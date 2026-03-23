Coincidence is one thing. You know how it goes, one thing follows another and somebody, surprised by it all, says “Hey, A caused B.” We see these sorts of momentary collisions with fate/destiny from time to time, whether we’re looking or not. Dealing with history or history giving us a hint, now that may be something altogether different. Is it serendipity or just pure chance? What are we supposed to learn from it?

Back in the spring of 1966, an exhausted, strung-out 25-year-old Bob Dylan and the Hawks (soon to be The Band) wound down what was an ear-splitting, boo-filled, controversial 48-date World Tour with a closing show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday, May 27. He didn’t return to the stage for a full concert for eight years.

If my math is correct, precisely 60 years on, would anyone care to guess exactly what date 76-year-old Bruce Springsteen will wind up what’s certain to be his own very likely controversial 20-date tour?

You got it, sport. You’ll be able to find the Boss on stage on that date with the E Street Band at the Washington Nationals’ baseball stadium, playing at maximum volume just to make sure the knuckleheads at 1600 Pennsylvania and up on Capitol Hill can hear what the man has to say.

Will the reaction to Bruce's 2026 tour compare with Bob's 1966 World Tour firestorm?

If the leaked pre-tour rehearsal set list — which I’m sure trickled out by accident — is any indication of what he has in store, it’s unlikely anyone, even George Will, will miss the point.

You may remember the ultra-conservative columnist Will happened to catch his first Springsteen show on the 1984 “Born In The USA” tour and he not only missed the boat, you could add the dock and pier, too.

“(Springsteen) is no whiner,” Will wrote then, “and the recitation of closed factories and other problems always seems punctuated by a grand, cheerful affirmation: ‘Born in the U.S.A.!’”

Grand? Yes, cheerful? Don’t think Bruce was going for cheerful, do you?

According to what we’re told may be the 2026 set list, “Born In The USA” will be the second song, following an opening set cover of Edwin Starr’s “War,” (which first appeared on Bruce’s “Live 75/85”) ahead of Bruce’s own “Death To My Hometown,” “No Surrender” “Darkness On The Edge of Town” and, of course, his recent composition “Streets of Minneapolis,” written in response to the recent troubles in that city.

The rest of the set list is similarly thematic. “American Skin,” a song that got NYC police to protest, “Youngstown,” a lament for closed Ohio steel plants, as well as “My City Of Ruins,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “The Rising,” which was written in response to the 9-11 attacks.

Whether this tour will generate the sort of anger that Dylan did 60 years earlier will perhaps mark where we are as a listening society and maybe whether or not music still matters as much as it seemed to in the 60’s. Does protest still work, still matter? Who is listening, anyway?

The issue then for Bob and the Hawks was a bold-faced shift in his music, from offering an assortment of often-apocalyptic folk songs on an acoustic guitar, accompanied by harmonica to strapping on an electric guitar, turning the volume up and, as he once said to Hawks’ guitarist Robbie Robertson, “drilling these songs into people.” The result, often, was boos and at least in one case, a fan hollering “Judas!” prompting quite the profane response from our Bob.

Dylan, by the way, having already done 27 dates throughout the Midwest this year, will have a few weeks to rest up before he resumes touring. The guy will turn 85 three days before Springsteen’s Capitol tour finale.

Will Springsteen be booed on this tour? According to some sources, there were actually organized boo-ers who attended Dylan’s 1966 tour intentionally trying to disrupt things. In Clinton Heylin’s “Judas,” his research turned up a letter to the editor in the Leicester Mercury from one Christine Kynaston. “Never before have I seen such an exhibition of childish mentality; they booed and slow-handclapped…” This sort of thing happened throughout the tour.

Dylan’s response was classic. Once he got to Paris for a concert on his 25th birthday, he wangled a giant American flag and hung it behind the stage. (See photo). It went over about the way you might have thought. Listening to the show all these years later (it’s part of a 36-CD set) is delightfully raucous. (It only took Columbia half a century to release it)

As for Bruce’s 20-date “Land of Hopes And Dreams” tour, you would think anybody who buys a ticket to his show would already be well aware of his political leanings. He not only wrote and recorded and released a protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” in a matter of a few days in January, he flew to the city and performed it at a benefit. Before that, he appeared at another benefit in New Jersey with plenty to say about what he sees going on in our country. He’s not mincing his words. But will they matter?

What will happen on Springsteen’s 2026 tour by the time he gets to May 27? That 28-song set list may well tell us a lot. Whether he was aware of the closing date coincidence with Bob Dylan or not, he is including a Dylan cover in the show. Bob’s classic “Chimes of Freedom,” which closes with the lines, “tolling for the aching ones whose wounds cannot be nursed, for the countless confused accused, misused, strung-out ones an’ worse, an’ for every hung-up person in the whole wide universe, an’ we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing.”

I’d bet he sings that last verse extra loud when he gets to the Capitol. What will people hear, though?