One thing you have to say about the Internet. You never know what’s going to turn up. Sometimes, it can blow you away.

Happening upon a remarkable Pete Erskine interview for Sounds Magazine with Bryan Ferry from January of 1974, what was amazing to me, was the lead singer and songwriter for Roxy Music, then just three albums into his career, seemed to have a vision for where his career was going to go - and that was exactly where it went. Was it really a vision or an apparition? It’s hard to know exactly what else to call it.

It was as if, at 28, Ferry could see it all unfolding before him, the tuxedos, the wide swings in instrumentation and experimentation, his unique singing style and lyrical approach, the elegance, rock in a ballroom, He could already imagine the highly original, divergent path that he, as a solo artist, - and Roxy Music - was going to take en route to their eventual spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Reading the interview now, more than half a century later, Ferry’s grasp of popular music and where he wanted to go - and did - still surprises.

Even as far back as 1974, Roxy Music's Bryan Ferry had a vision - and he lived it.

While as a romantic obsessive - is there any other kind? - he would most often go on to write about love, lust, relationships, romance, betrayal, all that fun stuff - he would, on occasion, take aim at something bigger - like the remarkable “Mother Of Pearl.”

The first Roxy Music song that hooked me was “Out Of The Blue” off “Country Life.” The sound was exotic, creative, different from anything else out there. I got out of work, walked over to Paperback Booksmith and bought the album, went home and played it for days. Bryan Ferry’s music, about as far from standard American music (Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, The Band) as you can get, somehow drew me in. When they came to Boston on the “Siren” tour the next year, I had to be there.

But all those years ago, Ferry seemed to understand that he could go somewhere else. There was room for him and his music.

“I’ve never been much of a “message” person,” he told Erskine. ”I’ve always tried to pick flaws in songs like that. I never liked the old protest songs of the 60’s so I’ve never felt capable of being a message carrier - I would never dream of stating a cause.

“I like to try and create atmospheres and moods and they tend to get more literary because there are so few musical lyricists I like, apart from the old style like Gershwins and Cole Porter. I feel I have more in common with them in a way in the craftsmanship side of the the thing than with contemporary pop writers. You often get the feeling that they’ve developed some very nice music and they get in the studio and say “Well, let’s get a few words to fill in the gaps then.”

With “Mother Of Pearl,” a song Ferry later explained he wrote on bass, he does something quite different, asking questions about “life’s inner meaning,” his own rock and roll lifestyle and, of course, love. As he sings, “If you’re looking for love in a looking glass world, it’s pretty hard to find.”

Always allusive - and elusive! - with clever asides and punctuations thrown in for effect, it was rock aimed at an intelligent, sophisticated, well-read audience, something Ferry, way back in 1974, seemed to know was out there. And he was going to find them.

“Lyrics have become more and more important all the time,” he continued. “On the first album, they were obviously thought about but I didn’t consider them great poetry which is why they’ve never appeared on any of the sleeves. As that album was a hit and as the audience gets bigger and bigger, I feel the need to make the lyrics more important…I dunno, a lot of musicians have sort of gone straight from school into being professional musicians and they haven’t really lived through much other than being musicians on the road. They probably have very little to write about and even if they do, they may not be able to articulate it in any kind of original way.”

That was what Ferry did with “Mother Of Pearl,” - lyrics that really aren’t like anyone else’s. Literate. Witty. Heading where rock had not gone yet.

Like here:

Well I’ve been up all night (Again?) Party time wasting It’s too much fun

Then I step back thinking of life’s inner meaning and my latest fling

It’s the same old story all love and glory , it’s a pantomime

If you’re looking for love in a looking glass world

It’s pretty hard to find

or

Divine intervention aways my intention so I take my time

I’ve been looking for something I’ve always wanted but was never mine

But now I’ve seen that something just out of reach, glowing

Very holy grail Oh Mother of Pearl, Lustrous lady of a sacred world.

Nobody wrote like that. That was intentional. Somehow, he saw that audience out there for him and his band. It was as if he heard the siren song off in the distance and like the romantic obsessive, he had no choice. He went chasing after it.

Author John Nogowski writes often about popular music on his Substack, now in Year Three. He’s written several books, including three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” a Neil Young similar volume due in 2027, two books on baseball - his son is a former major-league first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and a book on his experience as a classroom teacher “Teaching Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling Florida minority high school. He’s a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant. All his books are available on Amazon or by order at your local bookstore.

Working on a companion volume on Bruce Springsteen. (I think he’s going to be big!)