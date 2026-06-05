John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Melissa Ludtke's avatar
Melissa Ludtke
2h

I heard this criticism made of us -- women who wrote about baseball -- all the time back in the 1970s, and in your anecdotal essay you are bringing it forward again, not to advocate this message but to illustrate what having played the game can mean in forming connections with ballplayers. But I will say now what I said then, understanding the game is vital, but having played it is not to covering the game. In fact, not playing it likely adds perspectives to coverage that were it written about only by those who played it might not capture for fans who didn't. Anyway, I've heard this sentiment a lot and I reject it.

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1 reply by John Nogowski
Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
28m

Great post John. It made me think of Howard Cosell's (with Peter Bonventre) book "I never played the game". It didn't end the dumb talk and it was a good read. The greatest baseball writers almost always, never played the game!

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