It’s been a couple weeks since I sat through the new Bruce Springsteen film “Deliver Me From Nowhere” a second time but it’s been much on my mind ever since. I suspect it will be for a while until I eventually watch it a third time. It hit home for me.

As a lifelong Bruce Springsteen fan — I saw him for the first time the very day he finished the “Born To Run” album — I’ve read a few reviews, some positive, some negative, many comparing it, understandably to “A Complete Unknown” James Margold’s bio piece on the early career of Bob Dylan.

To some of the critics, “Deliver Me” didn’t deliver. It wasn’t as uplifting, they said. Was too dark. The girlfriend story didn’t work. Whatever.

Surely, the film was the antithesis of what we know and have witnessed about Bruce Springsteen, which was always exuberance and joy, three-hours of on-your-feet, stomping rock and roll. He was legendary for that. There are a couple of clips to remind us of that Springsteen but here, Scott Cooper and company are going deeper. And good for them.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" - Bruce Springsteen's love story is misunderstood

To me, the backdrop to the film was about men and love, their predicament in dealing with that powerful emotion in that era and how it impacted all their relationships, a most puzzling world to grow up in.

Bruce’s dad, Douglas Springsteen was certainly a troubled soul and Bruce’s interactions with him as a kid - as depicted in the film - are difficult. Getting Bruce out of bed to work on his left jab, Bruce running downstairs with a baseball bat to defend his mother, these are dark and ugly moments intended to show how a sensitive child like Bruce would struggle with someone he was supposed to love.

And he did love him as much as he feared him. He’s called him his “nemesis, his greatest foe.” Not the way a father-son relationship is supposed to work.

When he found what he wanted to do with his life — music — his father objected on a nightly basis. On stage, Bruce has often talked about how his father suggested everything in his room was made by the same company - “the goddamn guitar, the goddamn amplifier, that goddamn noise.”

On stage, he told chilling tales of the nightly ritual of his father sitting in the dark in the kitchen, drinking a beer, the light from the end of his cigarette glowing, waiting for Bruce to come home for his nightly inquisition. He faced a regular nightly challenge to his life, to what would become his future occupation. The doubts were planted. His father, miserable in a number of factory jobs, might have been a role model for what not to do with your life.

Like many fathers of that era, finding ways to emotionally connect with their sons, was not only a struggle; it might not have been something they even considered, since they hadn’t had that themselves, growing up. Society was changing, many moms were working, dads roles were shifting.

I well remember my own dad, working two jobs, being shocked when he found out I made the junior high football team. He didn’t even know I tried out. Dads were different, then. Helicopter parenting hadn’t yet reached the launch pad.

In former record critic, sometime producer Jon Landau, the man who wrote the famous review - “I have seen rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen” - Bruce found someone who he could trust, someone who not only believed in his talent but wanted to nurture it.

By helping him complete the “Born To Run” album when his previous manager Mike Appel couldn’t get him there, that unbreakable bond between Bruce and Landau— which led to a lawsuit that kept Springsteen from recording an immediate follow-up to “Born To Run,” — was undeniable.

When “The River” tour ended and Springsteen found himself alone in an empty rented home, his sudden wealth and success making him feel more isolated than ever, he found a way to cope with the empty hours by turning to his talent, as he always had.

But this time, writing the dark and unsettling songs of “Nebraska,” songs once he eventually shared with Landau, who instantly sensed trouble. Instinctively, Landau understood more than ever, he needed to stand behind his artist, even if he didn’t exactly understand where these songs, this music, was coming from.

When it turned out that the only way to work with this music was to try to master the album off a cassette work tape, an impossible sell to a major record company, Landau backed his man, even to the point of Bruce insisting on no interviews, no promotion, no tour.

After experiencing the hype and backlash of the “Born To Run” experience, the covers of Time and Newsweek, billboards and all, this time, Bruce wanted the music to stand on its own, the integrity of just his voice, guitar and harmonica, no frills. It was a wager on his own talent, wasn’t it?

For Bruce and Landau, the trust, the love between them was deep and unflinching, especially so when, at Landau’s insistence, Bruce agreed to go and meet with a psychiatrist and, as happened in real life, when Bruce sat down for his first session, he broke into unstoppable, long-held back tears. Not quite the rock star we’ve seen, is it?

For the longest time, he couldn’t win his father’s approval or affection - perhaps no one could, he wasn’t built that way. Somehow, Bruce understood that and it mattered to him to try to change that, whereas many men at that point would simply have written him off and moved on. Bruce never did.

“Deliver Me From Nowhere” is, in many ways, a love triangle between Bruce and the two men, Douglas Springsteen and Jon Landau, who stood on either side of him and his life and work, one who finally showed attention and affection (his 32-year-old son, sitting on his lap at film’s end - which really happened!) and one who never wavered, who was going to steer his artist but also his friend, through one of the roughest passages anyone could go through.

It’s a story of trust and faith, Springsteen trusting his songwriting instincts in following the Nebraska trail, even to the point of calling the Omaha TV station to chat with the reporter who’d interviewed Charles Starkweather’s girlfriend, the Starkweather murder rampage that was the basis for the film “Badlands,” a film that captured Springsteen’s imagination and opened the door to what became the “Nebraska” song cycle. That’s research.

And it was Landau trusting his artist to deliver the goods, no matter how dark the message; believing in his talent, his vision, his personal integrity. It was one time where the artist insisting on a fight with the corporation and won.

Feeling his artistic future on the line, Springsteen placed a mighty bet on love and trust, issuing an ultimatum that was never questioned, only honored. And he won. In more ways than he ever could have imagined.