If, perchance, you’ve ever happened to see a foul ball travel in the vicinity of the press box, sending the panicked denizens scattering and ducking in all directions, it should immediately become clear that being able to write about the game of baseball does not in any way imply that you had the aptitude, the talent, the ability to actually play the game.

This was a sentiment expressed to me once by former New York Yankee, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers’ manager Buck Showalter, who happened to be my seat mate for a weekend series at the old Tiger Stadium when he was doing advance scouting. He had read something in the newspaper that morning that ticked him off and, as we sat and watched batting practice, he groused.

“These guys just don’t know, they don’t get the game,” he said bitterly. “They didn’t play it, how can they write that crap?” (He didn’t say “crap.”) From our conversation the day before, he knew I had played American Legion baseball in New Hampshire so the pen, notebook and scoresheet weren’t as irritating to him as they might have been if he’d been in another seat.

Two of New Hampshire's great baseball heroes - Mike Flanagan and Steve "Bye Bye" Balboni

Well, I took his point. But at the same time, thought I’d jag him a little.

“I know what you mean,” I said. “But you never made a movie. You know a dog when you see one. Or a lousy TV show.”

“That’s different,” he said. Maybe so. Whether or not you actually played baseball at a respectable level - high school, American Legion, Babe Ruth, college - really shouldn’t make any difference in your sentences. But if you have played, sometimes that can lead to some interesting moments, particularly if the contestants happen to be somewhat familiar with you, your body of work and perhaps, a more personal connection.

The two most successful major-league baseball players in my era both hailed from arch-rival Manchester, New Hampshire. Mike Flanagan, a left-handed pitcher who won the American League Cy Young Award in 1979 and Steve “Bye Bye” Balboni, a slugger recognized for prodigious swings and misses and occasional, breath-taking launches were two guys everybody in New Hampshire knew about.

Flanagan was well-known to us in Nashua also because he was the point guard on Manchester Memorial’s back-to-back state championship basketball teams that defeated Nashua and our star player Adam Gureckis, also a baseball pitcher. And Flanagan was a phenomenon, no doubt about it. In one American Legion game against Nashua’s Coffey Post, Flanagan struck out 20 and hit three home runs.

He didn’t pitch his senior year. We’d heard there was some screwing around on the bus and he’d hurt his elbow. We joked around, called him Mike “Dead Arm” Flanagan, cruelly used to mimic a bad arm.

We actually never found out if that was true but there he was, in centerfield for Memorial in the 1971 Class L title game, hitting a home run off Gureckis as they beat us, 8-0. I was in the bullpen, warming up, probably just a nice gesture from our coach, Charlie Mellen. I just got to watch.

All these years later, Flanagan is with Toronto after a long stint in Baltimore, winding down his career. He’s sitting in front of his locker at the old Tiger Stadium, sipping a beer when a mustachioed guy with a notepad approaches.

“Hey, Flannie”

He looks up and smiles.

“You played.”

“Yeah,” I said, laughing, “and we still haven’t forgiven you for that home run off Adam.” And I was in. We were on the field that June day, each trying to win a Class L baseball title. He was in centerfield. I was in the bullpen. He homered. I got to watch him round the bases.

A few of his teammates looked over. “Tell them,” he said, pointing. “I could “bleeping” hit.”

He could, I told them. “One Legion game, he struck out 20 and hit three home runs,” I said. Lots of laughter.

“What the hell happened?” one guy shot back.

“I was young then,” quipped Flanagan, then in his 14th MLB season.

Several weeks later, the Kansas City Royals and the other Granite Stater, Steve Balboni, came to town. Years earlier, when he was a kid playing for Manchester’s Sweeney Post, he hit a ball not only out of Wilton’s Pine Valley Park against our Riccardi-Hartshorn American Legion club, it traveled over a patch of highway and wound up partly up on a hill, easily a 420-foot shot, the longest ball any of us had ever seen hit.

He hit it so far, it silenced everyone. You could hear his footsteps, running the bases. So guess who wasn’t all that excited about seeing his hulking form - he was kinda fat - in the batter’s box several innings later? Should I bring it up?

Balboni had a quiet game against the Tigers that day but was a friendly enough guy. There was a small group of writers around him. He was funny. He looked up at me a couple times. Then somebody brought up New Hampshire. And he looked at me again.

“Do you remember hitting a ball in a Legion game over the friggin’ highway at Pine Valley Park in Wilton?” I asked.

Big laugh. “I do! I do!”

He looked at me again. “Off you?”

“No,” I said flatly. “Wasn’t off me.” And I was going to leave it there. But…

“You were a pitcher, right?” he continued, as if he sensed an advantage. “How’d I do?”

All eyes turned my way. I swallowed hard. I wasn’t a lowly sportswriter now. I was talking to Steve “Bye Bye Balboni” and we had battled, back in the day. Not with words. With a baseball.

“Well…uh…I struck your ass out,” I said with just a little zing.

He waved a hand. “You and ten thousand other guys….”

Author John Nogowski, who didn’t throw left-handed but thought it made for a better picture, once got a win throwing a single pitch for the Purple Panthers of Nashua High School in 1971. As Casey Stengel used to say, ‘You could look it up.” He’s also the author of two baseball books, “Diamond Duels” - a look at the game’s historic matchups - and “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories about the final games of baseball’s greatest players, including the MLB debut of his son, John, a first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals and later, the Pittsburgh Pirates. John Sr. has also written two books on music; “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and the forthcoming similar volume on Neil Young, as well as book on his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling Florida minority high school. He’s been writing a nearly daily Substack, now going on Year Three and has been a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant Op-Ed pages. He’s currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen.