If we have made the momentous decision to spend part of our precious time on this planet by watching a sporting event, let’s get this straight: we need a glossary. Nobody asked us fans, we got it already, nothing needed to be changed. But the blabbermouths went ahead and changed their operating vocabulary anyway without even consulting us.

Remember how once upon a time in basketball, it used to be “height.” As in, “He’s got great height.” Now, it’s “length.” Oh. Just as it used to be “ups.” Now, it’s “vertical pops.”

In baseball, we used to talk about a guy having a great swing. Like "Nobody had a swing like Ted Williams.” Now, the talk would be all about Ted’s “launch angle” and his “exit velocity.” Hall of Fame pitcher Christy Mathewson wrote about baseball and he called pitchers “twirlers.” They would sue him, nowadays, wouldn’t they? And if someone ever asked the great Babe Ruth about his own exit velocity, no doubt he’d blame it on a bad Mexican meal.

Football might be the worst vocabulary violator of all and it’s not all on Mel Kiper. Back in the day, they used to describe Red Grange as a “great broken-field runner.” Now they’ll say a runner has “elite vision” or “great spatial awareness.” Can’t you imagine Knute Rockne complimenting George Gipp on his great spatial awareness after a long touchdown run?

Similarly, they used to say a great defensive back had “a nose for the football.” Now they’ll say “he understands spacing and route distribution in hybrid zone/man schemes.” That clears it up, doesn’t it?

Norman Dale never talked about "length." Walter Johnson was ok being called a "twirller"

It was the great philosopher Pogo that once said “We have met the enemy and it is us.” Like it or not, technology and technological terms have taken over the world of sports and the commentary that’s trotted alongside. It would be nice to consider that a sign of progress and maybe it is, but I’m not so sure.

There is — or can be — such an emphasis on technology and sport-specific jargon that it can obscure the process itself. Whatever your launch angle or exit velocity happens to be, it will not matter one bit unless you find yourself able to hit the friggin’ baseball. Despite your height or length, if you cannot put the ball in the basket, what help are you?

In reading a story by Julian Benbow in the Boston Globe about how the Boston Celtics have been able to be so competitive despite the loss of All-Star Jason Tatum, I was simultaneously impressed and appalled by his statistical razzle-dazzle.

This season so far, the Celtics had to find a way to make up for the loss of Tatum’s numbers - a team-leading scoring average (26.8 points per game), the rebound leader (8.7) and leader in assists (6.) Nobody took more shots or got to the free throw line more often, Benbow notes. So how did the Celtics manage to be the No. 2 team in the league?

Obviously, Jaylen Brown had to step up and he has in brilliant MVP-caliber fashion. But that would be too easy an explanation, especially when there are all these numbers available. Benbow tells us that Brown “already led the team in drives last season and has dialed that up from 12.7 to 18.9 per game.” Wait a minute. Somebody is counting how many times a guy drives to the basket?

That’s nothing. Benbow tells us while the Celtics lean more on isolation (we used to call it one-on-one) more than most NBA teams (3rd last year, 8th this year), and have reduced their 3-point shooting (48.2 per game last year, 42.5 now). That they used to be third in post-ups (we used to call it getting it down low) last season, are just 28th this year, and the Celtics found themselves 15th in 3-point attempts FROM THE CORNER last season and now they have the fewest in the league. Either these are daunting numbers or maybe just busy work.

“Hey, guys. Don’t shoot from the corner so much and we’ll win more games.” “Sure, coach.”

Benbow also notes that the Celtics have made the most of “extra” possessions which doesn’t mean a second ball comes into play or anything. Oh, that’s good to know, I suppose. But why would another team give you “extra” possessions? And how do you go about getting extra possessions? Is money involved?

The point is, no matter how severely, how painstakingly, how elementally they break these basketball games down, what do all these numbers actually mean? Obviously, they do mean something and some poor soul has to spend a fair amount of time counting drives to the basket, attempted shots from the corner and so on.

But I wonder is that really helping that much? Has what once seemed simple games become so mesmerizingly complex that we’re turning to numbers to try to explain things our vocabulary can’t keep up with, trying to make those technical leaps from height to length and so on.

So now, here I am, going from Pogo to Peanuts in the same Substack. Well, I guess you can see I’m into heavy thinking here. In the strip below, after getting a heavy statistical breakdown from Schroeder, Charlie Brown tells him to tell his statistics to shut up. Let’s just say I catch his drift.

FOR FURTHER READING….

Author John Nogowski has written two books on baseball, one of which, “Diamond Duels” does talk a lot about numbers, “Last Time Out” about the final games of some of baseball’s all-time greats, two books on music: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and a similar book on Neil Young due later this year, a book on his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn” at a minority school and a book on his week at a New Hampshire newspaper that foolishly got involved in the 1980 Republican Presidential primary. That book, “Nashua: How Ronald Reagan led us to Donald Trump” is available, like the others, on Amazon. Locally, “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” are available at Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Midtown Reader and in Thomasville, The Bookshelf.