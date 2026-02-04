In boxing circles, there may not be a better way to get into an argument than to suggest that Rocky Marciano, the pride of Brockton, Massachusetts, was not the greatest fighter of all time.

Marciano, the former heavyweight champion, wound up 49-0 with 43 knockouts, a record that is unsurpassed among boxing’s giants. He won the title with a sensational 13th round, one-punch knockout of Jersey Joe Walcott (see the photo at left) and defended the heavyweight title six times, retiring after a 9th round knockout of Archie Moore in a terrific bout at Yankee Stadium in 1955. And yes, on the way up, in October of 1951, he also knocked out the great Joe Louis.

How good was Rocky Marciano? Yes, he retired undefeated but....

Now, let’s look at who he fought. When he met Marciano, Joe Louis was 37 and had just lost his previous fight, a 15-round decision to Ezzard Charles, who was ten years younger. It was Louis’ first loss in 14 years.

As great as Louis was — and I think he’s probably No. 2 all-time — let’s also remember that he had a “Bum of The Month Club,” which is not to slam a guy for holding a title that long. But it also may be fair to say he didn’t have a lot of worthy challengers around. Sometimes boxing is like that. You can’t help when you’re born.

After Louis, then 35, defended his title for the 25th and final time in 1948, knocking out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 7th round of a rematch — Louis should have lost the previous match with Walcott — he announced his retirement in 1949.

Ezzard Charles decisioned Walcott for the vacant title, defended it eight times, then ran into a Walcott left hook in the 7th round of a 1951 bout, giving Jersey Joe the title at age 37. Now you can can see that these top contenders are no kids. They had a lot of fights, a lot of wear and tear on their bodies.

A year later, the 28-year-old Marciano won the title from Walcott, who was then 38. After Marciano won an embarrassing first-round KO over Walcott to start his title reign, he defeated Roland La Starza, won a 15-round war with Ezzard Charles, then nearly had his nose sliced off before he KO’d Charles in the 8th, won a TKO over flabby Don Cockell in the 9th round, then, in his final fight, Archie Moore flattened him in the second round but ended up losing to a TKO in the 9th. Moore was 41.

Of course, boxing was different in those days. Boxers had to fight more often to make a living, careers were extended, fighters got second and third chances which is not the case now.

And while Marciano unquestionably had power in his fists and was almost certainly the finest conditioned fighter ever, he was 5-10, 188 pounds with short arms, he led with his face and was susceptible to cuts. As tough as he was — and there was nobody tougher —- you had no problem hitting him.

Because of that, I can’t see any way Marciano’s kisser would survive a long fight with Muhammad Ali’s slashing punches. And he would be giving up so much in height and weight to a George Foreman or a Lennox Lewis or a Tyson Fury, it’s next-to-impossible to imagine him overcoming those enormous physical advantages.

As Joe Frazier found out the hard way, if you can let George Foreman hit you, you’re going down. Six times, it turned out, in two scintillating rounds in Jamaica when Foreman won the title.

While Ali did spar a number of rounds with Marciano during his enforced exile from boxing — Marciano wore a toupee and dropped 20 pounds for their filmed “Superfight” — Ali was overweight and not particularly adept at pretending to fight, which both men had to for the film. Marciano was declared the winner of the bout, according to a computer simulation but if you’d watched both men in their prime, it was difficult to arrive at that conclusion.

If Ezzard Charles and Jersey Joe Walcott and Archie Moore had no trouble landing blows, causing cuts or even flattening Marciano, would Ali, the fastest heavyweight ever, swing and miss?

Granted, it’s always difficult to compare fighters from different time periods. Ring Magazine’s founder and editor Nat Fleischer insisted on rating Jack Johnson as the greatest all-time heavyweight and rated Marciano 10th. Ali did not make his list. There were few boxing experts then or now who agreed with Fleischer.

Ali always claimed he was the greatest and if you take the 1966-67 version, I think he’s right. Lately, I’ve been watching films of the old fighters on YouTube before nodding off to sleep, Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Ezzard Charles, Rocky Marciano, all of them, and Ali, in his prime, just didn’t get hit. Period.

With his speed, long arms and deadly accurate jab and timing — how else could he have decked Sonny Liston with a single right hand? — it’s difficult for me to imagine any of the old-timers beating him.

In those early days, we didn’t know if he could take a punch, really, though Henry Cooper and here’s a great trivia question, Sonny Banks put him on his butt with left hooks. But he got right back up and in both cases, as I recall, ended the fight in the next round.

It’s too bad Marciano didn’t hang around long enough to fight a Sonny Liston. Or a Joe Frazier, which would have been like watching two dump trucks collide with one another.

Marciano beat the best of his time, true. But whipping fighters in their late 30’s and early 40’s doesn’t seem quite the achievement now it once did.

Sure, Rocky would have given anyone who got in the ring with him everything he had. His toughness and superb physical conditioning ensured that. But 49-0 or not, I think Ali’s size and speed would have been too much for him and that cut-prone kisser.

Against some other giant, talented post-70’s heavyweights, Rocky might have been giving up too much in size and strength. A George Foreman, a Lennox Lewis and others were so much bigger and stronger, it would have been fun to watch him, especially against guys around his own age.

We never saw him lose, true. But now that I’m an old guy myself, seeing Rocky beating up a bunch of old men, I’m not that impressed anymore. Don’t knock the rock? Well, sorry. I know I just did.