Unless you have really experienced it, you can’t imagine that 30 miles would make much of a difference in how a sport is played, watched and perceived. You would imagine folks in Iowa watch high school football with the same intensity as those in Minnesota. Same for those in Wisconsin or North Dakota.

Having spent 33 years in the South, most of it in Tallahassee, I can tell you, Florida high school football is good, very good. But compared to how HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS TALKED ABOUT, PLAYED AND WATCHED IN GEORGIA, it’s a whole different ballgame up here.

As a recent Thomasville resident, I can feel it in the air. The defending state champion Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets STARTED their practices last night. At midnight. Really.

Given how hot it is here during the day, maybe that makes sense. If football practice at midnight could ever make sense. Central ran up 62 points in their title win last year so maybe this is a good thing.

Some suggest it was started by the late great Ed Pilcher, who won a bundle of state titles (5) with TCC. His reasoning was if basketball can have a Midnight Madness, why can’t football do the same, where there likely are a lot more players whose approach to physical contact may bring them a lot closer to madness. On purpose.

Like former Florida State defensive coach Jim Gladden told me once, “John, we’re looking for collision experts.” This is serious business here.

You wouldn't think 30 miles would make a difference - Georgia high school football is the real deal.

Moving to the South in 1993, covering a Florida State team that would finally win that long-sought-after national championship, I noticed Thomasville’s two local high schools, Thomas County Central and Thomasville would play one another for the state championship. I’d just started at the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper as a columnist. While I saw they didn’t pay much attention to Thomasville, from what I could see, this was a game for the ages. I’m glad I didn’t miss it.

With a dramatic - and it turned out, controversial - goal line stand, Thomas County Central prevailed 14-12 and it was one hell of a high school football game. Little did I imagine many years later that I’d be writing a story, trying to settle things down in Thomasville over what happened in that final series. Do people here still argue about that game? Bet on it.

The Bulldogs trailed 14-10 with 7:37 left but drove to the Central 5. Thomasville’s QB Danny Jones ran to the 1. On second down, Nic Davis plunged. The Bulldogs thought he scored. Central said no. What really happened?

Years later, research led me to view each team’s game film. Viewing the Thomasville game film, shot from midfield, it did appear the Bulldogs’ Nic Davis got in. But looking at the same play on the Central game film, shot from a different location, it was clear he didn’t.

As a writer, how was I to document this and maybe settle this long-held argument? I found a way to get a freeze-frame photo from each team’s game film and it seemed clear, the officials had it right. Central took a safety to make the final, 14-12 Jackets.

Now, I ended up winning an award for that story, my last in the newspaper business as a sportswriter. Probably no applause from Bulldog fans, though.

Since my last two years of newspaper work were up here in Thomasville, I got to cover the last two TCC playoff runs, including one that ended in 2002 to Marist and their quarterback Sean McVay, who now happens to be coaching the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams! I also got to see - and hear first-hand - just how Georgia high school football sounds, looks and plays different.

The intensity, the level of play, the caliber of the athletes and the quality of the coaching and the focus of the Georgia small-town fan base - maybe it’s because Tallahassee had Florida State and Florida A&M - that high school football didn’t quite have the zing there that it does here. Hey, it’s in the air already and it’s July!

Historically speaking, it’s sad that Thomasville and Thomas County Central won’t play each other this year. Back in December, Thomasville Athletic Director Jeremy Rayburn said “For us as a program, it just made more sense for us not to continue at this point.”

Though Thomasville had won as recently as 2021 (23-14, Bulldogs), Central’s program seems to have taken off under coach Justin Rogers. They beat the Dawgs 31-0 in 2022, 45-7 in 2023, 48-10 in 2024 and 55-7 last year, en route to a 15-0 season and a subsequent 62-21 win over Gainesville in the title game. You might call it “high school football” but it feels a lot more serious than that.

And let’s say this: Last year’s FSU team might not have wanted to tangle with that TCC ballclub. Georgia high school football. Practice at midnight. Some 62 points in the title game. Hey, these guys aren’t messing around.

Author John Nogowski covered Florida State and Florida A&M sports for seven years and some high school football, too. Covering Georgia high school football was a different experience, however. Here’s the author with his books, three editions of a comprehensive book on the career of Bob Dylan - “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography”, a new book on Neil Young due sometime next year - “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” - a deep dive into the game’s historic matchups and “Last Time Out” about the final game of baseball’s greatest players. He’s also written a book about his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a minority Florida high school. He’s written a Substack going on Year Three and has been a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant.