John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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John Nogowski
20h

He mixed up a couple lines early, too. Don’t miss the point, my friend!

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Reimagining Bob Dylan's avatar
Reimagining Bob Dylan
18h

That night was such a pivotal night in music history, three of the songs he sang, Mr. tambourine Man, All I Really Wanna Do and Chimes Freedom all became major songs for the Byrds, his song choices that night if listened to carefully can represent a disguised goodbye to the folk world that was wanting to contain him. Chimes of freedom may have just been announcing his own freedom before coming back in 1965 and shaking the world with Bringing it all Back Home.

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