John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Shawn's avatar
Shawn
6h

I always think there’s a reason for everything, maybe never figure it out though. Maybe he heard the talk of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour going on too long and said ok, this is not that. Happy now?

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Bonnie Ramba's avatar
Bonnie Ramba
1h

I believe that these are some very valid thoughts and explanations. You, of anyone, have put your heart and soul into analyzing Bob’s music. Whether right or wrong … ANYthing is possible! I enjoy reading the excited posts every time there’s a set list change. I’m always more than happy with whatever Bob performs, but Shawn makes what I believe is a good point. Thank you again, John!

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