John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra C.'s avatar
Debra C.
Nov 20

Have you ever written about the Bob Dylan Rolling Stone interview from 1979 or 1980?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by John Nogowski
Bonnie Ramba's avatar
Bonnie Ramba
Nov 15

I always learn something here! Thank you for pointing out the significance of this interview. Even though I’ve watched it before, there was really more to this than I had picked up. Thank you, John!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Nogowski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture