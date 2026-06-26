Having read more than one complaint from an obviously uninformed recent Bob Dylan concert attendee - “Why doesn’t he do his greatest hits?” - now seems like a good time to give all those people out there something to chew on.

For those who think that Bob doesn’t pay particular attention to his audience and how they respond, let’s take a quick look at his closing song from the Newport Folk Festival. Well, OK, so we have to go back a few years. To July 26, 1964 to be precise.

But if listening to the then-23-year-old Dylan performing “Chimes Of Freedom” - a song he’d just recently recorded - and check out the overwhelming audience response - and you don’t think the guy is pouring his ever-loving heart into this beautifully crafted tongue-twister of a song, singing as if his very soul was at stake, well, go listen to your Harry Styles album.

Since Bruce Springsteen appropriately decided to conclude his recent “Land Of Hopes and Dreams” tour with a song written by someone else - “Chimes Of Freedom” (a song he had earlier released on an EP in 1988, following his appearance on the Human Rights Now! tour for Amnesty International) the song now seems timeless and sadly appropriate (Re: Yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling on refugees.) The kind of song that probably won’t ever be written again.

Bob Dylan sings "Chimes Of Freedom" in 1964, Bruce Springsteen revives it 62 years later

When Springsteen first chose to perform it on the Amnesty International tour 38 years ago, he explained that “Chimes of Freedom” embodied his ideal of rock music as a vehicle for expression of community—rather than simply individual—autonomy, when he stated, “This is one of the greatest songs about human freedom ever written.”

It is also a song written by someone who believed in his soul about his country, about the freedoms promised by the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights. Someone who was not afraid to sing out, to stand up in song for what U2’s Bono would try to do some years later - “Tryin’ To Throw My Arms Around The World.”

START AT 41:31 - Bob sings “Chimes Of Freedom” - and let it play…

Read these verses and tell me that isn’t what Bob Dylan is doing.

“Flashin' for the warriors whose strength is not to fight

Flashin' for the refugees on their unarmed road of flight

And for each and every underdog soldier in the night

We gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashin'

Yeah, tollin’ for the rebel, yeah, tollin’ for the raked

Tollin’ for the luckless, the abandoned and forsaked

Yeah, tollin’ for the outcasts burnin’ constantly at stakes

And we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashin’

Yeah, tollin' for the achin' ones whose wounds cannot be nursed

For the countless, confused, accused, misused strung out ones at worst

And for every hung up person in the whole wide universe

We gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashin'"

Look at who he mentions. Refugees, underdogs, rebels, “the luckless, abandoned and forsaked,” the outcasts, “the achin’ ones” and the “countless, confused, accused, misused strung out ones and worst.” Could he have come up with a list that would have run more contrary to current Administration policy?

That’s exactly why Springsteen chose to close his current politically motivated tour with this song. If your aim was to go against the grain - which it clearly was, Springsteen explained that was the exact reason for the tour itself - think and listen for a moment to how the Newport audience in 1964, hearing that mesmerizing song for the first time, responded.

How they refused to let Peter Yarrow carry on with the show. And how Bob, the young, sensitive songwriter full of words and passion and compassion poured it all, everything he could put his arms around, into a single song and then got up on stage and shared it to close his set.

The song so moved his audience, they would not let Yarrow move on. And he tried. And tried again. It was a literal show-stopper. When Dylan returned to the stage, elated at the response, telling the audience “I love you,” well, we wouldn’t see a Bob Dylan that vulnerable ever again.

Dylan’s words, probably not his voice, so touched that Newport audience, igniting the flame of belief in brother - and sister-hood, a call to one and all for unity, for common goals and values that so inspired them, they just had to bring him back on stage. The audience wouldn’t go on with the show until they showed Dylan what sharing that song meant to them. To all of them.

Nobody, not even Bruce, dares think that way now. The world, our world, has changed before our eyes. Doesn’t this clip show you that?

We’re so lucky that Bob was there at a time to write a song like that, to reach as far as a songwriter could, to embrace the world with love and humanity. To feel it, see it, write about it for all of us, for everybody, before it all went away.

HERE’S BRUCE’S VERSION FROM THE TOUR’S OPENING SHOW

HERE’S BOB’S SING-SONGY VERSION FROM THE CLINTON INAUGURATION

Author John Nogowski has written three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” for McFarland, which includes an annotated bibliography, commentary on all things Dylan; records, films, bootlegs, press conferences, speeches. Available on Amazon. A similar volume on Neil Young will be published later in the year or early next. He’s also written two books on baseball - his son is a former major-leaguer - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” He’s also written a book about his experiences teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling, minority Florida high school. He’s written a free Substack since May of 2024 and is a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant.

Available on Amazon or by order at your local bookstore, 332 pages of all things Dylan.