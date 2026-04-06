John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Mike Connell's avatar
Mike Connell
2h

Geno was just reminding us that we live in a society where nothing is more fashionable than victimhood.

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Brian Lennon's avatar
Brian Lennon
3h

The referees in Friday night's UConn-Siuth Carolina game certainly swallowed their whistles. That being said, I thought Carolina outplayed UConn.

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