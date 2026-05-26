One of my favorite stories in A.J. Liebling’s classic book on boxing - “The Sweet Science” is his account of one of the worst heavyweight championship fights in the history of the sport. He wasn’t around for Muhammad Ali-Sonny Liston II, the one-round disaster in Lewiston, Maine that took place in a high school hockey arena some 61 years ago yesterday.

He was there in Chicago in May of 1953 to witness the Rocky Marciano-Jersey Joe Walcott rematch and penned what I think is just a delightful story - even if the fight itself was absolutely awful. The reason Liebling, NBC and the rest of the sports world was drawn to this rematch was the first Marciano-Walcott fight was a toe-to-toe classic. Walcott not only knocked Marciano down, he was leading on all cards until a thunderous Marciano right hand in the 13th round - there are still-action photos of the punch that are chilling - and Marciano claimed the title.

Rocky Marciano’s single-greatest punch knocked out champion Jersey Joe Walcott in the 13th

Since the fight itself was so lopsided and uneventful, it fell upon the writer to create a story, to justify writing about such a pitiful effort from Walcott. And to me, Liebling pulls it off with style, grace and humor. He writes as if you are with him all the way, in his hotel room, walking down to Chicago Stadium, finding his seat at the fight itself and reading the accounts of what other writers had to say before - and after.

He may not have considered himself in competition with them. He wrote for The New Yorker, after all. But it is such a funny, enjoyable read, it almost doesn’t matter that the fight was a joke, Liebling made your reading experience worthwhile.

Sometimes, the rematch ends up being a disaster - Marciano-Walcott II

In my teaching days, this would generally be the second boxing match I asked my students to write about. First, I’d show them the Ali-Liston II fight in live action. (It lasts about two minutes.) Then ask them to write about - NO REPLAY. Of course, after a little pause and much whining, I’d show them the slo-motion replay.

With this assignment, I simply said, “OK. Sports Illustrated is sending you to Chicago to cover this fight. And they are saving space in the magazine for your cover story. So whatever happens, you have to deliver!”

That’s really what Liebling did. Using all the elements around him, the setting, the coverage, the citizens of Chicago’s sense that they’re always getting screwed. It’s a masterful performance and one of my favorite stories in “The Sweet Science.”

Here’s the fight itself.

The Rocky Marciano-Jersey Joe Walcott rematch - don’t blink or you’ll miss it.

LIEBLING’S STORY OF THE FIGHT

A Reporter at Large

Long Toddle, Short Fight

A writer travels to Chicago for a long-awaited heavyweight rematch—only to witness a baffling, two-minute anticlimax.

By A. J. Liebling

May 23, 1953

THE spectator who goes twice to a play he likes is pretty sure of getting what he pays for on his second visit, especially if the cast is unchanged. If it is a three-act melodrama when he first sees it, he can be reasonably sure it won’t have turned into a bit from the repertory of burlesque the next time he drops in. This is not true of the form of entertainment that Pierce Egan, the Herodotus of the London prize ring, denominated the Sweet Science. For one thing, a prizefight contains within itself the seeds of its own abrupt termination, a possibility of which the members of the fancy are well aware but which they push back into a neutral corner of their unconscious when they set out for the scene of a return match. For another, it is always possible that there has occurred, subsequent or consequent to the first encounter, a change in the emotional relationship of the two principals.

This last was the case with the pair of combats between Tom Oliver the Gardener, the hero and champion of Westminster, weighing a hundred and seventy-five pounds, and Ned Painter, whom the great Egan describes as “a customer not easily to be served,” weighing a hundred and eighty. Their first fight, at Shepperton-Range, near London, on May 17, 1814, moved Egan to rapture. Writing of the third round of their battle, he exclaimed, “Such a complete determined milling round is not to be met with in the Annals of Pugilism, and there was more execution done in it than in many fights of an hour’s length. It was enough to finish any two men. By a correct stop-watch, it continued FOUR MINUTES AND A HALF AND TWELVE SECONDS!” (A round by the rules of those days lasted until one man or the other went down, and half a minute separated the rounds. A round now lasts three minutes.) In the eighth round, “Painter was quite done up, and Oliver finished the contest in prime style.” As evidence of their sincerity, the historian noted, “they were both punished in the extreme, and Painter was quite blind, and his nose beat flat upon his face. Oliver’s body was terribly beaten, his head much disfigured, and one of his eyes nearly closed.”

