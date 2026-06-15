John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
4h

Wait? Aren’t you a Red Sox fan? But in a Mets cap?

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4 replies by John Nogowski and others
Debra Billard's avatar
Debra Billard
4h

Jalen Brunson was just absolutely lights out, in a zone, not to be denied even though he was getting mugged by the Spurs! Talk about putting your team on your back! I am so happy for Jalen and his dad and the Knicks! ❤️🏀

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