If your correspondent would have his druthers - (a colloquial phrase traced to the South (where else?) in the 1850s when folks started writing how they truly spoked) - he would find himself among the “18 miles of books” in The Strand Bookstore in New York City on 828 Broadway on 12th Street, the third floor Rare Book Room at 7 p.m. tomorrow night. Why?

Well, as someone who spent a lot of time in the classroom with J.D. Salinger’s classic “The Catcher In The Rye,” I surely would like to celebrate the novel, one of the most impactful in my lifetime. And it’d surely be fun to discuss the book and how it connected with the 116 patrons so far who’ve registered and coughed up the $13.61 admission charge, or roughly ten times what Salinger charged for the hardback in 1951 ($3.00) to attend. There’s always lots to talk about with “Catcher.” Why, it even made the New York Times today.

That’s part of it. The other, and perhaps more intriguing aspect of that evening will be to hear what Salinger’s son Matt has to say about the rest of the Salinger canon. If he says anything.

J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher In The Rye" turns 75 tomorrow. His son, Matt has some explaining to do.

You see, back in February of 2019, Alison Flood, a writer for England’s “The Guardian” published an interview with the younger Salinger in response to what had been revealed in Shane Salerno’s “Salinger” 2013 docudrama that ended with a prospective list of all the unpublished, completed works that Matt’s father had carved out in his Cornish, New Hampshire bunker and refused/declined/was simply reluctant to publish.

So these manuscripts have sat around at least since J.D.’s death on January 27, 2010. And in the interview with Flood, Matt, the executor of his dad’s will, vowed the work was coming. She wrote: “JD Salinger’s son has confirmed for the first time that the late author of The Catcher in the Rye wrote a significant amount of work that has never been seen, and that he and his father’s widow are “going as fast as we freaking can” to get it ready for publication.

“He wanted me to pull it together,” Matt said, “and because of the scope of the job, he knew it would take a long time. This was somebody who was writing for 50 years without publishing, so that’s a lot of material. So there’s not a reluctance or a protectiveness: when it’s ready, we’re going to share it.”

“This will take years,” he said. “I don’t owe an apology, I don’t think, but your readers should know that we’re going as fast as we freaking can … I feel the pressure to get this done, more than he did.”

That was seven years ago. Some time later, your correspondent stumbled into a Diego Courchay post on Substack where he happened to run into Matt Salinger at a book fair in Guadalajara, Mexico. Here’s what Matt told him: “What will be published is not what some biographers have promised,” Matt said. “There is this ridiculous biography which chest-thumpingly announced he wrote these five or six novels and that they’re going to come out, and even gave a date for when they were going to come out. Great! And then Harvey Weinstein made a movie of it…My father didn’t write any of those five or six novels. I mean, I’m not even sure he wrote one novel.”

“There are hundreds and hundreds of pages of beautiful writing, profound writing, hysterically funny writing, great dialogue, all the sort of raw nuggets that he mined from this vein that he was mining his whole life of the Glass family [the subject of two of his novels and various short stories].

“So all that will be available to readers who loved his writing, and I think they will rejoice. But to those who were given false expectations of other jewel-like, perfectly polished finished works, they’re going to be sorely disappointed, and shame on those biographers who gave them false expectations. But I don’t want to say much about what it is, because I don’t want to affect the reader’s expectations myself. I want them to discover it.”

Maybe Matt will clear all that up tomorrow night. Since the New York Times hyped the event, perhaps they’ll send a reporter to ask those questions. Nobody will ask him why his dad just stopped publishing. We’ve sort of clued into that. And the biographies and legal wranglings that closed out his life made it pretty clear Salinger was deadly, legally serious about his privacy and that his words were “for him.”

But any writer writes to be read, don’t they? Did he truck out to that “Do Not Disturb” bunker every day for years and years thinking that all those words he carefully crafted would never be shared?

The story goes that Salinger once got into a grudge match with a New Yorker editor who wrongfully (in Salinger’s view) inserted a comma in the wrong place. His words mattered that much.

So what did he work on after “Hapworth 16, 1924” was published in the New Yorker on June 19, 1965, taking up almost the whole magazine. It was a dense, hard-to-read story that drew all sorts of criticism that some assumed drove him into publishing silence for the next 45 years of his life and now, another 16. It was a struggle to get through, I’ll tell you that.

Maybe he was written out, realized it and just didn’t know what else to do. Or, as critic Christian Kriticos wrote for The Millions in 2015, he was up to something else.

“One of the most common criticisms leveled against the Glass stories was that Salinger was writing them purely for himself, at the price of alienating his readers,” he wrote. “Salinger even admitted as much, stating “I write just for myself and my own pleasure,” and “there is enough real danger, I suppose, that sooner or later, I’ll bog down, perhaps disappear entirely, in my own methods.”

“Thus,” Criticos writes, “Hapworth” came for many to represent the culmination of this, and the ultimate in insufferable self-indulgence, with its endless verbosity and preposterous length. Even within the story, Salinger appears to acknowledge this, with his narrator warning us that “This is going to be a very long letter!” and later urging the reader “Please, please, PLEASE do not grow impatient and ice cold to this letter because of its gathering length!”

So, Criticos wonders if “Salinger was “trying something new, arguably something different than any other American writer: to reconcile non-material (Eastern) ways of transcendence with the particulars of American daily life.” Writer Roger Lathbury contends that this accounts for its unusual style — “a letter that is not a letter” — and that to write what Salinger wanted to write necessarily required “a seismic shift in sensibility.”

“Salinger addressed this exact concept in an earlier story entitled “Teddy,” which also takes a child prodigy with spiritual gifts as its protagonist: “It’s very hard to meditate and live a spiritual life in America.” Likewise, the form of “Hapworth” is recycled from an earlier unpublished story, “The Ocean Full of Bowling Balls,” which is also presented as a letter written home from summer camp.

“Thus, one might hypothesize that in “Hapworth” Buddy’s voice is apparent via a brief introduction before the letter begins, in which he assures us twice that he intends to type up an “exact copy,” which is what we will read. This over-assurance is immediately suspicious, and the opening line, in which Seymour states “I will write for us both,” might also serve as evidence.”

What if that is the case? What if Salinger had outdistanced his critics? Watching “Salinger” — with all its flaws and overdone bits — made me think about that. But reading the story is a mighty task. So must have been writing it.



As Critikos concludes: “This is the crux of “Hapworth” — it defies interpretation, and in this way stands as Salinger’s ultimate embodiment of the Glass family’s ideals. Just four years earlier he had admitted that Buddy was his “alter-ego,” blurring the lines between fiction and reality, and here we see him bringing the ideals of his fictional world into the reality of his work as a writer.

“In Franny and Zooey, Salinger quotes at length from Swami Prabhavananda:“You have the right to work, but for the work’s sake only. You have no right to the fruits of work.” “Hapworth” can be seen as a culmination of this ideal, as it represents Salinger writing purely for himself, and for the pleasure of the work. The fact that he continued to write for the rest of his life, but ceased publishing, also meant he was rejecting considerable “fruits.”

As far as we know, Matt Salinger’s are the only pair of eyes that have looked at those manuscripts. Does he think they’re worth sharing with a world of curious readers? Did his father ever try and clue him into his intent with all these pages? Or is he just as baffled as critics were in 1965 after “Hapworth”?

His father did leave the door open for further publication, otherwise Matt would never have given that Guardian interview, right? It seems unlikely that any posthumous writings would do anything to add to the Salinger canon. But what if “Hapworth” was, as Criticos suggests, a breakthrough and we missed it? Maybe the distance, hearing Salinger’s voice again after all this time will change things.

We know this much. Something was driving J.D. Salinger to walk across his Cornish property into that writing bunker just about every day for decades. Maybe he was indeed, writing just for himself and his own pleasure, as he once explained. Maybe he was on to something else. That’s a question I hope someone throws at Matt tomorrow night. Wish it was me.

Author John Nogowski taught “The Catcher In The Rye” in high school and college classrooms for over a decade. In almost every case, the students connected with main character Holden Caulfield, surprising given the decades that had passed since the book’s original publication. Teaching at an all-minority school up through 2023, the novel seemed to carry surprising weight, prompting one of my star students to suggest she wished “she could date him.” Salinger’s short stories were very popular with my classes, especially “For Esme - With Love And Squalor” - clearly about his World War II experience. Nogowski has written about his teaching experience with another American author - presenting Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” to an all-black high school classes. One student called Huck “the brother I never had.” He’s also written two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and two books on popular music - “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young, A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” due at the end of the year. He’s written a Substack since May of 2024 and is a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant. He’s at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen.