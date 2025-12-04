John’s Substack

Ronald Gruner
6h

Brings back memories. I remember hearing the Beach Boys for the first times around 1962. So fresh and different. And hugely popular. I Get Around is probably my favorite. Never got a chance to meet any of those California Girls though.

David Keith Johnson
11h

Once they were seasoned road warriors Brian and the BBs paid homage to R&B with Wild Honey and Darlin’.

This band, an obsession for me and my (Johnson) brothers from 1962 on, always had more going for it than the cars and the surf. Look at the construction of a melody like Catch A Wave from their early days, and you understand how Brian’s music reached past crazes and teenage in-group signaling to something transcendent.

