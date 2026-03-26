It is somewhat embarrassing to admit that I grew up just 31.8 miles from an important writer I didn’t know a damn thing about until I got to college. Nothing. Not his name, not his work, not a stinking word.

No, I’m not talking about J.D. Salinger, who worked up in Cornish, New Hampshire, a spot on the Vermont border, about 95 miles from the dirt road in front of my Springvale Avenue home in Brookline.

Instead, I’m talking about Henry David Thoreau, who grew up in Concord, Massachusetts and, as we know now, lived for two years, two months and two days at this dinky little self-built cabin, a structure which he said cost him $28.12 or about the price of a Starbucks coffee and Cinnamon Pull-Apart. (They really do use capital letters on that website!).

Thoreau, one of America’s first great, original voices of freedom, will be featured in a three-part series on PBS starting Monday night at 9 p.m. You bet I will be watching. And I also hope, for God’s sake, I’m not alone. If ever there was a time in America when we need to hear from the wisest and most thoughtful of our citizens instead of the nonsense we hear every single day, it’s now.

The series was created by two collaborators of documentarian whiz Ken Burns, Eric and Christopher Ewers and thanks to the help of the Eagles’ Don Henley, they’ve enlisted some big name voices to narrate the program. Actors Jeff Goldblum, George Clooney, Ted Danson, Meryl Streep will all help tell the Thoreau story and, I suspect, make us all take another look at our country, our environment and maybe, our lives.

One of the filmmakers put it this way: “There’s so many layers to this man and what he wrote about, what he experienced, how he looked at the world,” Christopher said. “His perspective is just so relevant for our present moment, actually every moment in the last 200 years. We realized it was an absolutely crucial story, and nobody had ever really made a decent film about him.”

Henry David Thoreau lived for two years, two months and two days at Walden Pond.

Though I first learned about Thoreau in college, the guy didn’t completely connect with me until I started teaching the play “The Night Thoreau Spent In Jail” as well as using excerpts from “Walden” and his “Civil Disobedience” in my classes. He was the real deal, it seemed to me. No pretense, no effort to please anyone else.

To my surprise and delight (and I bet cranky ol’ Henry would have been thrilled, too), my students really responded to him, his iconoclasm, his abolitionist stance. (I was teaching at an African-American school, remember.) “This was a guy who stood up for black people twenty years before the Emancipation Proclamation,” I used to remind them. I think it stuck.

Once we were done with the play and reading excerpts from his works (We actually took the class outside and kept on reading from “Walden,” something the kids loved), I asked them to write him a letter. They wrote with great warmth and affection for a guy who might well not have responded in kind, from what I’ve read.

But that makes it all the more interesting, doesn’t it? How did his words, which are not all that digestible, as E.B. White once wrote, get through? Maybe because they were pure, for lack of a more precise word. You can’t skim him. Maybe that was it.

I visited a replica of Thoreau’s cabin a few years ago — we were doing the play “The Night Thoreau Spent In Jail” in my classes at the time. It was cold, icy and important. For here was somebody who said to Hell with society, gossip and trends of the day to focus on his own writing and his relationship with Planet Earth.

Thoreau’s replica cabin at Walden. We were doing the play “The Night Thoreau Spent In Jail”

I still remember how one student responded to him. I don’t think he ever went on to college — he wasn’t that studious — but he definitely got Thoreau.

Incidentally, he was the same kid who, when he happened upon the way-too-heavily made up senior girls in the cafeteria on Picture Day, quoted Hamlet: “God gives you one face and you make another.”

A few months earlier, once we had finished Thoreau, he wrote this: “Dear Henry: Thank you for your writing. I truly wanted to see if I could find in nature what you do. After I got home from school, I went out in the woods behind my house, thinking about all the things of yours we read. There were a lot of things I’d never noticed before. Maybe that was your point. It was fun. It was beautiful. Thanks, Henry.”

Which, considering it came from a high school kid, sort of echoed what Thoreau wrote. Near the show’s end, Goldblum, reading as Thoreau, says: “There is a season for everything. You must live in the present. Launch yourself on every wave. Find your eternity in each moment. Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land. There is no other life but this.”

Now, my GPS told me Brookline was 31.8 miles away from Walden Pond. It also told me yesterday there was a Chinese restaurant here about four miles away. I drove around the block twice trying to find it and never could. Maybe that was a good thing.