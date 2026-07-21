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Parker McCoy's avatar
Parker McCoy
5h

It must have been something to be at the fight live. Dempsey was in charge but got in some real trouble, there, too. It's pretty awesome that they could draw such a crowd back then. I only hear of those kinds of crowds in the UK these days. Boxing was so huge in America back then. Now it's more international. But what a fight and what an event. Great article, John.

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Jeff Pomerantz's avatar
Jeff Pomerantz
20h

John- have you read John Lardner’s (Ring’s son) essay “The Financial Bull of the Pampas?” Somewhere in my home I have it (couldn’t latch on to it yet but I’ll continue looking). It appeared in the New Yorker magazine in the early 1950’s and is as funny as anything his father wrote. I don’t think I’m spoiling it for you or any of your readers by saying that Lardner was not overly impressed with his boxing skills but his marketing and business skills; WOW!!!

I Googled the article and it’s hidden by a pay wall at the New Yorker. If you sign up for an annual subscription on line to the New Yorker you can access their old essays (I’m sure you’ll find some gems from your old buddy A.J. Liebling there). It costs 50 cents a week.

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