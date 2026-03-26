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Kathy MacKay's avatar
Kathy MacKay
7h

Thanks for the heads up about the show! What a touching story about your student writing to Henry. Back in 1986, Stacy Milbouer and I traced Thoreau's travels down the Merrimack to the Massachusetts border. I paddled in a canoe with Dave (my then-boyfriend), enjoying the scenery, Thoreau style.

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JB Minton 📺's avatar
JB Minton 📺
8h

I had no idea this was coming out and I am absolutely gonna be with you a lot. Thank you for this public service announcement.

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