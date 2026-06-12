There’s not a lot of debate about the cerebral powers of Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan. Still touring at 85 years old - we would guess his vocal cords are well past that age - the skinny ol’ guy in the hood is whipping through concert after concert all over these United States this spring and summer, focusing mainly on tracks from his last studio album, “Rough And Rowdy Ways,” which came out exactly six years ago next week.

But if you believe that he had the mental recall to dip back into a song he probably wrote, maybe at the keyboard, some sunny afternoon in the basement of a house in the Saugerties nearly sixty years ago, let’s talk about some swamp land in South Florida.

Bob Dylan Nation was in an uproar - it even made Rolling Stone “Bob Dylan plays Basement Tapes song for first time.” The song, not exactly a lyrical gem - “Baby, Won’t You Be My Baby” - was debuted for the first time on June 4 at McManamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, then played again on June 6 at the Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, Washington.

Just for the hell of it, to open that June 6 show, he played another nearly 60-year-old Basement Tapes song, “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere.” Two Basement Tapes songs in the same show? Be still my heart!

Did Bob Dylan bring The Basement Tapes on tour with him? Is he just toying with our emotions?

To those Dylanologists out there - and judging from the wonderful Substack response I get on my Dylan pieces thanks to Karl and Expecting Rain - this is huge news. He may be 85 and hasn’t put out a new record in six years but people are still paying attention to what the guy does, even what song he chooses to sing. They want to read about Bob Dylan. Still.

To them, the idea of Uncle Bob reaching back through time, even if it’s a pretty good bet nobody in the audience at Troutdale recognized “Baby, Won’t You Be My Baby” once he started warbling, is pretty wild. So you have to wonder. What made him go back to that song? Was he listening to his own Basement Tapes on the tour bus?

It’s doubtful that somebody suggested he play that one and even more unlikely that he’d honor that request. We know Bob. It would also be a good bet that if any members of The Band who played along on the damn song were still around, they wouldn’t remember it either.

But in his definitive book on The Basement Tapes - “Invisible Republic” (I know they changed the name of the book, but Greil was right, this is better) - Marcus heard something in that song.

"You hear this mood of warning, and fear, and delight - a relish for destruction - anywhere on the basement tapes, most powerfully not as any kind of narrative, in a moment a song has prepared, as in “This Wheel’s On Fire,” but as invasion, coming out of nowhere. In “Baby, Won’t You Be My Baby,” a seduction song with a broken beat, a tune so languid the singer can hardly be bothered with his task, it’s the listener who’s seduced - into drifting away from the music, even as portents float to the surface like corpses and the singer steps on his own pickup line. - “East and west, the fire will rise, baby…shut your mouth, close your eyes, baby, won’t you be my baby.”

We’ve come to think of The Basement Tapes as Bob Dylan’s reprieve, a respite from the loud, sometimes ugly 1966 World Tour. He and most of The Band, minus Levon, getting together in that basement of Big Pink in the afternoons, Bob typing out something while getting some mighty coffee brewing, waking their asses up, the bunch of those renegades laughing, climbing down the stairs while Garth sets up the tape recorder, laughing at some of the stuff Bob has cooked up while they were coming to.

There was a lot of talk about them “killing time” in the basement, Dylan just enjoying making music, never thinking for a moment that six decades later, people would get all excited because the scrawny 85-year-old hunched over a keyboard dialed up something he played long, long ago.

But looking at what Marcus wrote about those days - “a country split in half over race and war, with battles in the streets, guns fired on college campuses, ghastly riots in cities across the nation, leaders falling to assassins as if on a schedule set by public fantasy…” it doesn’t sound like sixty years ago, does it?

What if, and this is a big suppose, Bob Dylan somehow found something in this ancient Basement Tapes tune that connected with where we are, as a country, right now? If, listening back to what Garth recorded back then, even a throwaway like “Baby, Won’t You Be My Baby” there was a theme, a current that he remembered or sensed at that time that seems to be recurring. Right now. Maybe it is, like Marcus wrote, “a mood of warning and fear…”

He’s not going to tell us, that’s for sure. Maybe he couldn’t even explain it. But there had to be a reason he picked that song, don’t you think? That he slid it in, the 13th song of the set, way out in Troutdale, Oregon, singing “East and west, fire will rise…”

Author John Nogowski has written three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” a comprehensive look at all Dylan’s work right up through “Rough And Rowdy Ways.” He’s also written a similar volume about Neil Young, due later this year. He’s written often about Dylan on his Substack, now in Year Three. He’s also written two books about baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and also a book on his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling minority Florida high school. All his books are available on Amazon.