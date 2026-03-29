Bruce Springsteen’s “Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour begins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, where he sang “Streets of Minneapolis” at yesterday’s “No Kings” rally before an enormous crowd.

I’ve written a fair amount of Substacks on Bruce in the past couple years and thought, as backstory, I’ll repost a few of them to get you geared up for this 2026 tour. The guy is 76, even if he doesn’t look - or act it -- but this could be the last one. Here are five Springsteen posts that I hope get you ready for the tour. Sing out, Boss!

Here’s a preview of the film and review of the book

HERE’S A REVIEW OF THE REMARKABLE FILM

A PIECE ABOUT BRUCE’S MOST MISUNDERSTOOD SONG (SURE TO BE REPRISED)

“TONIGHT IN JUNGLELAND” WHEN BRUCE FINALLY HIT THE BIG TIME