John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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BobKat's avatar
BobKat
6m

As a newer fan, I find myself constantly asking why, and I'm trying to stop, because I know I'll never get an answer, but I just can't seem to help myself.

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Bonnie Ramba's avatar
Bonnie Ramba
1h

John, you are indeed the expert here! My only contribution can be about Bob’s Patreon page. I have been following a photographer, poet, storyteller from Nova Scotia, on there, and already liked Patreon. My review sbout Bob’s page is pretty simple … I think it’s outstanding! However, his stories and letters are very pensive, and heartfelt. It may not be for everyone. I can tell from the comments that some don’t seem to be “picking up what Bob is putting down”. There’s a group of regular commenters, however, who have awesome comments. It’s a pleasure to read them. I can’t say if Bob reads or even writes the posts. I will say that almost every time he posts, it’s on a non-performance day. The letters and stories are also SO relevant to what Bob could be thinking at this point in his life. I think all of us on there believe it’s really him (you’re laughing … I know!). Thank you always for YOUR stories 🙂

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