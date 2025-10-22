John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Boyd's avatar
Roger Boyd
Nov 7

Interesting...Paul Mulshine- A Jersey Guy if there ever was one, had a bit of a different take.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Kamionkowski's avatar
Dan Kamionkowski
Nov 1

Just saw the movie. What an incredibly human story. I really enjoyed your thoughts on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Nogowski and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Nogowski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture