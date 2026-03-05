John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Connell's avatar
Mike Connell
3h

A bad Mexican meal? Gotta love it.

Reply
Share
Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
3h

That's what they all say.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture