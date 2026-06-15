There will come a day when sportswriters all over the country look back on what the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson did in these 2026 NBA Finals and blink. And shrug and wonder if what they saw was really what they actually witnessed.

More than mere numbers - and the numbers are dazzling by themselves; 45 points, 13-of-15 from the free throw line, 4-of-7 from three-point land - WHEN Brunson made this succession of baskets is what a stat sheet can’t really show. There simply is no question, not by the Spurs or Stephen A. Smith (I have some suggestions for what the “A” should stand for) or anybody else that the Knicks would not have won without him.

And that’s with those on-again, off-again guys in the gray shirts advertising Emirates missing call after call on the Spurs’ bludgeoning, stepping on, grabbing the guy down the stretch. It was as if, in essence, they were saying to the guy, “Look, we’re in San Antonio so they’re going to get the calls. We already got Karl Anthony Towns’ fat ass on the bench and we can add to that. If you’re going to win, you’re going to have to do it with no help.”

The Knicks' Jalen Brunson was in a zone, like Yaz in October of 1967

That’s about how I saw it. It reminded me of once covering a Chicago Bulls-Detroit Pistons’ playoff game in Chicago where the game came down to a final shot. Everybody in the world knew the in-bounds was going to go to Michael Jordan, the Pistons tried to defend him with two guys and No. 23 went up like Bobby Sura once described him to me - “like a space shuttle” caught it and swished a game-winner about 15 feet in front of me.

The Spurs knew that Brunson alone was the guy capable of beating them. Nobody else, it seemed, in a Knicks’ uniform could hit the backboard. The Spurs’ Dylan Harper, getting plenty of rest, came in like a house afire and threatened to turn the game their way.

But at the finish, and don’t let anybody tell you that the rims are the same size in the final few minutes, it was Brunson who, once more, came to the rescue, saving his team, his franchise and making sure the city that never sleeps was going to stay that way for a few more hours.

I’ve watched a lot of what, in the old days, we’d call heroic performances in the clutch, nut-cutting time. You think of Jordan, of course. Maybe Reggie Jackson’s three home runs on three swings in the World Series. Boston’s David Ortiz hitting nearly .700 (I think it was .688) to lift the Sox. And you have that Tom Brady fella saving the Patriots more times than you or Wild Bill Belichick (pre-girlfriend) could imagine. Denver’s John Elway had a few, too.

You may have your own list of guys who thrilled and amazed you in crunch time. But nobody, maybe only Brunson, could match what Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski did in the waning weeks of the 1967 season when the Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox were all competing for the American League pennant. There were no playoffs in those days, you either won the pennant and got in the World Series or you go home.

At that point of Yaz’s career, the Red Sox were pretty sad. So this was his first sniff of postseason. And from mid-September on, Yaz collected 23 hits in 44 at bats (.523), scored 14 runs, hit five homers with 16 RBI.

Like Brunson, he was able to lift a franchise that generally speaking had left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth for decades into a new world of triumph, joy and excitement.

Watching most of the games - thanks, DirecTV for not carrying ABC, jerks - I missed the majority of the great comeback game - Brunson was not only, as I suggested last week “nifty,” he was just not to be denied, no matter how often he was fouled, double-teamed, everything piled on his back on each trip down the floor. And he delivered, even with most of his teammates playing like crap. Which made what he did that much more significant.

After the game, he somewhat haltingly talked with ESPN’s Lisa Salters about the game, what had just happened and he mentioned spending a lot of time in the gym by himself. Sure, that helped. Nobody shot more than Larry Bird, who made a lot of big shots in his day, too.

But being in a gym with nobody else on the floor, no crowd noise, just you, the ball and that metal rim, you’ve got to possess a vivid imagination to create the kinds of circumstances that you’re going to run into in an NBA Finals. Though Brunson didn’t come right out and say it, I bet he surprised himself. Along with everybody else.

So years from now, when sportswriters - if there are any left - talk about great performances, if Jalen Brunson’s 2026 NBA Finals isn’t mentioned, let’s say this: They don’t know what they’re talking about.

Author John Nogowski, with his son, John Nogowski Jr. with Carl Yastrzemski’s Cooperstown plaque, was a sportswriter for 25 years, covering the Detroit Pistons’ run to a couple of NBA titles. He worked at newspapers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan, Florid and Georgia. He’s written several books, two on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out,” two on music, “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Critical, Descriptive Critical Discography” as well as a book on his experience as a classroom teacher at a struggling Florida minority high school, teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn.” He’s a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant and has been writing a Substack since May of 2024.