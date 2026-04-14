Back in my teaching days - four long years ago - I always used to give my senior classes a little chat around this time of year. While many of them were excited to graduate and get on with their life, a few others weren’t quite there yet. They knew it and I knew it.

I always told them, if I can ever help you, even after you’re out of here, I’ll try. I may not ever lay eyes on you again but, hey, you’re still my student. I’d tell them to look around at all the faces surrounding them and please listen:

“Some of these guys, you might have seen them just about every single day of your life to this point,” I’d tell them, gesturing around the classroom. “But you’ll never see them again. Once you get launched into life - which is what happens when you get that diploma - you have no idea what’s going to happen to you.”

My AP Lit class reading Thoreau's "Walden" outside the classroom, of course, Erika's self-designed stuffed animal!

Growing up in Brookline, New Hampshire, my friend Gary Bulpitt lived up at the top of the hill on Springvale Avenue. I’d walk up to his house, sit in his kitchen and talk to his Dad about the Red Sox - he got the Boston Herald - while Gary finished getting dressed. Then we’d walk down to the bus. Every single day.

We graduated. He and I once took a wild ride up through the White Mountains in his white little Volkswagen called “Herbie.” I went to his wedding a couple years later but haven’t heard from him since. Life scatters you sometimes, doesn’t it?

I’ve stayed connected with a few of my former students. One recently graduated from Florida State cum laude and plans to be an English teacher. Another is planning on going to med school. One other, whom I mentioned in a repost the other day, is about to graduate from a California school with a degree in toy design. That’s her stuffed animal creation in the photo.

Another former student of mine is about to have a baby! There’s another, already the mom of an adorable little boy, who recently became a U.S. citizen. She asked me to give her a recommendation, which I was happy to do. That’s all exciting news, isn’t it?

Then there was a very sad call I got about a week ago. A student whom I taught in two separate classes in each of her last two years of school called, out of the blue, tears in her voice. Now, a mom of two, married just a few months ago, she’d just lost her husband to cancer.

I hadn’t talked to her in at least three years. “I didn’t know who to call, Mr. Nogo,” she said, choking through tears. “What am I going to do?”

We don’t ever know, of course, when it seems life will turn on us. When it does — and it will at some point — how are you going to handle it? These are things, as a teacher, you wish you could somehow cover in class. Sure, there are a lot of wonderful things out there ahead of you, but some awful ones, too.

Which is why it seemed particularly poignant this week when one of my students signed off a note to me with this: “I miss us all in the class together Mr. Nogo ! 🙂”

It made me think of one of the novels I made sure to have my classes read, one that this particular student really connected with. (She wanted to date Holden.)

The title of the book comes from this passage late in the story. It was something that immediately came to mind this morning after reading her note.

“Anyway, I keep picturing these little kids playing some game in this big field of rye and all,” Holden says, “Thousands of little kids, and nobody's around - nobody big, I mean, except me. And I'm standing on the edge of some crazy cliff. What I have to do, I have to catch everybody if they start to go over the cliff - I mean if they're running and they don't look where they're going I have to come out from somewhere and catch them. That's all I'd do all day. I'd just be the catcher in the rye and all. I know it's crazy, but that's the only thing I'd really like to be. I know it's crazy." - Holden Caulfield from “The Catcher In The Rye.”

It’s not that crazy, Holden. Not that crazy at all.