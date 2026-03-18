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Cathie Campbell
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My Book Club also saw Elvis together and absolutely loved it!!!

“Epic” and beyond! I also saw Elvis the year before he passed away. He stopped the concert to tune up the performance for the audience. The scarf around his neck was given to fan after fan and then replaced by the designated scarf carrier to the King! What a performance artist!

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