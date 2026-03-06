As far as the world is concerned, we’re all damn glad that those years ago, here came The Beatles. If in hearing one of their tunes these days on the radio, whether it’s the early classic “She Loves You” all the way to one of their parting shots “Get Back,” doesn’t make you smile, for God’s sake, turn up the volume!

Speaking of volume, how sad and I guess you might say ironic that The Beatles’ magnificent producer George Martin, an absolutely essential figure in their rise, ended up losing his hearing at the end of his life. Here was a bright, well-cultured guy whose remarkable taste and musical adaptability helped The Beatles climb that musical ladder like nobody else ever did. It must have been so difficult for him to wind down his extraordinary life in silence.

Fortunately for us - as well as John, Paul, George and Ringo — Martin not only had a ringside seat at just about every moment of their history-making career, he also talked and even wrote about it. And you’d have to say that here, he wrote about those glorious days about as brilliantly as his charges escalated their compositions as the recording sessions with him mounted.

Check out this beautifully written excerpt from what ended up being his sadly ironic-titled memoir, “All You Need Is Ears” —‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was a musical fragmentation grenade, exploding with a force that is still being felt,” Martin wrote. “It grabbed the world of pop music by the scruff of the neck, shook it hard, and left it to wander off, dizzy but wagging its tail. As well as changing the way pop music was viewed, it changed the entire nature of the recording game - for keeps.

“Nothing even remotely like Pepper had been heard before. It came at a time when people were thirsty for something new, but still its newness caught them by surprise.’”

Sort of sings, doesn’t it?

While you don’t want to get too mystical about coincidences and blind luck, what were the odds that out of all the possible recording producers in London, The Beatles lucked out with a surprisingly sympathetic and correctly challenging producer like Martin. He seemed to know just how to prod, praise, correct and motivate them. And were they ever productive!

These sorts of coincidences do make you think if you wander across musical history with a careful eye. What were the odds that Mick Jagger would run into Keith Richards — and they even have narrowed down the exact date, October 17, 1961 — where Keith spotted Mick carrying Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters records and chatted him up, the two ending up as lifelong partners and founders of The Rolling Stones.

Or Larry Mullen Jr. posting an advertisement about forming a band at Dublin’s Mount Temple School one afternoon and the next thing you know, Paul Hewson and Adam Clayton and Dave Evans are in the Mullen family kitchen. All these years later, U2 are still together and recording.

Martin’s son, Giles, wound up working with his father, explaining “I became his ears when I was quite young,” and he has classily carried on the Martin tradition, working with the entire Beatles’ catalogue and their remixes, re-releases and assorted film projects.

Truthfully, his father had the sort of career that helped change the world, even if he was way too modest to ever say such a thing. Later on, the elder Martin did admit that there was one move producing The Beatles he did regret.

Martin explained that “The only reason that ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ and ‘Penny Lane’ didn’t go onto the new album was a feeling that if we issued a single, it shouldn’t go onto an album. That was a crazy idea, and I’m afraid I was partly responsible. It’s nonsense these days, but in those days it was an aspect that we’d try to give the public value for money.

“The idea of a double A side came from me and Brian, really. Brian was desperate to recover popularity, and so we wanted to make sure that we had a marvellous seller. He came to me and said, ‘I must have a really great single. What have you got?’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve got three tracks - and two of them are the best tracks they’ve ever made. We could put the two together and make a smashing single.’

“We did, and it was a smashing single - but it was also a dreadful mistake. We would have sold far more and got higher up in the charts if we had issued one of those with, say,’When I’m Sixty-Four’ on the back.”

He might be right. When it came to The Beatles and ultimately, helping change the course of Western Culture, George Martin usually was.

Author John Nogowski has written two books on music - “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and a similar, forthcoming book on Neil Young, due later this year. He’s been writing a Substack since May of 2024 and often writes about popular music. He’s written two books on baseball, “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and frequently contributes to the Hartford Courant. All his books are available on Amazon.