One of the great finds in my early days of The Hunt For Bob Dylan materials was the release of the entire Bob Dylan press conference that was aired on San Francisco’s KQED on December 3, 1965 in 2008.

The press conference itself, really, the idea of a TV station turning over nearly a hour to some 24-year-old self-styled folk/rock singer is pretty radical when you think about it. Thank goodness for San Francisco, right? And this turned out to be a legendary event.

It’s where the great Michael Gray got the idea for the title of his groundbreaking study of Bob Dylan’s music - “Song And Dance Man” and it was a revelation in many ways, revealing an artist on the brink of monumental change in the music business and someone who would probably never quite be as open and honest in public again.

This is Bob Dylan revealed. And it is hilarious. If there is a sequel to “A Complete Unknown” — Timothee Chalamet has already said he’s up for it — this press conference would be a good place to pick things up and continue the wholly improbable story of Dylan’s career.

Bob Dylan meets the press (and high schoolers) at KQED, San Francisco, Dec. 3, 1965

The press conference was arranged by the great Ralph J. Gleason, a prominent critic and one of the founders of Rolling Stone Magazine (another reason to like San Francisco!) who was a big Dylan advocate early on and introduced him this way: “Mr. Dylan is a poet. He’ll answer questions on everything from atomic science to riddles and rhymes. Go.”

Think of a modern equivalent. You can’t. And for a well-thought of critic, mostly for his writings on jazz, to come right out and call Dylan a poet, that took some brass in 1965. And what kind of pull must Gleason have had to get that press conference on local TV?

That the chain-smoking, wild-haired, playful smart ass behind the microphone would be a Nobel Prize for Literature laureate some 51 years later is amazing, isn’t it?

By December of 1965, a lot had happened in Dylan’s world. Five months earlier, he’d shocked the world — at least the folk world — by playing three electric rock and roll songs at Newport, a moment captured in “A Complete Unknown” and in August, released “Highway 61 Revisited” which, to some people remains his greatest single album, including the No. 2 hit single “Like A Rolling Stone.” (Bob didn’t get his first No. 1 single until he was 79 with the 17-minute “Murder Most Foul.” Go figure.)

He and The Hawks (not The Band quite yet) had played a relentless series of concerts, more than 50 following the Newport fiasco. They roamed all over North America that fall, playing as far north as Toronto, several dates in Los Angeles before circling back around for nine California-based concerts to wind down his 1965.

They would play at the Berkeley Community Theater that night, December 3 and again on December 4, then zip up to San Francisco for a show at the Masonic Auditorium on the 5th and on and on. We might not think of Dylan and The Hawks as this hard-charging, night after night touring band. But they were.

They had just five days off before heading to San Diego (Dec. 10-11), back to the Masonic Auditorium on the 12th, San Jose Civic Auditorium on the 16th, Long Beach on the 17th, Pasadena on the 18th and Santa Monica on the 19th before his break for Christmas. All this AFTER Newport.

Yet Dylan, when you can see him through the clouds of cigarette smoke, is smiling, contented with being at the microphone, the center of attention, the unquestioned star of the show. We’d never again see him quite like this.

There is some weirdness. Think of Soy Bomb at the Grammy’s. Some weirdo named Eric Weil starts things off asking about the Triumph T-shirt Dylan wore on the Highway 61 Revisited cover. Dylan says he hasn’t thought about it that much, which separates him from Mr. Weil evidently.

Then Gleason jumps in with “Do you think of yourself primarily as a singer or a poet?”

And classic Bob: “I think of myself more as a song and dance man, you know.” Wry, tweaking things just a bit, funny. Gets a great laugh.

Local broadcast Van Amburg then jumps in with this: “The criticism you’ve received for leaving folk rock hasn’t seemed to bother you very much. Do you think you’ll stick with folk rock or move into writing?”

“I don’t play folk rock,” Dylan says, softly. “I think of it more in terms of vision music. mathematical music.”

Hmmm. This is 1965, folks. Can you think of another performer who’d come out with that? Vision music. Think “Desolation Row”?

Perhaps the most charming moment in the press conference comes when Dylan is queried by a Redwood high school student named Michelle Basil. (Imagine a high schooler getting to ask Bob a question! Albert Grossman gave four high schoolers press passes for this!) She asks: “Do you just sit down to write a song or do you write it on inspiration?”

“I more or less write it on a lot of things,” Dylan quips, again a great laugh. Then Basil, leave it to a high schooler, comes with another winner.

“Do you write prefer songs with a subtle or obvious message?”

Dylan: “Uh, I don’t really prefer those kinds of songs at all. Message? Like what song with a message?”

Basil: “Eve Of Destruction.” Things like that.”

Dylan: “Do I prefer that to what?”

Basil: “I don’t know. But your songs are supposed to have a subtle message.”

Dylan (smiling at this high schooler): “A subtle message?”

Basil: “They’re supposed to.”

Dylan: “Where’d you hear that?”

Basil: “In a movie magazine.”

Finally, Gleason gets down to it - the booing. You take a look at the incredibly busy schedule for Bob and The Hawks, him creating arguably the finest music of his life - “Like A Rolling Stone” “Ballad Of A Thin Man” “Just Like Tom Thumb Blues” the whole record capped by “Desolation Row” and people are booing. Really?

“Has there been any more booing when you play electric?,” he asks.

Dylan’s response is remarkable. He’s not bitter or even angry about it. Even after Newport.

“You can’t tell when the booing’s going to come up,” he says, as if observing a natural weather phenomenon. “Comes up in the weirdest, strangest places. Uh, when it comes up, it’s quite a thing in itself. I think there’s a little boo in all of us.”

Thanks to the folks who brought out the entire press conference, we get a 53-minute glimpse of Bob Dylan at the peak of his powers, never dreaming that half a century later, his work would be celebrated by the Nobel Prize for Literature, he’d still be touring at 84, with plans to carry on next year. He just made an announcement:

“To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show . We will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later .”

More Bob on the way. Wow!

Here is the entire San Francisco press conference, December 3, 1965. Enjoy

