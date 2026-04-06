Let’s blame William Penn, a Quaker who founded the damn place in 1682 with impossibly high ideals. He’s the one who coined the phrase ‘the city of Brotherly Love,” foolhardily attempting to set a standard for behavior that, if you’ve spent any time there or perhaps listened or watched a ballgame, is an idea that has been trampled, spit upon and defied from the first pitch, the first dribble or first tackle. I’m not sure what happened.

You see, I lived on Pattison Avenue for a year quite a while back and loved the place and its cheesesteaks and the fabulous Third Street Jazz and Rock record store. Saw Bruce Springsteen’s first “stadium” show at The Spectrum. My dad grew up in Philly.

But things have changed there. Going 0-for-4 will get you booed as will signing with a rival team. Even the mascot has been booed.

Naturally, Penn would have been upset at the recent behavior of at least one of those public ambassadors to his city. Specifically, we’re talking about the end-of-the-game sideline confrontation between UConn’s Geno Auriemma and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley on Friday night. Both grew up in Philly.

After Staley’s squad grabbed, banged, slammed, and bumped their way past the previously undefeated Huskies to advance to Sunday’s Women’s National Championship, UConn reacted to the rough play like the JV going up against the Varsity, missing shot after shot, turning the ball over, playing the way teams usually do when they play the Huskies.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma confronts South Carolina’s Dawn Staley in Friday’s Semifinal.

Upset over what certainly appeared to be a game where rough and tumble play was seemingly encouraged or at least not penalized, the referees — intentional or not — handed a considerable edge to the Lady Gamecocks. UConn was whistled for 17 fouls to South Carolina’s 8, USC shooting 22 free throws to UConn’s 6. And let’s just say the officials let a lot go. For example, UConn star Sarah Strong’s jersey was ripped, which I don’t believe even happened in the last four Super Bowls. Yikes!

So, with just seconds remaining, Auriemma walked down, exchanged a few terse words with Staley, then walked off the court. No handshake before the game, he said. No handshake afterwards. He issued a statement the next day, apologizing.

That South Carolina went out and got absolutely walloped by UCLA in Sunday’s national championship game makes this whole thing impossible to explain. Did South Carolina want to beat UConn so badly that they left their game on the floor on Friday? Or was UCLA, a classy collection of basketball players, just that much better? They hit their shots, worked the ball in deep, South Carolina seemed surprised someone would dare do that. And it was one-sided throughout. UCLA stepped up. They were clearly better.

Let’s face it, any time you start talking about officials, it sounds like whining. But they can be a factor, sometimes more than is recommended. Just like NFL officials could call pass interference on every play, basketball officials can do the same with personal fouls. Or not. If you’re getting away with something in the first quarter, they can’t very well whistle you in the third, can they?

Seeing all this made me remember a somewhat similar moment back in my early sports writing days. The local high school, Nashua, had made it all the way to the Class L Semifinals at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gym. Their opponent was Manchester’s Central High School, a team known for physical play. Nashua’s tallest player was David DeStito, described by Coach Al Grenert once “as a young colt.” Which meant his hands and feet didn’t always agree with one another and he tended to get into foul trouble.

Since he could be the deciding factor in the game, Central’s goal seemed to be to play physical and one player in particular seemed a lot less interested in scoring points or rebounding than getting rough with DeStito. Told at the press table that he’d been a hockey player but was kicked off the team for fighting, he seemed to have one mission - get DeStito to foul out.

The game was close and it so happened that I knew the lead official, a great guy from Nashua named Ray Brooks, a fine amateur golfer. DeStito, sure enough, was in foul trouble so was in and out of the lineup. He came back in late in the game with four fouls, Nashua leading at the time. As soon as he did, back in came the Central player who immediately got into it with him.

A whistle! I was sitting at the scorer’s table and Brooks walked over. “Double foul,” he said, calling out both DeStito’s number and the Central player.

“That’s five.” the scorer told Brooks, whose jaw dropped and face went white.

“FIVE?” he said.

He looked right at me, as if to say, “Dammit.” Central took that kid out of the game and went on to win.

I can admit now, I did not write the story I should have. I didn’t talk to the Central coach to get his side of things, something I was reminded of, at maximum volume by the Central coach several months later when they came down to Nashua. Gary Stoncius, the son of my former history teacher, went off for 31 points as NHS buried them and I was happy to go to the visitor’s locker room then. He was waiting for me. And he had every right to.

Since I had to do photo duty, too, I knew that I’d better get a shot of Brooks, a friend of our golf-mad publisher. The game over, he was drinking a Schafer beer at the time and, posing for my picture, dropped the beer can out of sight into the mouth of State Championship loving cup and smiled. Snap.

Not the way things were supposed to go. I know how Geno felt.