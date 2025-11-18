It was a January afternoon, I remember, when I sat down to really read once more the opening to Charles Dickens’ “Bleak House,” as hypnotic, as norm-shattering a beginning to a novel as has ever been concocted by any author anywhere.

I first saw the opening of the novel as one of the questions for my Advanced Placement English Literature students. The AP powers that be just packed up the whole thing and threw it down for prospective AP students — “OK, hot shots. Here’s some out-of-this-world writing, let’s see you try and explain it.”

We talked about it some in class. Not a lot. There was an entire test to get ready for. But I had it in my sights. At 72, maybe I’m dreaming that I could really read it and actually improve. Maybe it’s a pipe dream that an old fart like me could learn from a master like Dickens, but what the hell? I can try, can’t I?

I spent the morning with his opening, this old retired teacher, wondering if, while he was writing it, Dickens understood he was in the middle of a literary breakthrough. It was a good read, got lots of views (1,043), 46 loves, 23 re-stacks.

Since I had maybe 500 subscribers at the time, doubling up was impressive. But we’re talking Dickens, a literary giant. What else could he show me?

A week or so ago, I’m reading a Christopher Hitchens’ essay about Dickens and I see this William Thackeray comment after reading a passage from Dickens’ “Dombey And Son” — “There’s no writing against such power as this - one has no chance! Read that chapter describing young Paul’s death; It is unsurpassed - it is stupendous!”

Charles Dickens offers consolation for those of us who follow in his considerable wake.

Wow. Then, Monday afternoon, I spot this on Facebook. “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”

Thanks, Charlie. I don’t know that I have the disposition for that - “lighten the burden of others” — but I do try to lift the spirits of my loyal readers, who now number in the 800’s.

Is that wishful thinking? Maybe my deep dive into the fundamental motivation for the courage Bruce Springsteen showed in agreeing to the film “Deliver Me From Nowhere” did that. Or perhaps my quick look back at a remedial education student from years ago. Maybe when I reflected on Bob Dylan’s 1965 press conference, probably the very last time we saw the guy at the peak of his powers, charming a room full of folks, even a high school student.

Could it be that my down-to-the-bone analysis of Dylan’s “Highlands” shed some light on his art, his magic? Or maybe my quick spin through rock and roll history to single out one of the founding fathers, Scotty Moore whose quick-witted guitar accompaniment was the perfect counterpoint to the “atomic-powered singer” Elvis Presley? Or maybe the idea that I took a couple of looks at Bryan Ferry’s ever-evolving art and remakes, or talked about my dances with James Brown (funny) and ol’ Bill Shakespeare (interesting) or maybe my reflecting on as good a World Series as we’re likely to witness for some time? Did that lighten some loads?

But that Dickens, he’s out there ahead of all of us, isn’t he? Even as formidable a writer as George Orwell admitted Dickens was in a different place; his sentences just seemed to add up to so much more than anyone else’s. Shortly after I’d written my breakthrough piece, I found this passage from Orwell one Friday night, wandering over in the far corner at the Barnes & Noble. Orwell was trying to figure out Dickens, too.

“… even if Dickens was a bourgeois, he was certainly a subversive writer, a radical, one might truthfully say a rebel,” Orwell wrote. A subversive! A radical! A rebel and this in conservative old England.

“Everyone who has read widely in his work has felt this,” Orwell concluded. “In Oliver Twist, Hard Times, Bleak House, Little Dorrit, Dickens attacked English institutions with a ferocity that has never since been approached. Yet he managed to do it without making himself hated, and, more than this, the very people he attacked have swallowed him so completely that he has become a national institution himself.

“In its attitude towards Dickens, the English public has always been a little like the elephant which feels a blow with a walking-stick as a delightful tickling…Dickens seems to have succeeded in attacking everybody and antagonizing nobody.”

Remarkably, writing in a time when there was no such thing as radio or TV, Dickens managed to get all of London waiting, hungering for his next sentence. Did you know that he wrote two novels at the same time? He would write in monthly installments for these London magazines, making sure to sell out those magazines every month. Then, he’d collect all the installments into some sort of full-length book and he’d sell that, too.

He knew Mark Twain, Twain got to see him read and perform on the stage.

“I only heard him read once,” Twain said. “It was in New York, last week. I had a seat about the middle of Steinway Hall, and that was rather further away from the speaker than was pleasant or profitable.

“Promptly at 8 P.M., unannounced, and without waiting for any stamping or clapping of hands to call him out, a tall, “spry,” (if I may say it,) thin-legged old gentleman, gotten up regardless of expense, especially as to shirt-front and diamonds, with a bright red flower in his button-hole, gray beard and moustache, bald head, and with side hair brushed fiercely and tempestuously forward, as if its owner were sweeping down before a gale of wind, the very Dickens came!

“He did not emerge upon the stage -- that is rather too deliberate a word -- he strode. He strode -- in the most English way and exhibiting the most English general style and appearance -- straight across the broad stage, heedless of everything, unconscious of everybody, turning neither to the right nor the left -- but striding eagerly straight ahead, as if he had seen a girl he knew turn the next corner.

“He brought up handsomely in the centre and faced the opera glasses. His pictures are hardly handsome, and he, like everybody else, is less handsome than his pictures. That fashion he has of brushing his hair and goatee so resolutely forward gives him a comical Scotch-terrier look about the face, which is rather heightened than otherwise by his portentous dignity and gravity.

The legendary author Charles Dickens giving a public reading

“But that queer old head took on a sort of beauty, bye and bye, and a fascinating interest, as I thought of the wonderful mechanism within it, the complex but exquisitely adjusted machinery that could create men and women, and put the breath of life into them and alter all their ways and actions, elevate them, degrade them, murder them, marry them, conduct them through good and evil, through joy and sorrow, on their long march from the cradle to the grave, and never lose its godship over them, never make a mistake!

“I almost imagined I could see the wheels and pulleys work. This was Dickens -- Dickens.”

He got Mark Twain, too.

HERE’S THE ORIGINAL DICKENS’ PIECE