At the end of six years—things went more slowly then—the men were rematched to fight in the village of North Walsham, twenty miles from Norwich, Painter’s home town. Egan says that the contest “excited an unusual degree of interest in the sporting circles; and numerous parties, for a week previous to the fight, left the Metropolis daily, to be in time to witness this combat.” After a mere fifty-five minutes of rather dull milling—”the punishment that both the combatants received,” Egan skeptically records, “was so truly light for such heavy men that they were up at an early hour the next morning to breakfast”—Painter floored Oliver with “a tremendous blow upon his temple.” Half a minute elapsed— he would have had a minute at the end of one of our rounds—and Oliver didn’t come to. He passed the time sitting on his second’s knee, the custom in an age when stools were not permitted within the ropes. But when Painter had been proclaimed the victor, Oliver “rose (as from a trance) from his second’s knee, and going up to Painter said, ‘I am ready to fight.’ No,’ said Painter, ‘I have won the battle.’ “ And that was that. “It is true,” says Egan, concluding his account of this ambiguous ending, “that many ill-natured remarks have been made upon the termination of this battle; nay more, that it was positively a X between the combatants. It is the duty of an impartial writer to mention this circumstance; indeed, he could not pass it over. But it is equally his duty to observe that nothing like PROOF has been offered to substantiate it was a X. . . . At all events, no man possesses a higher character for a deserving well-behaved man in society, whether in Lancashire, London, or Norwich, than Ned Painter.” By “a X,” Egan meant “a cross.” A “cross fight” was a bout in which one of the combatants had agreed to lose. A “double cross” was one in which the man who had agreed to lose didn’t.

To complete the discomfiture of the fight fans who had travelled all the way from London to see this mystery— and who had mostly bet on Oliver— it was followed by a great downpour of rain. “The hedges were now resorted to, and hundreds sought for shelter even under the slightest sprig or a bush; and those who scampered off to North Walsham had not a dry thread about them long before they reached it. The daffy and eau de vie [gin and brandy] were tossed off like milk, to put the toddlers (who were as exhausted as drowning rats), in spirits.” By “toddlers” Egan meant pedestrians. “In short, the road beggared all description—it was a fine finish to the fight—and the Bonif aces never had such liberal customers before, that they might very fairly exclaim, ‘It is an ill wind that blows nobody good.’ “

The annals of the modern ring are not lacking in anecdotes about fights that ended prematurely. Most of them follow the same pattern. Arrived at the ringside, the man who has travelled great distances to get there lowers his head for some trivial reason. He looks up and the fight is over. Practically every ancient who ever told me that he was at the fight between Bob Fitzsimmons and ‘Peter Maher, in 1896, across the Mexican border from Langtry, Texas, was lighting a cigar when Fitzsimmons knocked Maher out in a minute and thirty-five seconds. A Norwegian ship broker on whose integrity banks have ventured millions in pounds has assured me that after a trip from Oslo just to view the fight at the London National Sporting Club, in 1913, between Georges Carpentier and Bombardier Wells, he was verifying the number of his seat when Carpentier dispatched Wells in the first round. My friend Colonel John R. Stingo, who in 1908 took the then heavyweight champion, Tommy Burns, a Canadian, to Dublin to fight an Irishman named Jem Roche on St. Patrick’s Day, is exceptional in that he had his eyes fixed on the principals when Burns levelled Roche in a minute and twenty-eight seconds. “He dazed him with grazing left to the chin,” the Colonel told me, “and then, while Roche stood there as if frozen, he struck him a blow that would have felled an ox. He fell like an avalanche instead, and I could see on Honest Tom’s face a puzzled expression that denoted, ‘How long has this been going on?’ Only blind chauvinism could have induced those people to think Roche had a chance.”

ISHOULD have had in mind all these gloomy precedents before I took the plane to Chicago to see the recent return bout between Rocky Marciano, the heavyweight champion of the world, and Jersey Joe Walcott. I had seen Marciano win the title from Walcott in Philadelphia in September, after a battle that would have impressed even the Herodotus of the ring. In that fight, old Jersey Joe, who now says he is thirty-nine but who told a reporter two years ago that he was forty-one, floored Marciano, who was twenty-eight, in the first round and had, on the whole, the better of the fighting until the thirteenth, when the younger man caught him with one beautiful, economical right-hand punch that laid him low without leaving ground for any “ill-natured remarks.” No unpleasant thoughts marred my journey, however. In the words of Colonel Stingo, I “let disinclination limit the horizon of my anticipation”—always a dangerous procedure. I like going to fights.

When I awoke in my Chicago hotel room on the morning of May 15th, the date set for the championship match, the sun was already high in the heavens, although, since my chamber gave upon a court, I was not immediately aware of it. I was reminded of where I was by the sound of the police whistles, which in that city sound like sea gulls’ cries, except that they have two syllables. Instantly remembering the occasion of my presence, I arose and called room service for two three-and-a-half-minute eggs—they arrived hard-boiled—and the newspapers, from which I learned that the combatants were to weigh in at noon at the Chicago Stadium, the scene of the fight that night. I had been of the opinion, ever since last fall, that Marciano probably would repeat his victory, because he is of an age when a conscientious fighter is still capable of improvement, while Jersey Joe is of an age when most boxers have long retired from competition and the best any fighter can hope for is a slow rate of deterioration. But the lapse of eight months since their Philadelphia go seemed hardly enough to make the return bout one-sided. Marciano would have the advantage of added confidence, but he had always had plenty of that anyway. Since one thing I couldn’t find in the papers was an advertisement saying where tickets were on sale in downtown Chicago, I decided to go out to the Stadium for the weigh-in and buy my ticket there. I could have bought one in the hotel lobby, I suppose, but the prices were quite steep enough without paying a commission. And, besides, it was a lovely morning and I had nothing else to do.

Most of the sportswriters in the papers seemed to take roughly my view of the probabilities, although they phrased them more elegantly than I would have thought possible before I boarded the plane. “Bald on top but smart inside, old Jersey Joe Walcott is razor sharp and ready to shear boxing’s gold-crusted heavyweight crown off champion Rocky Marciano’s proud, unbowed head tonight at the Chicago Stadium,” a figureof-speech man named Wendell Smith, of the Chicago American, began his piece. “The most amazing, durable antique in the museum of mayhem, the thirty-nine-year-old challenger intends to cut the rugged champion down with his slashing, powerful tools of destruction as quickly as possible and become the first fighter in history to regain the heavyweight title. Tradition says he can’t do it. Seven others have had the same opportunity and failed. The gods of chance are against him, too. They’ve made old Joe the 3-1 underdog. They’re heaping their affections and blessings on the young man—the hull-like king of clout from Brock-ton, Mass., who strikes with the terrifying might of Thor and lightning suddenness of Ajax. The experts, too, believe Walcott is about to be sacrificed upon the altar of futility.” This was just about the way I saw things.

