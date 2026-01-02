It may have been somewhere at the midpoint of Thursday night’s Ole Miss-Georgia College Football Playoff duel from New Orleans that it dawned on me that I’ve likely spent what seems about a seventh of my life — 73 this August — closely following college football, one way or another.

This was not something I ever envisioned when, for my formative and even pre-puberty years, the only college football I paid attention to was Lindsey Nelson and Notre Dame highlights on Sunday morning. New Hampshire college football wasn’t worth following then - or now, really. I remember watching the Harvard-Yale game one fall. That was about it.

Once I began working in Michigan, covering the Big Ten — I was at the game where Desmond Howard did his Heisman pose — college football began elbowing its way into my every fall. I expected as much when I was hired by the Tallahassee Democrat to ride along with Bobby Bowden and the Seminoles for their seven peak seasons from title-winning 1993 to their title-winning 1999.

But you know the old saying, “How you gonna keep ‘em down on the farm after they seen Paree?” Being away from the sideline and press box for a quarter century now, I still find myself doing the same old things, watching Gameday every Saturday, hoping Florida State doesn’t get too many stupid penalties and of course, rooting for Alabama to lose.

From Ole Miss's stunner to Indiana's brilliance, College Football turns a page

Like much of America, I gorged myself on these four college football playoff games which rumbled across our TV screens in staggering succession as we rang out 2025 and rang in 2026. Whether watching the same stupid Cheeze-It commercial twenty more times or seeing Ohio State gag in a national spotlight almost on cue or laughing as Gameday’s Kirk Herbstreit tried to stay dry during a Rose Bowl pre-game monsoon, there was just so much there, it was hard to turn away.

For those who don’t mind a little dessert before the main course, there was Alabama, barely resembling an SEC team, as we witnessed the grimly-precise Indiana club defying history and college football tradition by flat-out trouncing them, abruptly turning the Tide out of these playoffs, shipping ‘em all the way back to Bama, their faces as red as their helmets.

Frankly, Bama looked very much like Steve Spurrier’s stinging assessment of the early playoff dismissals of CFP newbies James Madison and Tulane (“They looked like Junior High teams,” sang the Garrulous God of Gainesville).

Clearly, the only thing ESPN’s generally stellar coverage was lacking, of course, was what ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban would have been saying off-mike as he watched the SEC dynasty he’d built brick-by-brick, sideline blowup by blowup, crumble like a cheap sandcastle at low tide at the hands and feet of, uh, INDIANA.

Imagine if someone stopped Bear Bryant from actually watching the game from Football Heaven and had to whisper the name of the team who had the nerve to shellack his Tide. God himself couldn’t have convince The Bear he was telling the truth.

Yes, the moveable college football feast threw out two gems and two dogs, if you ask me. On New Year’s Eve, Miami looked stronger, meaner and way more physical than Ohio State, a team that has perennially seemed to be an in-conference terror and a non-conference, end-of-the-season hack.

The New Year’s Day’s opener - Oregon vs. Texas Tech — started promisingly as the star-studded Tech defense found ways to frustrate high-speed Oregon with some spectacular defensive plays. But on offense, it was a dry socket. As good as their defense was — and it was fabulous — you have to put up points to win.

What you immediately noticed was the caliber of athletes that are playing these games these days. The offensive linemen, every one of them are over 300 pounds. The hits these days are ferocious, the coach’s preferred buzzword is “physical.” That’s understatement. I prefer what FSU defensive coach Jim Gladden told me one time. “John, what we want are collision experts.”

The Alabama “game” if you want to call it that, was more of an expose than even Paul Finebaum might have feared. Not only was Indiana much better coached and prepared, they were tougher, too. That sentence will be stricken from the record in Birmingham.

The nightcap from New Orleans featuring Georgia and the recently coach-abandoned Ole Miss club, whose head coach Lane Kiffin recently skedaddled to the overflowing financial etouffee of LSU, was one dandy of a college football game, as back-and-forth a game as you might want, the kind of contest ESPN was praying for in a college playoff, especially after two dogs.

Sean McDonough, the game’s best play-by-play voice, was on the call and he was equal to the challenge of the most exciting college game anybody I saw all year other than Indiana-Penn State.

But neither he, nor sidekick Greg McElroy, possibly still in shock after seeing his alma mater debacle-d, had words to describe the scintillating effort of the colorfully named Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, an off-season call up from Division II Ferris State, who turned in three second half plays that left McElroy as tongue-tied as the Georgia defenders who were (A.) trying desperately and failing to pursue him and (B.) wondering how in the name physics was he able to throw absolute dimes on what seemed to us a 98 MPH panicked escape route?

“Those might be three of the greatest plays I’ve ever seen,” he blurted once in the second half after three back-to-back-to-back dazzlers, completing something like 13 passes in a row! Or something like that. And the ball-busting, game-busting play came with 36 seconds on the clock and required the touch of an expert watchmaker.

Georgia, trailing 34-31, was aided by two pass interference calls, and was at the 3-yard-line and the announcers were talking about them running the clock down, holding off the seemingly certain score so that they didn’t give the ball back to Chambliss, since there was no mortal who seemed able to stop him.

But a dumb call lost three yards, a third-down pass went awry and Georgia had to kick a field goal to tie it.

With the clock ticking their season away and overtime approaching, Chambliss dropped back, fired and missed. On third and six with 36 seconds on the clock, Ole Miss playcaller Charlie Weis Jr., the much slimmer son of the former Notre Dame and New England Patriot playcaller, dialed up the ballsiest call of the season, a long lofted back over the drawn-in Bulldog secondary, lofted just barely far enough for DeZhaun Stribling to grab it, setting up the deadly right leg of Lucas Carniero, who’d already drilled two long field goals from somewhere on the banks of Lake Pontchartrain. His game-winner was dead central. And Georgia was dead, too.

With just three games left in the season, Indiana looks like the best-coached, most prepared team, Miami the nastiest, Oregon, the most unpredictable. But Ole Miss, provided Chambliss can manage something of a repeat magic show, will be impossible to stop. Just ask them Dawgs.

Now, of course, I just gotta be watching.