There are many aspects to the career of Bob Dylan that have kept his listeners and fans engaged lo these many years. Among them is this: How does he decide what to release and what to keep in the can?

Or does he decide anything at all or does he take the approach Eric Clapton supposedly did with “461 Ocean Boulevard,” where he did the recording then handed a few reels to the producer and let them assemble the record?

We don’t know for certain that Clapton actually did that but that’s how he explained it in an interview. Remember, he was just coming off heroin addiction. I caught him twice on that tour in Boston and at the end of shows, he had to be helped from the stage. So if he did cede the album selection to someone else, it would be understandable.

Bob’s “original” tracks for the “Blood On The Tracks” album as part of “The Bootleg Series.”

Just about all of us have wondered why, in the name of John Hammond, Dylan did not release “Blind Willie McTell,” the very first song he recorded for the “Infidels” album. Did he forget he’d recorded it?

Or “Series Of Dreams,” recorded for the “Oh Mercy” album and a song Daniel Lanois insisted Bob include on the album. Is there a surer way to make certain that track doesn’t make the record than asking Bob to include it? Remember his ball bust with Al Kooper over “I Want You” on “Blonde On Blonde.” And the stories of the clashes with Lanois over “Time Out Of Mind” were endless.

He calls himself a Gemini but he’s really a contrarian. He can’t help himself.

History classified this as a Bob Dylan outtake. Go ahead and listen and see if you agree.

The reason this thought comes to the fore is the delightful — if puzzlingly clever — Columbia Records’ video to coincide with the release of 2018’s “More Blood, More Tracks,” which were the “outtakes” of Dylan’s acclaimed 1975 release “Blood On The Tracks.”

As Dylan fans know, Bob cut a bunch of tracks in New York City in the fall of 1974, reconsidered what he had over the holidays, re-cut some tracks in Minneapolis and the resulting album is a combination from the two sources.

But watching the video, hearing the “alternate” version, you have to wonder how did he NOT pick this one? If you’ve never seen the video, give it a glance and sit spellbound as you watch Bob’s spidery scrawl unfold across the page, lifted precisely from his own carefully preserved notebook, the Master offering a slightly slower, more sincere reading of the breezy, whiplash version that concludes Side One.

When it’s all over, you’ll find yourself asking what is very likely the same damn thing folks in the Columbia Studio A asked after hearing it. “Now, what in the hell is wrong with that?”

One of the unusual aspects of his career, particularly after listening to the collection of tracks on “The Cutting Edge” — a compilation of not-quites from “Bringing It All Back Home,” “Highway 61 Revisited” and “Blonde On Blonde” — is at least then, in the mid-sixties, Bob always seemed to select the very best version of several versions. Or was it really the best version because it was the one we immediately recognized?

You could say that about “You’re Going To Make Me Lonesome When You Go” among the outtake versions on “More Blood, More Tracks.” The “original” — or the one we know from “Blood On The Tracks” — is faster, lighter, perhaps and a great upbeat side closer after the four stone heavyweights of Side One (“Tangled Up In Blue” and “Simple Twist of Fate” and “You’re A Big Girl Now” and “Idiot Wind.”) It’s not exactly carefree but definitely a sonic changeup from what came before. Which is, one suspects, exactly what Bob had in mind. Assuming he had something in mind.

Seeing the cleverly constructed video raises another question about the carefully documented actions of the always contrary Bob Dylan. As revealed in D.A. Pennebaker’s film of his 1965 tour of England, in “Don’t Look Back” we witness someone attempting to present Dylan with an award which he instantly, animatedly refuses, suggesting he give the award to a supposed (not really) rival, Donovan. It’s as if he can’t be bothered.

In other words, Bob, like the baseball pitcher Satchel Paige, isn’t looking back. Yet, years later, we find that he still has the leather jacket he wore at the Newport Folk Festival and lyric sheets and all sorts of memorabilia, including the small red notebook that contained the hand-scrawled lyrics for “Blood On The Tracks” — as if Bob not only put a value on what he was writing but what he was writing ON, also.

This is great news for the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but also a bit surprising for someone so devil-may-care with his recordings, isn’t it? So he IS keeping track of what stuff matters and IS WORTH SOMETHING after all.

So to bring it back to where we started, one of the things we notice about the later Dylan on “Fragments,” his collection of outtakes from the Grammy-winning album “Time Out Of Mind” as well as the collection of not-this-time tracks “Tell-Tale Signs” is often enough, there’s not a heck of a lot of distinction between one take and another. What if, Bob Dylan might ask himself, they are BOTH good. Like with “Mississippi?” Or remember when we heard some of the held-back stuff on “Biograph”? Or “The Basement Tapes Raw”? I could go on.

Or is this an unintentional part of his genius and a mysterious element of his appeal? Yeah, this is a terrific album but wait till we hear what’s left in the can. Look how long we had to wait for the explosive tapes of the 1966 tour! And the 1974 tour! And the Rolling Thunder Revue (not as long.) When there seemed an unusual period of silence from him after the exhausting 1966 tour and the motorcycle accident and the drying out period, it actually made him bigger, his recordings, official or bootlegged, even more coveted.

That’s not how it works for most recording artists. But Bob Dylan is playing with a different set of cards — as we know. He gets his first No. 1 single in the middle of COVID with a 17-minute track about the assassination of a President. Sure. Saw that coming. We will never know how calculated this all is and maybe has been since he started all those years ago. Maybe he doesn’t know either. Something tells him to do this, release that. He had to be as surprised about “Murder Most Foul” as the rest of us.

We can say this, though. When does an outtake SOUND like an outtake? This much seems clear. Don’t ask Bob Dylan.



