We do not now, nor will we ever know if William Shakespeare actually was the author of his plays. There are many curious things about him; the will leaving his second-best bed to his wife, no manuscripts or half-written sonnets found anywhere, the author’s compelling knowledge of law, foreign countries and the classics and on and on. Mark Twain even hopped on the Shakespeare questioning train with a skeptical play called “Is He Dead.”

Since there seems to be so little biographical information about the guy, this has led to speculation that someone else wrote these extraordinary plays. Maybe it was Kit Marlowe, a Shakespeare contemporary. Or Ben Jonson. Or Francis Bacon. I read somewhere that someone suggested Shakespeare’s plays were so brilliantly drawn and understanding of women that it’s possible a woman actually wrote them using a pen name.

Roland Emmerich’s 2011 film “Anonymous” wrestles with that controversy in what for me was a fun and fascinating way. “Anonymous” claims that the 17th Earl Of Oxford, Edward deVere was the actual author of Shakespeare’s plays because, according to the film, someone as highly placed in society couldn’t lower themselves to do something like write. More or less the way President Trump sees things.

In order to pull this off, deVere, who explains to his wife that he’s hearing voices that he can only deal with by writing plays, goes and hires another playwright, Ben Jonson, who is to produce these plays under his name.

But Jonson’s reluctance to own up to authorship, not only out of guilt but because some of these plays, critical of monarchy, can be seen as seditious (an interesting word choice we recently heard rumbling around), it turns out that an attention-starved, generally fumbling would-be actor named Will Shakespeare ends up being the one who bounces out on stage to take a bow.

Thus in “Anonymous,” he ends up being credited with writing these extraordinary gems. Later in the film, he is challenged and is unable to even write a single letter. In an almost unbelievably tangled story that would take a novel-length explanation, deVere ends up dying at film’s end and hands off his not-yet-produced plays (like King Lear.)

Now, I’m not buying any of the Edward deVere nonsense. For one thing, deVere died in 1604 and Shakespeare still had 10 more plays to write! To these ears – granted, my exposure was teaching Hamlet, Macbeth and The Tempest to high school students for a dozen years so I do know those three pretty well — his plays always sounded to me like they were written by the same dude. Not exactly a scholarly answer I know. But to me, they seemed written by the same hand.

What I particularly enjoyed about the film was the way Emmerich was able to recreate what London might have looked like in the 1600’s. You’ll feel as if you were there, watching. With muddy feet.

Particularly exciting was his recreation of what Shakespeare’s Globe Theater must have looked like – in mid-play. Wisely, Emmerich gives his viewing audience excerpts from Shakespeare’s greatest hits, brief scenes acted out as they might have been on the actual Globe Stage in 1600.

We get to see bits of “Twelfth Night” and “Richard III” and “Macbeth” and “Hamlet” that still find a way to connect with us and that includes a good portion of “Hamlet’s” “To be or not to be” soliloquy. Yes, kids, it still lands a wallop, even in the middle of a movie that had plenty of elements that scholars would find fault with.

I say to hell with them. In my view, it’s highly unlikely that anybody but Shakespeare wrote all those plays. While I have often wondered – and written about – how plays as profound as these were performed for an audience that, according to what we know about those times, were largely illiterate, let’s look at the big picture. Any time you’re watching a scene from Shakespeare, shut up and listen.

Oddly enough, I wasn’t the least bit interested in Shakespeare in my own high school days. In our classrooms, we had no video, no movies, none of us kids acting out the scenes. Sure, there were his marvelous words on the page but everybody in class struggled with them, even though we had been told they were great and we recognized they probably were.

It wasn’t until I got to college that a marvelous English professor named Sister Marjorie Francoeur was able to pull up the shade and let the light in. She did a good enough job with ol’ Will that a good many years later – a quarter of a century as it turned out – when I somehow found myself standing at the head of a high school classroom, I found myself eager to teach “Macbeth” and especially, “Hamlet.” Thanks, Sister Marjorie!

If I can give myself a bit of credit, one moment I will always remember was a day when I had to hold classes for several periods in a row because testing was going on at our school. It so happened I had a handful of my regular AP students in my room for several periods. No lesson plan or anything, just a free day.

Then one student raised her hand and spoke out before I could even call on her.

“Hey, Mr. Nogo,” she blurted. “Let’s watch “Hamlet” again.”

Some of the damn kids started clapping.

