John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irving A. Lerch's avatar
Irving A. Lerch
9h

Had "All The President's Men" included Graham's role in facing an uncertain, perhaps existential political threat, it would have made the dramatic miasma surrounding the narrative much more substantial. It was a failure of creative imagination.

Reply
Share
Kathy MacKay's avatar
Kathy MacKay
2h

I'm going to watch this tonight!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture