John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Seashell's avatar
Seashell
2h

Please let us know what Matt says regarding further publications, if he addresses the question.

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The Wizard's avatar
The Wizard
15h

Great novels train sympathy without demanding sentimentality. They let readers enter another mind, then leave with sharper judgment.

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