But another fellow on the same paper took a diametrically opposite view of the situation. His name was Tom Duggan, and he spoke with an authority I had previously associated with only one other name in Chicago, that of Colonel Robert Rutherford McCormick. “Jersey Joe Walcott is going to win back his heavyweight boxing title out at Octopus Palace tonight,” Mr. Duggan said, without qualification of any variety. “I think he’ll win it by a knockout within seven or eight rounds. . . . The pressrows for this fight will be filled to the scuppers with self-appointed experts on the manly-art-of-self-defense. You would do well to remember that most of these guys are familiar with fighting only to the extent of their wives taking a belt at them for sneaking in past cur-few time with a load on, garnished with lipstick on their collars. . . . I have never been in favor of running benefits for anyone, but, in Marciano’s case, I would like to make an exception. After this fight, I think we should all pass the hat for him. . . . He not only is giving his title away but forcing Walcott to take most of the money along with it. . . . I’m astonished at the odds the professional gamblers are maintaining on the fight.” This put a different light on the match. As I started for the street, I wondered how Marciano’s manager, Al Weill, who is ordinarily a shrewd fellow, had allowed himself to be caught in such a trap.

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THE Stadium, which, as I knew, is a stadium but a large shed, is about two and a half miles from the center of the Loop, but I had a full hour to spare, so I walked out along West Madison Street, past the Morrison Hotel, which was headquarters for Marciano and the visiting press; past the Civic Opera House, with a sign on it proclaiming the imminent arrival of Louis Armstrong and Benny Goodman; across the Madison Street drawbridge over the piddling Chicago River; past the soot-blackened Northwestern Railroad station; and then along the most readable thoroughfare in America, the part of West Madison that has the flophouses and the signs—”Second Shot Your Favorite Whiskey ½ Price,” “Mamie’s Day Old & Fresh Broken Bakery Goods;” “We Dare Them! The Largest and Best Bowl of Soup in Town,” “Our-20-Ounce Schooner, 15 cents,” “Jesus Saves—Are You Saved?“ “Pants $1.00 Up,” “2 Strickly Fresh Eggs Tost and Buter, 25 cents.”

Before a shack bearing signs that read, “Shine 25c” and “First Class Shine 20c,” I stopped. I knew from the street numbers that I was now at about the three-quarter pole, and any kind of chair looked good. “I want a first-class shine,” I said. “Twenty cents.”

“We sold the last first-class shine yesterday,” the shoeshine man said. “Got only twenty-five-cent shines left.”

Like Mr. Duggan, the shoeshine man picked Walcott. He was a clay-tinted man in a pink shirt. “I think Joe’ll whup the kid,” he said. “I bought two tickets for me and my wife. I also got a hundred dollars up against a hundred fifty that Joe will go twelve rounds. The bell rings for the end of the twelfth round, I win.” I figured he was going to lose four hundred shoeshines.

I got to the Stadium in plenty of time for the weigh-in, which was held in the ring in the center of the arena, before a small mob of cameramen of all varieties—newspaper, newsreel, 3-D, and publicity-department. The working-press seats were almost as full as they would be at fight time. Either out of good nature, which seemed unlikely, or with a vague idea of stimulating ticket sales, the International Boxing Club, which was promoting the bout, had opened the doors to anybody who wanted to see the weighing-in rites. At least a thousand of the seats that would be worth fifty dollars that evening were occupied by the otherwise unemployed males of the quarter, mostly colored.

Marciano, perhaps unaware of the fate Duggan had predicted for him, looked friendly and invulnerable, more heavily muscled than a boxer is supposed to be and whiter than he had been in September, which was natural, since he had trained for the. Philadelphia fight under the summer sun. He doesn’t verbalize his cockiness, but he has a kind of negative confidence, like a sleepy bulldog. Walcott was massive, elephant-colored, and preoccupied. Some of the journalistic eyewitnesses later wrote that he had the air of a doomed man, but he has never been renowned for gaiety. I attributed his air to the slow, pleasurable digestion of a hearty breakfast. A chap at a microphone announced the weights as each fighter stood on the scale—Marciano a hundred and eighty-four and a half, Walcott a hundred and ninety-seven and three-quarters. This meant that the champion was eight ounces heavier than at their first fight; Walcott had put on a pound and three-quarters.

