John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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JB
1h

I’d add Michael Clayton to the list of movies that always sucks me in. But GF2 is the most consistent and irresistible!

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Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
19h

The Godfather Trilogy shows the rest of America the best and the worst of Italian-American culture. Having said that, I cannot keep from watching it, either. My activist Italian-American brothers are appalled. *Sigh.*

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