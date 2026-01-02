John’s Substack

Great piece John and a perfect capsule of the CFP quarterfinals. The college football landscape is truly different without the PAC 12. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington in the Big 10 just doesn't seem right. And calling it the Big 10 is silly. And California and Stanford in the ACC is ridiculous. The Longhorns should have been in this thing. They finished strong against the Aggies and Michigan while JMU and Tulane truly do play in lower level conferences. So, who do we root for now that we have three teams that have never won an outright national championship and one nasty team who probably shouldn't have been in these playoffs to begin with. I don't really think anyone can stop Indiana but I will be rooting for the Ducks. Have a Happy New Year!

