I always hated recruiting. One of necessary evils in covering a big-time college football program was around this time of year, the bowls over, how would your team do in the great arms race? Who could you sign? How is he going to lift your team? Will the sun still rise in the East if we, God forbid, don’t get him?

I could never stand having to cover that crap. I remember listening to local sportstalk radio, the host literally ecstatically screaming “WE GOT URIAH GRANT!” Uriah Grant never played a down at Florida State.

Indiana’s absolutely stomp-fest 55-22 win over Oregon last night in Game Two of the CFP was, among other things, a testament to what a damn difference superb, attentive coaching can make. And while it is such an undeniably demonstrable lesson to every single guy who dares to wear a whistle and walk out onto a practice field, my bet is it will go unheeded by most.

Indiana, as was noted several times in the excellent broadcast by Sean McDonough, had just eight — (8) count ‘em — FOUR -star recruits. Alabama and Oregon and Ohio State each had more than 50 FIVE-STAR recruits and look what happened to each one of them.

It’s the American way isn’t it? Get the Biggest, the Shiniest Object out there. More, more, more.

Indiana's stomping of Oregon spoke volumes about what a difference great coaching can make.

Even my late colleague and friend Steve Ellis, who offered expert coverage on the FSU beat for many years and certainly knew a lot more about FSU football than I ever could, got himself caught up in the annual Recruiting Fervor, too.

We were enroute to the Sugar Bowl and the rematch with the Gators, chatting about the future of FSU football and I suggested that the team was going to have a hard time replacing Warrick Dunn.

“I don’t think so,” Steve said boldly. “The coaches have signed a kid named Travis Minor, who they think is going to be even better.”

“Steve,” I countered, in what looks prophetic all these years later, “there is ONE Warrick Dunn.” Now, it turned out this time, I happened to be right. Travis Minor was a good player but no Warrick Dunn. And of course, I immediately teased Steve with the note that Dunn had been recruited as a defensive back.

Just as Anquan Boldin, who went on to record a stunning 1,076 career NFL catches as an exceptional wideout, was recruited to FSU as a quarterback. The ultimate point is, you just don’t know. Nobody does. Not even Bobby Bowden.

Why maybe one of the biggest recruits he ever got came from just up the road in Thomasville, a terrific two-sport athlete who these expert coaches didn’t figure out how best to use him until the middle of his junior year. Then Charlie Ward won the Heisman, led FSU to a national championship.

And the other good news — if you were really listening to last night’s broadcast — was that while Indiana’s stone-faced Curt Cignetti seems just about humorless on the sideline, not cracking a smile until his team scored in the 50’s, in fact, according to what we heard in the broadcast, he treats his assistants remarkably well. They get to go home at night, see their families. Practices are typically short, tightly run.

He might look like a guy who never leaves the office or the film room but evidently, that is not the case. And have you seen a better-disciplined, more complete college football team than his? I’ve been watching the game for nearly 50 years and I haven’t.

I liked what Georgia’s Kirby Smart said the other day, words, once again, that I’m sure will go unheard by most, especially with the lure of NIL dollars and the wide-open transfer portal available.

““How about you announce that you’re getting better and you’re going to practice and, like, actually do what the 20 and 30 years of college football players did before you, which was practice in December when they’re on good teams, and get better?” Smart asked.

That’s a great idea. And you hope what Cignetti has achieved with Indiana wakes some people up. It’s NOT all about recruiting. It’s about coaching.