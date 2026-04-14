John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Er's avatar
Er
7m

Reading this was like being in your class again in the best way possible. Parallels from past, present, and future integrated into one lesson plan, showing no one is truly alone. Thank you for publishing Nr.Nogo

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Mike Connell's avatar
Mike Connell
2h

Beautiful

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