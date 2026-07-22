John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Mark Fountain's avatar
Mark Fountain
2m

Heartiest Congratulations My Friend !!!

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Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
1h

You know, it's true, John. All my life there has been a gatekeeper - and sometimes it was me - or someone between me and my readers. We do what we do because we love it, but also because we have some things we want to share - period - and in peace.

Congratulations, Toots!

Hugs from here.

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