Directly in front of me sat a delegation of Marciano’s home-town friends from Brockton—four young men in green silk windbreakers whose backs were prophetically lettered, in red, “And Still Champion, Rocky Marciano.” They were accompanied by four young women of a southern New England small-town high-school freshness never previously observed in a fighter’s entourage. I would have laid a bet that none of the eight had ever seen a fight before Rocky turned professional. The girls looked at Walcott with a hauteur generally reserved for members of the visiting basketball team.

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There had been some of the usual synthetic acerbity between the fighters’ managers during the training period. Walcott’s manager, an acidulous little character named Felix Bocchicchio, from Camden, New Jersey, had accused Marciano of butting Walcott in their Philadelphia fight and blinding him so he couldn’t see the fatal punch. (The official program for the Chicago fight described him as “smiling, good-natured, and soft-spoken Felix Bocchicchio, who, among many other enterprises, handles Jersey Joe Walcott.”) In cultured circles, these charges were recognized as strictly publicity stuff, but to the girls with the boys in the green silk jackets they must have been as bad as charging Brockton High with playing dirty football.

The advance sale of tickets had not been particularly brisk, I had read in the newspapers, but on the morning of the fight the management reported three hundred and eighty-five thousand dollars already in hand, a statistic that later proved to have been purely imaginary. To judge from the failure to advertise on fight day, the Stadium must be operated by book publishers. Television rights—for regions outside the Chicago district, which was blacked out—were supposed to have been sold for another three hundred thousand dollars, and a 3-D feature-length movie of the fight was to bring in unknown sums. Bocchicchio and Walcott had been guaranteed a flat sum of two hundred, and fifty thousand dollars, regardless of the amount taken in at the gate, along with thirty per cent of the 3-D rights. The champion was to have thirty per cent of the gate, thirty per cent of the television and radio take, and thirty per cent of the 3-D rights.

I bought a thirty-dollar ticket, which entitled me to a seat in Row F of the first balcony, overlooking the ring. This essential preliminary disposed of, I took a streetcar back to the Loop and walked to Mike Fritzel’s restaurant, where I had a date with a friend. Fritzel’s is a kind of Chicago Lindy’s, and as I went in I met a New York comedian named Jack E. Leonard, who told me he was playing at the Chez Paree, a Chicago night club. Leonard was sad because he wouldn’t be able to see the fight. The headliner at the Chez was Tony Martin, a singer, and Martin also, was a fight fan. Somebody had to do the early show, and Martin had pulled rank on Leonard, who would therefore miss the fight. He is probably still laughing.

The fellow I was lunching with told me a bit about Mr. Duggan. Duggan, he said, had had a sports program on N.B.C. television, in the course of which he had needled the identical ownership of the Stadium and the International Boxing Club, and had predicted that the fight would never be held in Chicago. N. B. O. had dropped him—yielding to outside pressure, according to Duggan; nothing of the sort, according to N.B.C.—and the Hearst 4merican had picked him up as a sports columnist. He had christened the Stadium Octopus Palace because it is the home of the boxing octopus that controls professional fighting all over the country. He was already famous even to the outmost suburbs as a champion of free speech, a fearless iconoclast, and an exponent of the locally popular thesis that everybody in the world is trying to put one over on Chicago. I ventured the thought that Duggan’s prestige might he damaged by the fact that the fight was going to be held in Chicago after all, but my informant said I didn’t understand how the Chicago mind works. “They’ll say the fight wouldn’t have been held here unless Duggan had blown the whistle,” he said. “It’ll make him bigger.”

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After lunch, I went hack to my hotel to rest. This is always a good idea before a big fight, because you are going to have to battle crowds going in, you can never find a taxi coming out, and you often have to toddle home without benefit of daffy unless you are willing to battle more crowds to get to a bar. The spectators sometimes take as much punishment as the fighters, and on this particular evening, as it turned out, we were to take considerably more.

