purchase a Carl Yastrzemski hand-signed Hall of Fame postcard. For $399, you could get a signed Mariano Rivera baseball that might not actually have been “cuttered” by him yet but you could pretend. For $39.99, there was a Wade Boggs’ bobblehead from the Bristol County Savings Bank. Or for $20, you could get an Outback bobblehead of the great baseball writer Peter Gammons!

In several stores, you could find basket upon basket of old leathery, beautifully broken-in baseball gloves for sale, all used by civilians, you know, us! Hundreds of baseball gloves that just weren’t going to be thrown out. Ever.

Would you buy an old Bob Cousy sneaker or a Johnny Unitas knee pad or a cracked Bobby Orr skate? Baseball has a different hold on us.

In writing “Diamond Duels” a few summers ago, I was merrily researching and writing and digging when my editor called to check on my progress.

“How’s the book coming?” he asked.

“Doing great,” I told him. “It’s fun. Did you know when Ted Williams won his second Triple Crown, he got just three first-place MVP votes. Yankee reliever Joe Page got seven first-place votes! That’s crap.”

A Yankee fan, he laughed. “How many words you got?” Approaching 70,000, I said.

“You’re done,” he said, laughing. “Write a last chapter and wrap it up.”

Baseball. There’s no end to it, is there? Tell me there’s no end to it.

Author John Nogowski has written several books, including two on baseball, two on music - “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography,” now in its third edition, and “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due later this year and is currently at work on a similar volume on Bruce Springsteen. He’s also done a book on his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling Florida high school for a dozen years. He’s also been writing a more-or-less daily Substack for going on three years now (667 posts!) and is a regular contributor to the Op-Ed pages of the Hartford Courant.