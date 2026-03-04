The huge rafts of lights spread across and around Tallahassee’s Meridian Park were beaming brightly on Tuesday night. You might even say they were shining optimistically as maybe a hundred kids or more were dotted across a wide assortment of fields instead of sequestered in their rooms with a phone, texting.

Instead, they romped and celebrated and pouted in accordance with how their night was going across these various well-lit fields and ballgames. It was a heartwarming spectacle.

Though it’s been a mighty few years since you would have found me in a Meridian Park dugout or on a bench holding a lineup clipboard or consoling a kid after yet another swing and miss or dropped popup, driving by the park and seeing it so full and vibrant lifted your spirits.

Nobody was getting paid out here, including the coaches and probably the umpires (though sometimes they can be a bit shady, let’s face it.) There was activity, competition, fun, drama, frustration, anger, disappointment — and that was just the first inning.

Lights were on, fields were filled with kids, the park overflowing with cars and noise. John in his Meridian Park days.

We’re not sure who the naive fool was that coined the phrase, “It’s only a game,” but obviously, he never suited up anywhere or stood in a batter’s box facing a hard-throwing, occasionally wild 10-year-old left-handed near-folk hero who you’d been hearing about since you started the season.

Now, sure, there were a few kids who weren’t exactly there for the baseball. There was one former Fall League player whose Dad would buy him a Baby Bottle Pop around the third inning of every game, regardless of how he did. And it certainly seemed that was the player’s main reason for attending.

Then there were the Dads who felt both volume and maximum advice were the key to their son’s potential success at the plate. It’s impossible to even hazard a guess how many times a few of these poor batters were strongly advised, recommended, sadly, sometimes even threatened to “keep your elbow up.”

Having a son who had the good fortune to have some natural talent and an innate understanding of the game made these Meridian Park excursions a weekly celebration for our family. Particularly so for the kid who wore No. 8 in those days to honor his Dad’s favorite player, Boston Red Sox star Carl Yastrzemski. And ol’ Yaz would have been proud if he’d had a chance to watch young Nogo grow, compete and excel. Would the Red Sox Hall of Fame left fielder have been as pleased as I was to see that John ended up being a Meridian Park grad who went on to play and star for his hometown college team, the Florida State Seminoles? Wasn’t that where Yaz sent his own son?

John was thrilled to wear No. 3, the number of everybody’s favorite FSU coach, Chip Baker.

To think you could go beyond that, into professional baseball and, goodness, even someday the MAJOR LEAGUES, why nobody dared talk about that in the Meridian Park days. That would have been heretical talk, defying the Baseball Gods, who surely were out there every night, watching.

But don’t think for an instant that those games didn’t matter. I remember how once in the top of what proved to be the last inning, Rusty McLaughlin and David Tune’s team rallied to take a stunning lead on our undefeated Mitchell Brothers’ team. Except that the umpires had to call the game because of a time limit, which meant the score would revert to the last complete inning, the one where we held a one-run edge.

Oh, the hollering and whining and complaining from the parents, way more than the players, incidentally, you’d think somebody overthrew an election. Twenty-three years or so later, I can just about laugh about it. Just about.

Those happy memories, those weekly games at the ballpark under the lights, these kids’ games that some joker would some day suggest nobody would ever remember or care about, man, he couldn’t have been more wrong. You wonder, was he an umpire?

Here's author John Nogowski and his son, John Nogowski Jr., who went on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates after his Meridian Park and Florida State days.