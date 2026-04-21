It was May, 1972 and a traveling journalist from that renegade rag Rolling Stone Magazine was covering the Presidential primaries, sort of a breakthrough move by the counterculture magazine. Covering the Grateful Dead was one thing. Presidential primaries was a whole other animal.

Rolling Stone Magazine editor Jann Wenner had hired a reporter who might have been a role model for the counterculture. Hunter S. Thompson, a chain-smoking, hard-drinking, drug-taking writer who had failed as a novelist but written a successful non-fiction book (and also took a beating in the process) on the motorcycle gang Hell’s Angels. He was becoming prominent as a writer. He was interested in politics and Wenner hired him as National Affairs Editor.

As the new guy on the Presidential primary beat, Thompson immediately noticed the behavior of the leading Democratic candidate, Edmund Muskie of Maine and was puzzled. As the campaign continued, Muskie’s stump speeches had become mind-numbingly boring and repetitive, his actions robotic, and after watching him deliver these buzzkills day after day, it ached for an explanation.

For traditional political writers, this was standard practice. The candidates were always wary, cautious, never going too far leaning left or right. To a reporter covering a Presidential campaign for the first time, something had to be amiss with the candidate. Nobody could be that dull, could they?

Since he’d noticed Muskie had become rigid, robotic and acting as if his consciousness had been altered, Thompson came up with a novel explanation, filing a deadline story on May 11.

“Not much has been written about the Ibogaine Effect as a serious factor in the presidential campaign,” Thompson wrote. “Word leaked out that some of Muskie’s top advisers called in a Brazilian doctor who was said to be treating the candidate with “some kind of strange drug.”

Even Hunter S. Thompson didn’t see this one coming. If only he was alive to write about it.

What happened was Thompson, who had more than a passing interest in pharmaceuticals and other drugs, had read a medical handout about Ibogaine and its side effects. He saw how Muskie was acting, put two and two together and since he was writing for Rolling Stone and knew no editor was going to ask for any kind of confirmation that Muskie was actually using the drug, he wrote the story anyway.

The story subsequently caused a sensation on the Muskie campaign, stunning all the other veteran political reporters, who didn’t know a thing about this development and were sent scrambling. They were all embarrassed that this wild, fledgling political journalist had something they didn’t.

That it turned out not to be true…

“About half way through the campaign,” Thompson later said, “I suddenly realized that all these poor bastards out there reading the Rolling Stone believed this madness.”

Talking with journalist P.J. O’Rourke in 1987, Thompson went a little further. “Muskie’s weeping in New Hampshire (over a Manchester (N.H.) Union Leader editorial critical of his wife or perhaps the Nixon Dirty Trick “Canuck Letter" where Muskie allegedly slammed French-Canadians), (he was) going crazy in elevators in Florida, bitching and whining. I happened to pick up a pharmaceutical newsletter. There was a report on Ibogaine…

“I give the Ibogaine as an example of the Gonzo technique. It’s essentially a ‘what if.’ If Ed Muskie’s acting like this, here’s an explanation. But I had to have his behavior down - talking with his innermost staff people. They were telling me thing that they don’t tell other reporters…If I’m going to go into the fantastic, I have to have a firm grounding in the truth. Otherwise everything I write about politics might be taken as a hallucination.”

As Nixon’s people had hoped, their dirty tricks worked, Muskie later withdrew from the race, bringing South Dakota’s George McGovern to the fore. McGovern ran against the incumbent and was wiped out, winning just one state, Massachusetts.

It’s truly a shame and one of the great “what if’s” in American Journalism History if Thompson could only have been in the Oval over the weekend. There was the televised signing of an Executive Order where President Donald Trump read the following press release:

“(This Executive Order is) aimed at encouraging expanded research into psychedelic drugs, part of a broader push to explore emerging mental health treatments. In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life-changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression, including our cherished veterans.”

The drug of choice?

“Ibogaine, Ibogaine,” he said. “ Is that pronounced relatively properly, would you say?… Can I have some please?”

That’s one story Hunter Thompson, gone now, would have wanted to come back to life to write.

Author John Nogowski’s Substack originated in May of 2024 and now lists over 640 posts. He’s the author of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due later this year. He’s also written about baseball - his son is a former major-leaguer - with “Diamond Duels,” an in-depth look at baseball’s historic matchups, “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories about the final games of the game’s greatest players and several other books, all available on Amazon. He’s currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen. Earlier, he wrote about the impact Hunter Thompson’s work had on his journalism career. The story is below…