Where do the stories come from, the students ask? How do these writers conjure up these stories? Where did they find them, that’s what they want to know. Can they find them, too?

Maybe. It might be as simple as this.

It’s late, you’re tired and hungry and across the road, you see a Waffle House, lights still on.

You walk in, the place is empty except for a cook, one blue-haired, tattooed waitress with a nose ring is sitting in the corner, her head on a table. A husky older waitress, sitting at the counter, is counting her night’s tips. She looks exhausted, too.

It’s blue’s turn, she’s supposed to get up and greet you, sit you down, hand you a menu but she’s tired, her feet hurt and she looks across to Sally, as if to say, “You get ‘em.” As a customer, picking up the vibes, you feel as though you’re creating a scene.

That’s the scenario Ernest Hemingway sets up in one of his most enduring and profound short stories, “A Clean Well-Lighted Place.” The difference is the waiters are male and separated in age, the customer is deaf and one of the waiters, we learn, is an ass.

Understanding that their customer is drunk and cannot hear, the younger waiter says something ugly.

“You should have killed yourself last week.”

Hemingway's "A Clean Well-Lighted Place" - A cafe of hope

We learn from the conversation between the two that the customer had tried to hang himself last week. And the young waiter, he simply wants to go home. The older waiter understands both. He defends his customer.

“This old man is clean. He drinks without spilling,” he says, flatly. “Even now, drunk. Look at him.”

“I don’t want to look at him,” counters the younger waiter. “I wish he would go home. He has no regard for those who must work.”

The customer orders another brandy and Hemingway describes it this way - “Finished,” he said, speaking with that omission of syntax STUPID people employ when talking to drunken people or foreigners. “No more tonight. Close now.” (The capital letters are mine.)

Do you think Hemingway wants to make sure we get it? For a writer so meticulous about his every word, seeing the word “stupid” sort of jumps out at you, doesn’t it? After the customer leaves, the older waiter explains his thinking.

“Why didn’t you let him stay and drink?”

The two argue about it for a bit, then the older waiter gets in a nice dig.

“You have no fear of going home before your usual hour?”

“Are you trying to insult me?” (No, he wasn’t trying, he just did, stupid!)

“No, hombre, only to make a joke.” The older waiter’s counterpunch was well-timed.

Then Hemingway, the artist, takes the plunge. He lifts the story from some petty late-night argument between two waiters into something else. Something deeper.

The dumb waiter speaks up. “I have confidence,” he boasts. “I am all confidence.”

“You have youth, confidence and a job,” the older waiter flatters him. “You have everything.”

The older waiter says he has none of that. “And I am not young,” he adds.

Instead, he has compassion or empathy.

“I am of those who like to stay late at the cafe,” he says. “With all those who do not want to go to bed. With all those who need a light for the night.”

“A light for the night.” Lovely phrase. Do we need that light?

After the older waiter leaves the cafe for the night, we learn the price the older waiter pays for his compassion. Hemingway gives us his internal monologue as he departs and heads off into the dark: “What did he fear? It was not fear or dread. It was a nothing that he knew too well… (Then in Spanish - he says “nada y pues nada y pues nada…Hail nothing full of nothing, nothing is with thee.”)

God, religion, clearly is no help. Not much is, it seems. And Hemingway concludes his story, gently pulling down the shade.

“He would lie in the bed and finally with daylight, he would go to sleep. After all he said to himself, it is probably only insomnia. Many must have it.”

A haunting ending to one of Hemingway’s most profoundly moving stories. Are you one of those who need a light for the night?

John Nogowski, who spent a dozen years as a classroom teacher before retiring in 2022, has previously written several posts about Ernest Hemingway’s work in his Substack. He is the author of nine books, including “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography 1961-2022,” an in-depth look at the career of Bob Dylan, two books on baseball, “Last Time Out” a collection of stories about the MLB finales of the game’s greatest players and “Diamond Duels” my latest book about the game’s great historic matchups between pitcher and hitter. His newest book, an in-depth look at the career of Neil Young, will be released in 2026. He also wrote about his teaching experience, presenting Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn in an all-black school and a book on his first job in Nashua, New Hampshire, working for a newspaper that foolhardily meddled in Republican Presidential politics with disastrous results - “Nashua: How Ronald Reagan led us to Donald Trump.” All books are available on Amazon.