AT eight o’clock, I took a taxi to within a third of a mile of the Stadium, dismounting when my vehicle could no longer advance. The first preliminary bout was to go on at eight-thirty, as it usually does in big shows, but the main bout was to begin at nine instead of ten, because it would have to be on the air at ten in the Eastern time zone. One result was that the hordes of people who customarily stream in between nine and ten were for once hurrying to get to their seats early. To extract the maximum amount of fun from this situation, the Stadium management had decided to admit ticket holders at my gate only in single file, like candidates for a crap game, each one squeezing by the belly of a large special policeman, who half blocked the interstice through which we were eventually admitted. I would like to be able to say he frisked each ticket holder for weapons; it would be a good Chicago anecdote. But he didn’t. Now and again, he would stop the whole line to permit the egress of someone governed by a premonition; I can think of no other reason why so many people would want to come away from a fight before it started. When we had finally been allowed to proceed to the point where a guard was waiting to snatch our tickets, we were turned onto the first of six flights of concrete stairs and at length run down a ramp to our seats. The layout had evidently been designed by the same chap who built the stockyards, but fight followers have been a hardy lot since Egan’s day. I arrived at my perch, which was as exiguous as a racing saddle but harder, full of that exhilaration that always precedes what old Pierce would call a contest of heroes. I could not sit back. The customers adjoining me had already arrived, and both of them overlapped their thirty dollars’ worth of space by several inches. But by adopting a forward crouch, Which I modelled after my recollection of how Eddie Arcaro rides a finish, I was able to maintain a kind of equilibrium and enjoy a good view of the ring. While we were thus wedged in, venders of binoculars and hot dogs, who merely block your vision as they walk down the aisles in other cities, walked over our feet and crawled over our laps.

The people in the row behind me were all Southerners in town for some sort of business convention at the Palmer House. Their chief concern was the identification of a man in the third row of the working-press seats, on the opposite side of the ring, whom some of them believed to be a sportswriter on a New Orleans paper.

“Yes, sir,” one fellow would say, “that’s the old Gray Eagle.”

“No, sir,” a colleague would reply, “that’s just a movie actor. They never would send the old Gray Eagle all that distance.”

To get away from the old Gray Eagle, I took to reading the biographical notes in the official program. The one I liked best was about Walcott. It began, “If public support was the decisive yardstick in Jersey Joe Walcott’s hid to become the first boxer ever to regain the heavyweight championship, the popular 39-year-old Negro would be assured of the distinction when he encounters Rocky Marciano tonight. Few fighters have won the heart of the public as has this wholesome, deeply religious father of six children.” That should have been the tipoff. The father of six children might want to get home to them in a hurry. But my disinclination to anticipate the worst hid the meaning of this clue.

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There were two preliminaries before the main bout, and they fitted into the half hour with several minutes to spare, since both ended in quick knockouts. Neither presented any semblance of competition. Then Walcott and Marciano and their handlers came into the ring, hurriedly. Television time schedules have taken the old dragging dignity from the overture to a championship match. There were a number of garbled introductions of visiting prize-ring celebrities, the announcer never seeming to know, the name of the fighter in the ring but always announcing the name of a fellow who had just left or one who was still making his way up through the crowd. Of the former champions introduced, only Tony Zale, the middleweight, got a big hand. “Look, he’s still active!” a man in front of me exclaimed when Zale climbed into the ring. I saw Zale lose his title in a grand fight less than five years ago. Ezzard Charles, who lost the heavyweight title to Walcott, and Jim Braddock, who lost it to Joe Louis, were present too, but the old champions with the greatest names, Jack Dempsey and Joe Louis, weren’t.

