When you’re a young sportswriter wanting to learn your craft, you hope. somewhere down the line, to find a mentor. The coach that taught me more about basketball than anybody else was a white-haired, older guy named Al Grenert, who came to Nashua High School at just about the same time as I was starting my career as Sports Editor for the Nashua Telegraph. And since I was at his practices just about all the time, he trusted me, let me in on a few plays.

I remember him showing me — and his team — an in-bounds play on the first day of practice that they’d later use in the Class L State Championship game in Durham to ice the title. I knew the call before they in-bounded the ball! It worked perfectly!

Former basketball coach Al Grenert

If you were looking for a mentor, Grenert was the man. He not only played in the old NBA, even played minor league baseball, coached at Manchester’s St. Anselm’s College for 22 years, was named National Small College Coach of the Year one season and even did color broadcasting for the Boston Celtics with Johnny Most.

He came to Nashua High at the tail end of his career and led them to two state titles in 1978 and 1980. Since I went to as many of his basketball practices as I could, bending his ear, asking questions, learning the game, he was always pretty open with me about the games and how his team played that night.

Once, after a particularly ragged win over a Salem High team, one Nashua didn’t usually play, Grenert didn’t like what he saw. “This was barnyard basketball,” he said. “That’s not how you play the game.”

Later that same season, Nashua had to go to Salem for the return game. And evidently, the Salem Coach read Grenert’s comments. And if he thought the game in Nashua was “barnyard basketball,” the game in Salem smelled like a stable. They held the ball.

“It was awful,” Grenert told me the next day. “They just stood there at center court and held the ball. That was worse than barnyard basketball.” No shot clock. Trouble.

I always think of Grenert every time I watch “Hoosiers” with Gene Hackman, telling the story of tiny Milan High School winning the Indiana State Championship in 1954. They are called Hickory in the film and there are lots of other historical inaccuracies but it’s a fantastic film and I’m sure, one basketball coaches love.

A scene from “Hoosiers” starring Gene Hackman as Coach Norman Dale

It’s such a remarkable tale, a team from a town of 400 defeating everyone in the state of Indiana, I remember ESPN a few years ago getting film footage of the actual game and sharing it. I watched some it, I remember. But I didn’t notice something that author Jack McCallum happened to mention in his 2024 book “The Real Hoosiers.”

McCallum, a former Sports Illustrated writer, did some digging and interviewing and guess what he found out about Milan? They held the ball, too.

Facing a deeper, way more talented team from Muncie Central, it was the only way little Milan could compete. Late in the game, the score was tied at 28 when Milan’s Bobby Plump was fouled. He hit two free throws to give them a late lead, 30-28.

After Muncie tied it, Milan held the ball again, running the clock down to just six seconds when finally Plump went up for a jump shot just to the right of the key, just like Jimmy Chitwood in “Hoosiers.”

McCallum tells us that Plump, a folk hero in Milan to this day, missed eight of his ten shots that day but nailed this one and Milan won.

Oddly enough, in the filming of “Hoosiers” at Butler Fieldhouse, the actor playing Jimmy Chitwood, Maris Valainis, had tried out for his high school basketball team three years in a row and was cut every time. But he sure looked like a player.

Writing about the film, screenwriter and producer Angelo Pizzo, wasn’t sure Maris was the man for this big shot.

“He was just throwing up brick after brick when the crowd was in there,” he wrote, quoted in McCallum’s book. “We had ten dress rehearsals and he didn’t make one. You could tell the crowd was getting tense. Gene Hackman said, “You’ve gotta move him up.” Bobby Plump said later, “I was closer to the basket than the shot in the movie.” But we didn’t want the shot from the elbow. We wanted it farther out.

“When it was time to actually film it, Maris makes the first one. We had been so concerned about him making the shot that we hadn’t even talked about what would happen afterward. So everything that happens — the joy, the crowd racing the court, the cheerleaders crying, Ray Crowe consoling his players, the place went insane — is all spontaneous. It was as much relief as anything. But it was authentic.”

They did another take and Maris hit it again. But the first shot was what they used in the film. And it is a great moment for sure.

I would have liked to have watched “Hoosiers” with Al Grenert. It didn’t hit the screen until 1986 and I was gone from Nashua by then as was Grenert.

I did catch up with him one last time up in Manchester and thanked him for all he’d taught me. We chatted a while about those glory days, all those hours at practice, watching him run those 3-on-2 drills every single day with almost no dribbles, pass, pass, pass. “You wanted to learn,” he said in that gruff voice that had bounced off the wall of so many gyms. “And you did.”

His wife of many years, Iris, was there, laughing along with us. While he always had a firm hand on his players, sometimes spectators caused problems for him. He told the story of one night, this very bald referee was giving his team a particularly whistle-prone game. And at one point, late in the contest, a whistle sent the opponent to the foul line again. The gym was quiet as he stepped to the line.

“Hey, ref, “ a loud female voice rang out from the stands. “Your head would look good in a rock garden.”

Years later, Grenert could only laugh about it. “I was lucky I didn’t get a “T,” he said. “They didn’t know it was my wife.”