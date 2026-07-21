Though there is no byline, research tells us that it was writer James P. Dawson who actually wrote the story for Page One of the New York Times. We don’t know who wrote the outsized headline that ran in the top right corner of the Times’ front page, September 15, 1923, a rarity then for a sports story. It read like this: “Dempsey Whips Firpo In Second Round Of Fiercest Of Heavyweight Battles; 90,000 in Polo Grounds, 25,000 Riot Outside.”

Long before TV, ESPN, sports talk radio, the sport of boxing was one of America’s most popular sports. Along with baseball and horse racing, boxing was one of the three sports that people followed. There was not much of an NFL to speak of, the NBA wouldn’t begin for another quarter century and the NHL didn’t come to America until the next year.

So, when heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey brought 90,000 fans into New York City’s Polo Grounds for his September match with Argentina’s “Wild Bull Of The Pampas” Luis Angel Firpo, even the newspaper of record agreed the story belonged on Page One.

Re-reading Dawson’s breathless prose now, reporting from ringside with a stadium full of noise around him, brings back an innocent era when the average fan had one - and only one - way to find out what happened. They had to read the newspaper.

Luis Angel Firpo sends heavyweight champ Jack Dempsey out of the ring in 1923. Aurora came out with a model.

Writing with the sports world hanging on his every word, Dawson punched down on his typewriter keys the way Dempsey dispatched Firpo.

“In the shortest and fiercest battle ever fought between heavyweights, Jack Dempsey last night knocked out Luis Angel Firpo before a crowd of 90,000 at the Polo Grounds 57 seconds after the second round began.

“But no champion ever had a closer call. In the first round, after Firpo had gone down seven times, one of his long smashing rights caught Dempsey fairly and knocked him clear through the ropes. The champion’s head disappeared over the edge of the ring, his white-clad legs shot up in the air, and it seemed that a new world’s champion was about to enter into his glory.

“On the count of nine, Dempsey managed to stagger back into the ring, but the end of the round found him obviously badly shaken and staggering as he had never staggered before.

“To the spectators at the ringside it looked as if Dempsey were all gone, but his head and his heart were still there and enough punching power to carry him through to victory in the second round.”

Writing on deadline, you can almost feel the sweat on Dawson’s palms as he pounded out the thrilling details of what he had just witnessed in the past five minutes (3:57 of actual fighting with a minute rest period in the middle.)

The champion was, what, KNOCKED OUT OF THE RING? He got back in and KNOCKED THE GUY OUT IN THE NEXT ROUND? And you were there to SEE THAT?

Dawson’s story was a long, detailed one, especially for a less-than-two-round fight. But he was there and you weren’t. And in 1923, everybody wanted to know what in the world happened.

The reason I have the story is some years ago, I found The New York Times Encyclopedia of Sports at a yard sale and kept the boxing volume. It was printed in 1979, long before the Internet and YouTube made tracking down archival stories as easy as logging in.

The official program for the bout, the result of which inspired American painter George Bellows's "Dempsey and Firpo"

As a kid, I had that Aurora model which, somewhat ironically, depicted Dempsey slamming Firpo on the ropes when the reason we remember the fight is because it was Dempsey who went flying through the strands, landing on the typewriter of New York Tribune writer Jack Lawrence. Firpo was down 10 times in less than two rounds, according to the NY Times headline, yet he knocked Dempsey out of the ring. Wild.

Aurora’s “Dempsey vs. Firpo” model. Dempsey is winning here, not why we remember it.

When, as a kid, I got a DeJur projector one Christmas and some time later found an ad in Ring Magazine for “Ring Classics,” a series of silent 8MM movies, obviously one fight that I could not wait to see was Dempsey-Firpo. Twelve knockdowns in two rounds, Dempsey knocked out of the ring, holy smokes, the movie might be silent but the action would jump off the screen, right?

