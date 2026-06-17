How about it when somebody makes the RIGHT call, hires the RIGHT people and they do a slam-bang, knock-down, absolutely pitch-perfect job in the role they’re chosen for?

No, I’m not talking about how the Boston Red Sox’s Craig Breslow, a Yale-graduated former MLB pitcher who forgot that you need to have RUNS to win games. No, I’m definitely not talking about anything going on in Washington, other than maybe James Wood, who, I learned yesterday, in Year Two of his MLB career, he’s already faced as many pitchers as Ted Williams did in his whole career.

Wood, incidentally, is one of those outliers that a batting coach would only get in the way. He struck out over 200 times last year - a league-leading 221! - but hit 32 homers, 38 doubles, hit .256 and had 85 walks. Whattya do with a hire like that? Play him! He’s at .281 this year with 20 HRs, hits the baseballs harder than anyone else in the majors and yes, has exactly 100 whiffs. It’s June 17.

Toy Story 5 out this weekend features two perfect hires - Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz

This is what A.J. Liebling’s old boxing friend Colonel John R. Stingo would call a “labyrinthian digression.” He once told Liebling that he let “disinclination limit the horizon of your anticipation.” Or something like that. Gotta love throwing the language around like that.

Which brings me to today’s likely surprising Substack topic - Toy Story! And as I scan all the roles and things I’ve witnessed in my 72 years and a few days on this planet, I can’t think of two hires that were any more perfectly fitted to their roles than Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. They delivered! I know a guy named Jeff LightFOOT but I don’t think they’re related. Though personality speaking, there are some similarities.

Hanks as Woody is just what you would think: Friendly, someone everyone who knows him looks up to, just a sweet, shy guy. Probably a lot like me.

Allen as Buzz is full of himself - he’s an astronaut, after all and they’re bred to think that, aren’t they? But he’s funny, often unintentionally, like the other Lightfoot guy I know, and the two of them together in the “Toy Story” movies are a pair that Laurel and Hardy, if they had been around to see, would have loved. Like we do.

So I’m excited to see “Toy Story 5.” It’ll be inside, so no gnats, probably cool since the heat is cranking up here in Georgia after a delightfully mild Spring and they have concessions!

Now, before you’re ready to argue that Robert DeNiro was better in “Raging Bull” or Meryl Streep was better in one of about 30 roles, I didn’t insist “Woody” and “Buzz” were better, just as perfectly suited for their roles as anybody I can think of in the movies, in politics. In baseball, maybe David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez for a few years, Lou Gehrig and that Ruth fella for a while were the scourge of the American League, Mantle and Maris had a couple nice years shooting for a 296-foot right field fence, but Woody and Buzz certainly gave us more laughs than any of them, except maybe Manny.

As a rule, sequels tend to be a bit of a drag. “The Godfather” and “The Godfather II” were exceptions. “Godfather III,” bringing in the Pope…ehhh. If you count “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” as a sequel to “Tom Sawyer,” Mark Twain had a real winner there. There were others, I’m sure, my readers will come up with. Like Vol. 7 of “The Fast and The Furious,” say. (I don’t think they are reading my Substack.)

But “Toy Story 5” due out this weekend, from what I’ve read, is a terrific revival of the Woody and Buzz show with enough plot twists and current themes to ring home with parents and kids all over America. There seems to be pitched battle between toys - Buzz, Woody, Mr. Potato Head, the little Army men, etc. and technology. And when you think about it and look back to your days as a kid, wow.

When I was really a kid and hung up on Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone - Fess Parker was more believable as Davy - I walked through the New Hampshire woods with a hockey stick that I pretended was “Old Betsy” Davy’s famous flintlock rifle. And yeah, I used to wet my thumb and put it on the sight at the end when I was going to take aim at some Native American about to attack me.

My friend, Mark Fountain, who accompanied me on these excursions into the woods, carried a knife, I seem to recall. So he was either Jim Bowie, a healthy Bowie like we didn’t get to see at the Alamo or Georgie Russell, Davy’s pal played by Buddy Ebsen, who later discovered oil and became a millionaire. We looked but didn’t find any in the New Hampshire woods, just a lot of rocks, sticks, and no arrowheads. We looked for those, too.

The idea of two kids spending the whole day and maybe part of the night on some screen somewhere pretending to shoot guys like in “Call Of Duty” or “FIFA” (ugh) or even playing MLB or NFL or NBA or NHL was not something that we even considered. They weren’t invented yet. Fortunately.

Playing computer games are fun. I remember losing my voice (and half my mind) the first time I played “Super Mario” trying to get the little mustachioed bastard to make those jumps at my brother-in-law’s house. Then letting him trick me into playing a baseball game - he was the Yankees, of course - beating me with a suicide squeeze bunt. (He’d played the game before and knew that kind of trickery.) I haven’t forgiven him yet. Maybe someday.

So maybe “Toy Story 5” will wake parents - and kids - up a bit about the virtues of playing outside, using your imagination, finding rocks and rabbit poop and getting some fresh American air while you still can.

I will say, had I grown up here in Georgia, I’m quite sure the gnats would have gone after Davy Crockett like Santa Ana did. That would have been a problem.

Author John Nogowski never pretended to be George Washington, AI thought it was a good idea. Now when we watch “The West Wing,” we always look for my portrait just behind Jed Bartlet. He’s written several books and did not use a fountain pen. The most recent is “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due out at the end of this year or early next. Similar to my three-edition look at Uncle Bob: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography 1961-2022” a comprehensive book that looks at everything he’s done, records, books, concerts, movies, speeches, even an annotated bibliography. I’ve written a lot about baseball, as you can probably tell. “Diamond Duels” is a look at the game’s great historic matchups, “Last Time Out” is about the final games of baseball’s greatest players and the final chapter includes my son John’s first major league game, playing first base for the Cardinals of St. Louis. He got a hit, too. All my books are available on Amazon. Since retiring as a teacher in 2022, I’ve had 34 Op-Ed posts in the Hartford Courant and have been writing a Substack since May of 2024. Still going. Stop in. It’s free.

John singled off Cy Young Award-winner Dallas Keuchel in Chicago just a couple days before Dad’s birthday.