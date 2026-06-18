If you’ve seen the movie “The Post” with Meryl Streep as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, maybe you know a bit about her story. How she took over the role of Washington Post publisher after her husband’s suicide in 1963 and stood firm during the paper’s ground-breaking coverage of the Watergate scandal and their publishing of the Pentagon Papers, an expose of the Vietnam War.

If you’ve seen “All The President’s Men” with Robert Redford as Bob Woodward and Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein, you wouldn’t know much about her at all. Other than when Attorney General John Mitchell tells Bernstein/Hoffman that she’s “going to get her tit caught in a big wringer” if the Washington Post goes ahead and publishes a story about this slush fund they came up with for Nixon’s dirty tricks, that’s all you hear about her.

That tells you a lot. To me, “All The President’s Men” is a fabulous movie, well-acted, crisply written and capturing a crucial moment in our history with ringing accuracy. Except they left Kay Graham out.

That includes the moment when the Nixon Administration, desperately trying to halt the Watergate stories, tried to subpoena Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s Watergate notes. Publisher Graham stepped up and told Editor Ben Bradlee: "They’re not your notes. They’re my notes, and if anybody is going to go to jail, it’s going to be me." Take that!

Having sat through “Becoming Katharine Graham,” a wonderfully revealing - and at the same time, deeply troubling PBS special this morning, it made me ask this question. Would adding her to the film “All The President’s Men” have made the story too complicated for a Hollywood movie? Or was it because she was a woman? I think it’s a fair question.

You may remember it was 1976 when the “All The President’s Men” came out to much acclaim with the two big stars, playing the roles of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the men who broke the story which ultimately led to President Nixon resigning in 1974. President Gerald Ford granted Nixon a pardon and at the time, it seemed a free press had won a victory for all of us. That was then.

"Becoming Katharine Graham" tells a remarkable story about Kay Graham, Ben Bradlee and a Presidency out of control

Since this PBS special uses actual recordings from the Nixon White House tapes - these are bone-chilling recordings listening to the President and his henchmen (I’m not exaggerating: these are guys who went to prison!) talking about ways to screw with the newspaper over their big money-maker, their television licenses, it’s the kind of talk that still seems in the air. With CBS’s recent issues with Stephen Colbert, the network’s controversy over “60 Minutes,” news of the Paramount merger, it all sounds frighteningly familiar. Have we come full circle. Again?

Take a glance at this bit of dialogue taken directly from the PBS special. Keep in mind this is the President talking, the leader of the free world, the man who had just been re-elected in one of the largest electoral victories in our history, then forced to resign the office just a few months later.

Nixon: “What are you going to do about the Washington Post?”

Colson: “Put them out of business.”

Nixon: “Finally screw her on her television business?”

Colson: “She has to come up for renewal every three years.”

Nixon: “I hope to Christ it comes up this year. The sooner, the quicker. They shouldn’t have that much power. They’ve drawn the sword on us and they’ve failed. Now it’s the old story - never strike a king unless you kill him.”

If hearing a President talk like that in 1974 doesn’t make you wince, shouldn’t it? What might you have heard in recent months?

The talk likely wouldn’t have been about the Post, which had been purchased by Jeff Bezos in 2013. You may remember that on October 25, 2024, it was Bezos who personally intervened and blocked an endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris that had already been written by the Post Editorial board, a decision that prompted several columnists to resign in protest and the paper to lose as many as 250,000 subscribers.

Katharine Graham did finally get her Hollywood moment with the film “The Post” in 2017, 16 years too late. She died in 2001.

HERE’S A LINK TO THE PBS SPECIAL

https://www.pbs.org/video/becoming-katharine-graham-yfyjfn/