Whatever you think about Elvis Presley, his manager Colonel Tom Parker, the way their partnership is displayed in Baz Luhrman’s sensational film “Elvis” or more specifically in author Peter Guralnick’s new book, “The Colonel and the King, Tom Parker, Elvis Presley and The Partnership That Rocked the World,” it seems to me there are three things that are just about inarguable.

One: We know that Elvis Presley died an obese, drug-addicted mess of a human being at the way-too-young age of 42.

Two: His manager Tom “Colonel” Parker, by most accounts, collected as much as 50% or HALF of Presley’s career earnings. Yeah, HALF. For example, when Elvis’s back catalog was sold to RCA in 1973 for $5 million (some thought it worth 100 million), Parker took a 50% commission! How can any manager defend taking half of his artist’s income on a project? Later, Parker was reprimanded by a judge “shocks the conscience of the court” for fees that were deemed unjustifiable. In 1983, six years after Presley’s death, Parker agreed to relinquish income for all future Presley-related material for $2 million, raising further questions about his financial dealings with the late star.

Three: If you can assume that the title of “manager” means that Parker was responsible for directing Presley’s career, attempting to justify what he did in retrospect: from a staggering array of mindless, lousy movies, to his evident inability to counsel, encourage, redirect Presley to a drug-free, somewhat responsible personal lifestyle or explain what generally seemed an equally directionless vision for Presley’s post-Army career, how could anyone conclude that Parker was anything but an absolute disaster personally and professionally for Elvis? Is anyone going to argue that Parker did a commendable job after Presley returned from the Army?

With all this as a backdrop, the news that Peter Guralnick, 82, who had earned an impeccable reputation as a brilliant biographer of Elvis (Last Train To Memphis, Faded Love), Sam Phillips (The Man Who Invented Rock and Roll), and marvelous studies on popular music (Lost Highway, Feel Like Going Home) would lend his considerable skills and name to what appears to be a defense of Parker is, to these eyes as shocking as watching Willie Mays trying to play centerfield for the New York Mets at 41 or Joe Willie Namath spending his last NFL year in a Los Angeles Rams’ uniform in 1977.

As fine and well-respected a writer as Guralnick is, why would he try to defend a guy whose behavior and career seems indefensible?

Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker: A partnership that continues to raise questions

Guralnick appeared on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross in July to explain his decision.

“I think my biggest preconception - it wasn’t a negative preconception,” Guralnick said. “It was just the idea the colonel was a character. He was someone who could rise above any troubles that were sat in his way and who - you know, who simply was going to be unfazed. And in writing this book, from reading his letters, from speaking at length with Loanne - his widow, Loanne - from getting to know Colonel better overall by immersing myself in the material, I came to have a much deeper view.

“And I felt like in some ways - and I’m not trying to disown what I wrote before, but in some ways, I wouldn’t write it like that now. He just was a much deeper character and his vulnerability, his sensitivity and his - and the openness of his feelings is something that I could never have imagined and that I tried to describe and elucidate in this new book.”

Guralnick, who had worked hard over the years to cultivate a relationship with Parker - he had previously explained his delight at getting a Christmas card from the Colonel - explained that some years ago, he got the OK from Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Sodem that now, having seen the success that his Presley biographies brought, that the Presley archives were now open to him.

That included all of Colonel Parker’s memorabilia, letters, contracts, etc. He finally was behind the curtain and in snooping through everything, came away with a different impression of Parker and his relationship with Elvis. One that he felt he needed to write about.

As shown in Luhrman’s film, Presley and Parker’s relationship fractured in September of 1973 over an incident at the Hilton, the Las Vegas hotel where Presley was the two shows a day, seven days a week attraction. The relationship wasn’t ever the same after that.

And as Guralnick writes “It was not unusual now for (Parker) to spend twenty-four hours at a time in the hotel’s casino, as his worries about Elvis’s health and state of mind grew.”

Later, “One time, right after Elvis’ December 2, 1976 opening at the Hilton, (Parker) spent over two days straight in the casino before returning to their suite at 2 p.m. on Sunday where he would remain in bed for the next two days.”