Then the ring was cleared. As the hour hand of the big clock on the balcony facing us neared nine, the principals went to the center of the ring to hear the referee make his brief speech, and then returned to their corners. Marciano jumped up and down in his—he was trying to warm up for a fast start—and Walcott sat quiet, waiting for the bell. In a moment, the fight started. Because all these anterior events had been crammed into a half hour, it was still very early in the evening. There were great blocks of empty seats at the ends of the vast shed, both on the arena floor (euphemistically called ringside), and in the mezzanine and first balcony. All the empties were fifty- and thirty-dollar seats. In retrospect, the judgment of the people who didn’t buy them seems excellent. (After the bout, the International Boxing Club announced that the fight had been attended by around sixteen thousand people, of whom a bare thirteen thousand were paid admissions. It drew a gross gate of $331,795, which included the federal and state taxes on each ticket.)

Marciano had had a whole swarm of handlers in his corner-Al Weill, his manager, who the program said was “realizing a lifetime ambition;” his trainer, Charlie Goldman, described in the same document as “an elf from Brooklyn with a broken nose;” Al Columbo, a pal from Brockton; Freddie Brown, a fight handler good at stopping cuts; and Marty Weill, Al’s son. When they left the ring and the bell rang, the champion looked lonely. He sought the company of the only other human up there with him, Walcott. But the wholesome, religious father of six children was not in a sociable mood.

A small colored man far off to my left cried encouragingly, “Come on, Satchel! “-a reference to Satchel Paige, the big-league-baseball pitcher, who is even older than Walcott but sometimes comes through in tight spots. There was no great conviction in his voice, and none at all in the way Walcott handled himself. In his fights with Joe Louis, in 1947 and 1948, Walcott skipped about the ring with skilled abandon, confusing the old sharpshooter, whose own legs had already gone. Louis knocked him out in the second fight, but he needed a total of twenty-six rounds to catch him. Last September, I saw Walcott walk out and beat Marciano to the punch. But this time he neither punched nor skipped; he just backed away. And Marciano, never a fast starter, couldn’t think of much to do but walk after him. When he got close, Walcott grabbed his arms. It appeared to be the kind of fight we could all settle down to. The excitement, if any, would not come until the late rounds. The pace was so slow that I looked a couple of times at the big clock that measures off each three-minute round. Walcott flicked a couple of left jabs at Marciano as he retreated, but he was going away so fast that they fell short. Marciano missed a couple of right swings that were so clumsy I thought they were feints, designed to draw some counteraction. If so, they failed. Then, while the two men were groping about in Marciano’s corner, the champion with his back toward our side of the house, I saw Rocky throw a high left hook, and Walcott hit the floor. I learned afterward that Marciano had thrown a rising right to the jaw immediately after the left, but I couldn’t see it land from where I sat. So I simply assumed Jersey Joe had been knocked down with a left hook.

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It wasn’t a crashing knockdown, the kind that leaves the recipient limp, like a wet hat, or jerky, like a new-caught flounder. This appeared to be a sit-down-and-think-it-over knockdown, such as you might see in any barroom on a night of full moon. Jersey Joe must have begun the process of ratiocination right away. But the conclusion at which he was arriving was not instantly apparent. Like the drowning men in stories, he may have been reviewing his whole life, with a long pause on what had happened to him in Philadelphia. The dramatic significance of the fleeting seconds was lost upon the crowd, because everybody present, with the possible exception of Mr. Walcott himself, took it for granted that he would get up within ten seconds. And maybe he thought so, too, for a while, but if he did, he dismissed the thought. Sprawled on the canvas floor covering, his right arm hooked over the middle strand of the ropes, he waited for the referee to count ten, and arose. Even then, it was not clear to us in the balcony that the fight was over. Unable to hear the count, we assumed that he had risen on nine. But when the referee, a slight man named Frank Sikora, spread his arms wide to indicate that all was ended, Walcott walked calmly over to the ropes on our side of the ring, evincing a commendable independence of public opinion. If he had maintained this attitude, I would have admired him. The spectators were resentful, and their resentment was based on the suspicion that he had not been hit hard enough. This is a decision every man must make for himself, and of all the sixteen thousand persons under the big shed, Walcott was in the best position to make it. But as he heard the boos, he changed his mind. He mimed outrage, batting his gloved hands together and stamping like a wrestler. Wrestling is classed as a species of exhibition by the New York State Athletic Commission, and the acting is part of the show: Jersey Joe made it plain that he had not been knocked out at all. The crowd, with a forlorn hope that the fight might be resumed—after all, it had got precious little action for its money—increased its booing, but it was now booing for Walcott. Jersey Joe had stolen the scene from the man who had knocked him out. (And yet no man possesses a higher character for a deserving well-behaved man than ROCKY MARCIANO.) The whole fight had lasted two minutes and twenty-five seconds. The Kentucky Derby this year lasted two minutes and two seconds, and nobody cried, “Stop thief !” But fight fans are accustomed to more protracted pleasures.

