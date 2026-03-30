A long arm stretched out and landed a white cowboy hat - sporting the UConn logo - on Geno Auriemma’s graying dome after Sunday’s win over Notre Dame. He took it off for a second, looked at it with the kind of satisfied smile you might spot once or twice a season from the guy. He even did a little dance that probably wouldn’t get him on American Bandstand, if there was still an American Bandstand. It was a rare moment of Geno jubilation.

Dammit, after 25 trips to the NCAA Final Four, his team’s 38th win of the season and counting last season’s championship, their 54th consecutive victory, the guy had a right to be happy as hell, didn’t he? Just because his Paige Bueckers-led Huskies won a championship last season didn’t mean UConn wasn’t ever going to lose again, did it?

Well, with just two games to go, a daunting Friday date with Dawn Staley and South Carolina next up, we’ll just have to see. Has Auriemma, now in his 41st season at UConn, found another way for his program to go off on another stunning winning streak? There was the famous 111-gamer from 2014-2017 and a 90-gamer from 2008-2010. Now this? 54 and counting…

UConn's Geno Auriemma, for once, doesn't just look ahead...

You can say — and some probably have — that he should win with Sarah Strong, who may be one of the few people besides Superman to live up to her name. And there’s the fabulous Azzi Fudd, who might have been given a cartoon character’s name but who remains a sparkle-eyed dynamo, a player built for big moments. Then he added the Big East’s Freshman Of The Year, Blanca Quinonez, who was Sunday’s star. (Now there was a recruit the rest of the Big East was just delighted to lose to Geno) But coaching talent and for once, depth, is not an easy thing to do in this day and age.

There was a time when what the coach said and did was law. You were glad to have a chance to wear the jersey. Trying to keep everyone happy and challenged and still learning the game while also going out and winning every time you’re on the court is a considerable task. Especially, you might think, for a sharp-tongued, 72-year-old man who has ridden so tall in the saddle for so many years, he’d be due to fall off that high horse once in a while.

Sure, some will suggest that player-for-player, UConn may have more sheer talent on their roster than any other women’s program. Or it may be that Geno’s unique and unparalleled ability to develop his players makes it appear that way. How much better is Sarah Strong this year? Same for senior Azzi Fudd? And how about their Freshman Player of the Year Blanca Quinonez? And the list goes on.

It’s not just recruiting. Now, Auriemma’s white-boarding it. Not with strategy and in-bounds plays but with minutes.

“I kept holding my breath wondering, ‘When is this going to blow up where we can’t keep everybody happy?’” he said the other day, something coaches now have to think about with the always imminent transfer portal. “So you look at the board right there, where we chart everybody’s minutes, and it’s every single game. How do you get through to the players who think they should be playing more minutes?”

He has. Again, it’s no small thing. One statistic that jumped out in a recent broadcast was an off-hand comment about how many different UConn players had 40+ assists. That is, they look to pass!

Individually, every one of them was a high school phenomenon, used to dominating, taking the most shots, scoring the most points. When you watch UConn though, never mind that. Watch their passes, almost like a connect-the-dots sort of thing on offense. Yeah, three-pointers are cool and they’re good at that, too. And the drives to the hoop are fun and important.

But the sense that they are truly all in this together, something you hear them repeat in every postgame interview, is most demonstrable when that ball goes here then there, then over there, like links in a chain.

That this chain has extended itself over 41 years of games and practices, through two or three generations as the world and the game has changed around him, he has, too. With no end in sight.

Geno Auriemma ought to be dancing on his way to the Big Dance. For the 25th time. And on Sunday afternoon, he was. Wearing a white hat. You know, like a good guy in the cowboy movies.