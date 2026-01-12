The spiraling football went sailing through the chilly air late Sunday night at Gillette Stadium heading for the waiting hands of New England Patriots’ tight end Hunter Henry.

As the ball spun through the air near the five-yard line, a large Los Angeles Chargers’ hand reached… and just missed it…

The first-round game of the 2026 National Football League playoffs was tight. At the time, the hometown Patriots had a narrow 9-3 lead with the ball inside the Charger 30 with just under 10 minutes to go in the game.

Seconds earlier, quarterback Drake Maye had taken the snap, faked a handoff, then launched the ball towards Henry. The throw was also in the very direction of someone he had studied, envied, manipulated, hollered at, feared and here — gulp — decided to challenge.

New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye was pressured all night long in the 16-3 win.

The defensive player we’re talking about is the Chargers’ five-time All-Pro safety Derwin James, a former star at Florida State, a beast on the field and also in the video game called Madden25. Drake Maye can tell you all about him.

A year ago, Maye, then a rookie, was named to the Pro Bowl. And instead of just seeing and jostling images across a video screen, the real people were there, in the flesh.

Maye admitted he was awestruck. “Really, my rookie moment was just being around the guys, being around the veterans, seeing guys like Dexter Lawrence and Jeffery Simmons, someone I played against, Danielle Hunter, who sacked me and strip-sacked me himself.

“Seeing guys that I faced all year long and guys that I grew up playing Madden with as a video gamer, so kind of getting a chance to be around them and kind of be one of the guys was probably the coolest moment for me.”

He also got to meet the player that, when he played Madden as a kid, he always chose on defense. Meet the Chargers’ Derwin James.

“He’s relentless,” Maye said, then. “He’s a great football player. I played him last year and got to know him a little bit at the Pro Bowl. He’s a great dude. He flies around. He’s got good instincts. He’s punching at the ball. He’s good in the run game. He’s good in the pass game. He plays some man coverage on third down. He’s always around the football. He’s got a knack for the football, and he’s had that probably since he started playing. He’s a great player. A lot of respect for him, and we’ve got to find out on every play where he’s at. They have some really good players. They’re physical as a team, and they have some good guys on the edge. They’re smart, and they’ve played together for a little bit, so they’ve got a good squad.”

Imagine what thoughts might have been going through Drake Maye’s helmet when Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called in that pass to the left corner of the Charger red zone or Derwin James’ country.

The cool, unsettled night had been difficult for both quarterbacks Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Maye. He had led the entire NFL completing 72% of his passes, in yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (113) but on this night, was just 6 of 15 with an interception and a fumble in the first half.

What if, in the fleeting seconds between getting the play call, sharing it and looking at the behind of his center waiting for the football, it occurred to him that this time it was for real. He’d be throwing that pigskin right into the area patrolled by the guy he had manipulated across video screens as a kid, and even used Virtual Reality last year, preparing himself to be an NFL quarterback. It’s one thing to do it with a controller. It’s another with a real football and a real player.

At the time, the know-it-all loudmouth Boston sports talk show folks didn’t like that VR training one bit. Or probably all the videogame practice Maye had. What are they saying now?

So…as Maye let the football fly directly to Henry, who had found an open spot, angling for the end zone, he also saw James, who so often haunted his video screens, now heading for his throw. Fortunately, running back TreVeyon Henderson had momentarily chip-blocked a blitzing Daiyan Henley so Maye had time for the toss and could watch its flight all the way.

He saw James reach for the ball…and miss it. The perfect throw, delivered precisely at the right height and speed, landed in the white-gloved mitts of Henry, who carried it into the end zone for a thrilling, game-clinching touchdown. The Patriots won, 16-3 and are still playing.

“You can’t have a prettier football play than that,” marveled NBC’s Cris Collinsworth. “Drake Maye has come of age.”

It was a perfect play, an out-of-this-world throw from a player who is about to become a video game beast himself. This season’s new videogame, Madden26, rates Maye as a 94 overall, a top-tier quarterback. James, a 93, will be seeing that Maye pass all the way to Los Angeles and vacation. Drake Maye, both on Madden video screens and now, in real life, is still playing.