LIKE the toddlers of North Walsham long ago, I made for the nearest lushing crib to restore my spirits. Going down the concrete stairs of the Stadium in front of me were three men, one of whom shouted, with what sounded like immense satisfaction, “This will kill boxing in Chicago!” One of his companions said indignantly, “I thought they were going to work it the opposite, so there’d be a bigger gate next time.” It was evident he felt hurt because “they” had disappointed him. The third said, with a bitter laugh, “Write Duggan a letter.”

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In the Stadium Tavern, the closest dispensary of daffy and eau de vie, I caught one of the bartenders tying on his apron. “I sneaked off to watch the fight and I had to run like hell to get back here for the rush,” he said. I had one Scotch, which I tossed off like milk, and headed for a streetcar. There were plenty of cars, because a good part of the crowd had remained behind to watch the rest of the minor bouts on the card, hoping to salvage a few nickels’ worth of amusement. I found myself sitting next to a knowing drunk, a pale old man who was the shade and shape of a fat, soft clam. “Waidle you read the papers tomorrow,” he said exultantly. “Duggan’ll burn up the paper.”

“What for?“ I asked. “Duggan said Walcott would kill him.”

The old drunk winked and snorted. “But he knew sumpm was up, dint he? “ he said. “He couldn’t write all ‘at stuff if it wasn’t true, could he? They’d Soom.”

A man with a flashlight gun and camera—a newspaper photographer who had been at ringside—was telling anybody who cared to listen what had really happened. “It was a right uppercut that did it,” he said. “He tried to get up, but he couldn’t make it in time.” (The moving pictures of the count, however, show that Walcott didn’t start until it was all over.) “Read Duggan!” the photographer yelled as he swung off the car. I think he meant to be funny, but a stout man sitting with a woman shouted a protest after him, “But Duggan predicted—”

I stopped briefly in the lobby of the Morrison, where friends and admirers of Marciano were giving a party to celebrate his victory. A couple of the kids in green jackets were standing there when Al Columbo, who had been in the ring with Rocky, breezed in, straight from the Stadium. “He didn’t butt him this time!” Mr. Columbo yelled.

I decided I didn’t want to go to a party, and went on to my hotel and bed.

NEXT morning, I bought an armful of Chicago newspapers at the airport and read them on the plane going home. The first columnist I turned to, naturally, was Duggan, and he was as omniscient as if he had been right. “If the Illinois Boxing Commission has the guts God gave a lazy white dog,” he began, “they’ll hold up those purses till they get a look at the films of last night’s fiasco to determine what knocked out Jersey Joe Walcott. . . . Out here in a hick town like Chicago, I guess anything can happen. Everybody knew the fight had no business here in the first place. It was a natural for New York in June. But say what you want about New York, you can be sure they wouldn’t stand for the exhibition we put up with last night.” I have never seen the man, but I make him no worse than even money to wind up as mayor. He had proved that, like everything else that goes wrong in Chicago, it was New York’s fault. We had planted that fight on them like a road company of “The Student Prince.” ♦

Author John Nogowski has been a huge fan of Liebling’s work for a long time. On the second day of his Substack, he wrote this piece about “The Sweet Science.”