Maybe I’m prudish but that doesn’t sound like great managing to me. Particularly since Presley’s drug use was affecting his performances. In July of that year after a rocky show in Hartford, Parker confided in his wife, Loanne that he’d tried to talk to Elvis but Presley was too groggy to converse.

Guralnick writes: “What I can do? he said to her despairingly, as if she might actually have an answer. The real Elvis…is sharp and clever, but the person I saw tonight didn’t even recognize me. No one knows how much I miss the real Elvis. If only I knew how to bring him back. I miss my friend so much.”

Yet Parker had booked him on yet another tour in August of 1977. The day they found him on the floor in the upstairs bedroom at Graceland, he was supposed to be in Portland, Maine, opening another series of shows.

I happened to be in Portland on vacation when Elvis died and the next day, went to the Cumberland County Civic Center to buy tickets for a Jackson Browne concert. I saw a man come in to return tickets for the Presley show.

“Those are going to be worth some money,” I told him. “You sure you don’t want to save them?”

“You wanna buy ‘em?” he asked me. If I could have afforded them, I would have.

According to Guralnick, Parker says he tried to help Presley in this stretch but money concerns took precedence over everything.

“You can see all through the last few years Colonel trying to get Elvis off the road, not on the road,” Guralnick told Gross. “It was not Colonel who was putting him on the road. It was Elvis’ need for money. I mean, there was always a crisis. You know, Graceland was - had to be remortgaged. Taxes needed to be paid.

“You can see this in the letters that Elvis’ father, Vernon, writes to Colonel just begging Colonel to come up with some money. Surely, you can come up with some money from RCA. We desperately need money - for all the money that Elvis was making, an extraordinary amount of money. So it wasn’t - it was - it wasn’t Colonel’s doing that he was on the road.”

But who booked the tour? Colonel Parker. He saw the trouble Presley was in yet seemed powerless to get him to clean up his act.

“But I think one thing that has to be understood is that everybody around Elvis - not everybody, but so many people around Elvis tried hard to intervene in their own way,” he said. “ I mean, I don’t know if you’ve ever been part of an intervention. I haven’t, but I can only imagine how difficult it is. And the fact that you say we’re going to stage an intervention does not in any way suggest you’re going to have any success. And everybody from Dr. Nick to Red West to Jerry Schilling to Elvis’ father Vernon, all of them - and Colonel - all of them attempted, in different ways, to intervene.

“And you can find evidence of this all the way through. And each of them had one thing in common - they all worked for Elvis, including Elvis’ father, and all got the same response. If you don’t like what I’m doing, there’s the door. So that’s the reason why none of these interventions worked or could work.”

Yet as a manager, a guy responsible for Presley’s well-being, shouldn’t he have pulled the plug? Said until you’re healthy and off prescription medication, you’re not going anywhere. That didn’t happen.

In the film, Parker is seen as a villain, a depiction it seems Guralnick had an issue with. While he may have amended his thoughts on Elvis and his contributions to American music after writing his acclaimed two-part biography, in 1979 in “Lost Highway” he wrote this.

“It’s all right, you want to say to him impertinently. It’s all right. You did OK, even if your greatest talent did turn out to be for making money.”

Reading that line in that otherwise wonderful book stung this Elvis fan. For Guralnick, who surely knew better, to suggest Elvis’ greatest talent was bringing in money was as bad a misreading of significance of his musical achievements as Parker thinking that in August of 1977, Elvis was fit to start another tour.

Even the greats, like Mays and Namath years ago, are allowed to falter after an exceptional career. Whether or not you finally were granted access to the Presley/Parker archive shouldn’t impact your career assessment of either man.

I didn’t have access to the Parker archive but it seems to me, Colonel Parker was a lot more interested in what sorts of cash was rolling in than helping a deeply troubled 42-year-old drug addict who needed someone to be looking out for him, instead of the cash register.

Sorry, Colonel Parker. You ought to be decommissioned.