John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
4h

I love this - brings back so many memories. Remember when Jesse Jackson asked Woody Woodland what an ICBM was? Hilarious.

Also, I loved Hunter Thompson - We should have all had such big fun.

Nice job, Johnny.

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