Wrong. Firpo was big and strong and as crude a boxer as you ever saw. Dempsey went flying at him at the opening bell, Firpo landed a bomb of a right hand that knocked Dempsey to one knee, then Firpo spent most of the rest of the round getting knocked down. Sometimes from punches, sometimes from the wind. Sometimes from Dempsey, standing over his prone body, waiting to wallop him once he tried to get up.

The neutral corner rule, where the fighter who has knocked a man down is supposed to go to a neutral corner while the count continues either wasn’t applied or forgotten or ignored. In Dempsey’s title fight with Gene Tunney a few years later, it would cost him as he knocked Tunney down in the seventh round and did not immediately hustle to a neutral corner, costing him precious seconds where Tunney, on the canvas, might have had to arise before he was ready to resume fighting. That was called “The Long Count.”

Near the very end of that first round, Firpo lands a thunderous right - Dempsey might still have been fuzzy at that point - and then another with a sort of punch/shove that launched the champ out of the ring. He gets back in - we don’t know for sure if he was out for more than 10 seconds - and the round ends.

When the second round begins, Firpo is on his back after just a few punches and a few knockdowns, is then counted out. The Times said it was ten knockdowns in their headline. After Firpo was counted out, Dempsey comes over and helps the guy up. Really. I’m not sure Firpo really understood the fight was over.

A little over a quarter century later, the Associated Press did a poll ranking the Dempsey-Firpo fight as “the most dramatic sports event of the first half of the 20th century.” Reading that today, even after Dawson’s stirring account of the fight, makes you laugh. We’ve seen so many dramatic sporting events on TV since then. Would Dempsey-Firpo even draw a single vote?

Looking at that archaic film of Dempsey-Firpo, even as well done as it was for 1923, it’s hard to even imagine the breathless excitement that must have rumbled through the offices of the New York Times that September night, front page editors deciding to put a sports story on the top of Page One. That kind of thing did not happen. That’s how big that story was.

Watching the actual film for the first time way back then when my Ring Classics film arrived, sure, I was disappointed. The stories I’d read from writers who spoke about these events with such unquestioned authority and maximum drama, the film did not convey that at all. You saw a relentless Dempsey, and Firpo, a big lug of a heavyweight from Argentina who was as crude a fighter as you might see in some local tavern on a night of the full moon and that fluke knockdown through the ropes that might have been half-punch, half-push. But was it a memorable fight?

If you were one of the 90,000 in the Polo Grounds or maybe a reader, picking up a New York Times issue still warm from the press, sure. Watching the film, the actual account of what happened in those memorable four minutes in the Polo Grounds, the story was a lot more exciting.

History can be like that, I guess. There’s what we were told happened, then there’s what really did happen and sometimes, like Dempsey-Firpo, the two don’t agree. The question that remains is all those sportswriters who voted in the Associated Press poll in 1951 had probably seen the films of the fight. They were shown in theaters, everybody was talking about the fight, there had never been such a wild title fight and they had to truly know what that night, that fight was truly like. And they voted it No. 1 anyway. Were sportswriters in those days romantics, too?

I’m glad I read the stories before I saw the fight. When I got my turn to write about sports a few years later, I remembered writers like James P. Dawson, how he understood that he had an audience of readers hanging on his every word. He couldn’t let them down. Re-reading his story over 100 years later, I don’t think he did. Reality stepped in, damn it.

Author John Nogowski, a boxing enthusiast, once got to write a story for Boxing Illustrated magazine on the inaugural Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canastota, New York. Publisher Bert Randolph Sugar ran the story but never paid me. That tells you a lot about boxing, doesn’t it? Nogowski has been writing a Substack since May of 2024 and has written several books; two on baseball - “Diamond Duels” - a deep dive into the game’s historic matchups, “Last Time Out” - a collection of stories on the final MLB games of baseball’s greatest players. He’s also written two books on music, three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and a similar volume on Neil Young - “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” due next year.