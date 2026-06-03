When you spend 30 plus years of your life in a place that, for a lot of that time, Florida State football was just about sacred, it was probably not strategically, socially, emotionally wise to spend a good deal of time and write a whole bunch of words praising the team’s perceived arch-enemy. But I live in Georgia now. Heh, heh, heh.

Namely we’re talking about then-Florida football coach Steven Orr Spurrier, who, it should be said, (and I can say this now, DELIGHTFULLY SO) had absolutely no verbal restrictions of any kind whatsoever. He was a riot! And as a writer who appreciates humor and a damn good dig, there was nobody better. Maybe ever.

I mean, after there was a fire at Auburn and they said 20 books were destroyed, Spurrier’s quip was “The real tragedy was that 15 hadn’t been colored in yet.”

That’s David Letterman funny! Ain’t it? Unless you go to Auburn.

Now, it’s true that I could have written about Steve Spurrier when I lived in Tallahassee for all those years. And I did. I covered his games with FSU, went to the “Swamp” to cover some of his games there, too. Always wrote a Gator Gathering column with him when he bravely made the trek into Seminole Territory every summer and he could not have been more gracious, friendly, funny, and cooperative.

Whether in South Carolina or his beloved "Swamp" Steve Spurrier was a coach who had something to say

For example, on the day he was coming to Tallahassee for the Gator Gathering, my son, John was to pitch a championship game out at Meridian Park. What to do? I called Florida’s SID Norm Carlson that morning, just wondering if, Coach Spurrier might mind calling me at the house so I can write the column and go to John’s game?

If you’re not in the sportswriting business, this might seem reasonable. If you are or have been in the sportswriting business, this is like asking the Pope to let you slide for eating a hamburger on Good Friday. But moments later, there was that unmistakeable voice, “So, Johnny’s got a big game, huh?”

I wrote the column, was careful to make sure not to say I was actually AT the Gator Gathering and the next day, stopped in a convenience store for a drink. The middle-aged lady, in a Seminole shirt and golden FSU pin, eyed me suspiciously.

”You’re Nogowski, right?” she said, her voice coiled like a cobra if a cobra could talk. “Uh, yes.” I said. Her tone was concerning. “YouwrotethatSpurrierthing,” she stammered and slapped my hand. Really.

You know what. I’m damn glad I did. No college football coach was ever kinder, better with the media and with me, personally, than Bobby Bowden. Simply the best. But can I, at the same time, hold in my head and heart, some genuine respect and delight and affection for what South Carolina’s newest Hall of Fame inductee brought to the sport and to our lives here in Tallahassee?

Steve Spurrier made college football fun! The way he coached, the way he carried on during the games, the way he spoke his mind - not giving two cents about whether anybody liked it or not. If he pissed some people off - and he sure did - get over it! It’s a joke, a laugh. And if there wasn’t any truth in it, it wouldn’t hurt.

Like playing Georgia (and old friend Mark Richt) early: “You could always count on having two or three key players suspended.” Like playing at Tennessee (his home state) against yet another new coach: “I’ve coached there more than some of their head coaches.” And the classic - and in Tallahassee, fightin’ words: “Free Shoes University” after the cursed Footlocker scandal after FSU had finally won a national title. It stung and, frankly, it should have. FSU players knew better, certainly Charlie Ward, who was the target of those would-be, Moe-Larry-and Curly agents.

I hated the way Sports Illustrated told the story (and how they got it - a story for another time.) Footlocker shoes didn’t beat Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

I loved the story, maybe apocryphal, about the time Spurrier, then maybe in his 40’s or 50’s, was annoyed about his Gator quarterback missing throws in practice. So the Old Ball Coach stepped up, aired it out, showed them how it’s done.

Too many of these coaches today sound like they’re terrified about a quote going viral. Hey, you’re trying to beat somebody’s ass every Fall Saturday afternoon. Why not stir it up a bit?

I don’t know that he ever admitted this but Spurrier really seemed to have a burr under his saddle for former Tennessee coach Phil Fulmer. I seem to remember one game, Tennessee had the Gators pinned, it was fourth and forever, deep in their territory. And in a classic Spurrier move, he said, “Screw it.” (His dad was a pastor or he might have been more colorful) and they went for it AND SCORED. I laughed out loud at his nerve, his belief in his team and the excitement that goes along with somebody not being afraid to go against the grain.

Spurrier still lives in Gainesville, has a restaurant down there and regularly appears on former Gainesville Sun columnist Pat Dooley’s podcast. He’s 81 now, still bushy haired and candid and speaking his piece. You may remember that when he took the South Carolina job in 2005 (amazingly, I actually predicted that in a column a couple weeks before), in his first speech to the boosters there, he said that they ought to take that Confederate flag down off the Capitol. “Hi, I’m Steve Spurrier. We need to do something about that.” Welcome to South Carolina, coach.

The last time I went down to Gainesville before they played FSU, I went to Spurrier’s weekly press conference - a first, I think, for a Democrat writer. He spotted me right away, like an enemy defensive back. And smiled. He had been passing around a mimeographed sheet that listed Tennessee’s goals for the football season. It started with “National Title” at the top. Crossed off. “SEC Champs,” Crossed off. Then there were about ten other things, all crossed off, except the last one.

“Knox County Champions” it read.

Author John Nogowski covered Florida State football for seven seasons, including five national title games, two won by the Seminoles, one won by Steve Spurrier’s Gators in New Orleans. He’s been writing a Substack for going on three years now, resides in Georgia and has written several books on music (Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography and a forthcoming book on Neil Young), two books on baseball “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” - his son, a former FSU All-ACC first baseman played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates, and a book on his dozen years as a classroom teacher at a struggling minority school, teaching Mark Twain’s classic “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn.” And yes, I made sure to let Coach Spurrier know that the kid he helped me cover for way back when, made the major leagues. He was kind enough to send his personal congratulations. Like a note from the Pope.